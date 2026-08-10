Slick City Action Park Announces Minority Investment From Endeavour To Support Next Phase Of Growth

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slick City Action Park , the world’s first indoor slide and air court franchise, today announced that Endeavour , a private investment firm focused on partnering with founder-owned businesses, has made a minority investment in Slick City Franchise Group LLC, Slick Slide LLC and the affiliated companies that support the organization’s growing franchise system.

The investment and partnership mark a significant milestone for Slick City and Slick Slide as both companies enter their next phase of growth. Endeavour will provide strategic guidance, experience and additional resources through its involvement at the board level, while Slick City’s senior leadership team will remain in place and continue to lead the company and execute its long-term strategy. The company plans to further expand its internal resources, strengthen its business systems and create additional professional and career development opportunities.

Co-Founder and CEO Bron Launsby retained his full ownership interest in the transaction and will continue to serve as CEO of Slick City. As part of the transition, Launsby has also assumed the role of CEO of Slick Slide, establishing unified leadership across both organizations.

“This partnership will allow us to align our teams, resources and long-term strategies while creating greater clarity and accountability across the business,” said Launsby. “I remain fully invested in Slick City and Slick Slide, and deeply committed to leading the organization through its next phase. With Endeavour’s support, we can strengthen our infrastructure, invest more deeply in our franchise system and thoughtfully scale the brand.”

Serena Greene, co-founder has also retained her ownership interest and will remain a key leader in the organization’s future. Greene and Slick Slide co-founder Gary Schmit originated and developed the innovative slides that subsequently inspired the Slick City Action Park concept.

Slick Slide LLC will remain an integral part of the organization, designing, manufacturing and supporting many of Slick City’s signature attractions. The company holds more than 60 patents and remains committed to protecting its proprietary dry-slide technology, intellectual property and ongoing innovations. Moving forward, Slick Slide plans to expand its team and resources across logistics, innovation and operational infrastructure.

“We were intentional about finding a partner that understands what makes Slick City and Slick Slide special and shares our commitment to responsible, sustainable growth as we pass 50 parks open and more than 150 in development,” said Launsby. “We believe Endeavour is the right partner to help us build on our momentum while preserving the culture and values that have brought us to this point.”

The new relationship among Slick City, Slick Slide and Endeavour follows over a year of evaluation and discussion. Throughout that process, the leadership teams developed a shared understanding of the companies’ operations, culture, franchise system and long-term vision.

“We're thrilled to partner with Bron and the Slick City team as they build on the company's impressive momentum. Slick City has created a highly differentiated brand in the family entertainment sector, combining an innovative concept with a compelling customer experience,” said Mark Dorman, Managing Director of Endeavour. “We look forward to supporting Bron and the management team as they accelerate growth, expand into new markets and bring the Slick City experience to even more families across the U.S. and internationally."

The transaction included the purchase of minority ownership interests previously held by Gary Schmit, Kevin Van Hazel, Wade Stooks, and Chuck Walton. Schmit co-founded Slick Slide, while Stooks, Van Hazel and Walton were among the company’s early investors.

“We are grateful to Gary, Kevin, Wade and Chuck for the vision, time, energy and resources they invested in building this organization,” Launsby said. “Their contributions played an important role in helping Slick City and Slick Slide reach this milestone.”

As Slick City moves into its next chapter, the organization will remain guided by its core values: Stand Tall Together, Love Our Community, Innovate Always, Commit to Fun and Keep Guests #1.

To learn more about Slick City Action Park, visit www.slickcity.com and to learn more about Slick Slide, visit www.slickslide.com

About Slick City Action Park

Founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby, Slick City’s mission is to combine proprietary “We’ve gotta do that!” attractions with an exceptional guest experience that inspires, engages and entertains thrill seekers of all ages. As the world’s first indoor slide park, Slick City offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience designed for everyone. Unlike other brands in the family entertainment industry, Slick City is built to bring all generations together. Through its partnership with Slick Slide Co., the brand continually innovates, regularly unveiling new slides and attractions while maintaining all innovation processes in-house. To date, 63 patents and patent applications have been filed for Slick City’s proprietary slide technology, with more on the way. With more than 150 locations signed, under construction or open globally, Slick City is rapidly expanding and building momentum. The company is seeking franchise partners with experience in business management, family entertainment or franchising who are ready to be part of the movement. To find the nearest location or to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.slickcity.com .

About Slick Slide:

Slick Slide stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the slide industry through its groundbreaking "Dry Slide Technology." The company's multidisciplinary team of experts has dedicated years of expertise to create exhilarating slide designs that defy conventional limits. To learn more visit www.slickslide.com .

About Endeavour:

Endeavour was founded in 1991 to be a patient source of capital and long-term partner to leading private businesses and management teams. Today, Endeavour is investing its eighth fund and has offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Denver. The firm acts as partners and stewards, to help companies and their owners realize their potential, while preserving legacy and culture. Learn more at: www.endeavour.com.