PCL Construction Modernizes Norwood Water Treatment Plant, Strengthening Water Reliability for 180,000 South Florida Residents

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCL Construction, Inc. today announces the substantial completion of major infrastructure improvements at the Norwood Water Treatment Plant, a critical facility that provides drinking water to approximately 180,000 residents across South Florida.

Throughout construction, the plant remained fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted water service while the upgrades were completed.

Key project upgrades include:

New high-service pump station replaces the plant's 20-year-old split-case horizontal pumps, originally designed in the late 1960s, to improve reliability and efficiency

Modernized pump controls and variable frequency drives (VFDs) with state-of-the-art technology to enhance long-term system performance

New 5-million-gallon storage tank to increase water storage capacity and operational flexibility

New 450-horsepower pump-and-motor combo to strengthen system reliability

Upsized piping, from roughly 18" to 30"+, to future-proof the facility

New workshop and storage building to support ongoing operations and maintenance

"Projects like Norwood are about much more than construction; they're about protecting an essential public resource," said Ray Torrejon, district manager for PCL Construction’s civil division. "Communities depend on it every hour of every day. This project required careful planning and close collaboration to modernize critical systems while keeping the facility operating without interruption. We completed the work on schedule and under budget, reflecting the strength of our partnership and our commitment to delivering resilient infrastructure that will serve South Florida for decades."

The Norwood Water Treatment Plant currently produces approximately 24 million gallons of drinking water each day and has the capacity to produce up to 41 million gallons daily. These improvements strengthen the plant's ability to meet future demand while providing greater flexibility during periods of peak demand.

One of the project's most significant milestones was the successful completion of complex 42-inch and 36-inch process pipe tie-ins ahead of schedule. The work required detailed sequencing and coordination to safely integrate.

“The Norwood Water Treatment Plant modernization strengthens the reliability and resilience of our water system for decades to come,” said Hamid R. Nikvan, Public Utilities Director, NMB Water. “This project reflects our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality water and investing in the long-term infrastructure needs of City of North Miami Beach, and we appreciate the collaboration that helped bring it to completion.”

The project reflects PCL's growing portfolio of resilient water and wastewater infrastructure work across Florida, including:

South District Wastewater Treatment Plant (Miami-Dade County): A resiliency project providing backup power to more than 40 substations serving over 800,000 residents.

Water Treatment Plant 2 Expansion (Palm Beach County): Supporting PFAS compliance through preconstruction services for an advanced nanofiltration system.

Lift Station 317 (City of Boynton Beach): Major rehabilitation of a critical regional wastewater facility while maintaining uninterrupted operations.

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About PCL Construction: PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $9.9 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure,

heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

Contact Info



Angelo Dalmacio

ardalmacio@pcl.com

+1 303-365-6413

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