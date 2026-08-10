Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 10 August 2026

As of 7 August 2026, Societe Generale has completed 9.2% of the previously announced extraordinary share buy-back of EUR 1.5 billion1.

The purchases performed2 from 3 to 7 August 2026 are described below.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 3 to 7 August 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Aug-26 FR0000130809 222,481 82.9645 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Aug-26 FR0000130809 90,000 82.9758 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Aug-26 FR0000130809 12,000 82.9669 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Aug-26 FR0000130809 13,000 82.9604 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Aug-26 FR0000130809 260,000 82.7950 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Aug-26 FR0000130809 70,000 82.7692 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 5-Aug-26 FR0000130809 241,541 83.3295 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 5-Aug-26 FR0000130809 69,659 83.3183 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 6-Aug-26 FR0000130809 247,939 84.5114 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 6-Aug-26 FR0000130809 62,339 84.5344 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 6-Aug-26 FR0000130809 6,877 84.4729 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 6-Aug-26 FR0000130809 10,345 84.4722 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 7-Aug-26 FR0000130809 252,858 84.0499 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 7-Aug-26 FR0000130809 80,306 84.0140 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 7-Aug-26 FR0000130809 9,902 84.0377 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 7-Aug-26 FR0000130809 9,934 84.0366 AQEU TOTAL 1,659,181 83.5331

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives and structured finance.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives and structured finance. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens, a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

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For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

1 Societe Generale announced on 30 July 2026 the launch on 3 August 2026 of an extraordinary share buy-back of EUR 1.5 billion for the purpose of cancellation.

2 The purchases have been performed based on the description of the share buy-back programme published on 27 May 2026 relating to the 18th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders held on the same date. Cancellation of shares will be implemented in accordance with the legal requirement to cancel a maximum of 10% of share capital per 24 months period.

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