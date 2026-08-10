ExposureXperts, LLC. Launches Agent OS: Transforming Real Estate CRM in 2026

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExposureXperts, LLC., a leader in business development and coaching for real estate agents and home service professionals, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking product, Agent OS, set to transform the real estate CRM landscape in 2026. This innovative platform is designed to empower real estate professionals by streamlining client relationship management and enhancing marketing automation.

ExposureXperts CEO Kenny Donnell introduces Agent OS, an AI-driven marketing and automation ecosystem designed to streamline client acquisition for modern Realtors

Agent OS is a comprehensive CRM and AI marketing automation ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with ExposureXperts' existing mentorship programs. It offers real estate agents a robust tool to manage their client interactions, automate marketing efforts, and ultimately, close more transactions. The platform is tailored to meet the unique needs of modern Realtors, providing them with the tools necessary to build predictable client pipelines and scale their personal brands effectively.

The new system features both Done-With-You (DWY) and Done-For-You (DFY) tracks, allowing users to choose the level of support that best suits their business model. These tracks are designed to convert digital engagement into closed transactions, ensuring that agents can maximize their online presence and engagement.

"Agent OS is not just a CRM; it's a complete transformation in how real estate professionals approach their business," said Kenny Donnell, spokesperson for ExposureXperts. "By integrating advanced AI and marketing automation, we are providing agents with a powerful tool to enhance their productivity and success."

ExposureXperts continues to lead the industry with its innovative solutions, combining expert 1:1 mentorship with cutting-edge technology. The launch of Agent OS marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to support real estate professionals in achieving their business goals.

For more information about ExposureXperts and Agent OS, visit https://exposurexperts.com.

Kenny Donnell, CEO of ExposureXperts, which recently launched its new Agent OS CRM and automated pipeline coaching framework for real estate agents

About ExposureXperts, LLC.

About ExposureXperts: ExposureXperts is a premium business development and coaching platform built specifically for real estate agents and home service professionals. By pairing expert 1:1 mentorship with Agent OS, a proprietary CRM and AI marketing automation ecosystem, ExposureXperts empowers modern Realtors to scale their personal brands and build predictable client pipelines. The platform features tailored Done-With-You (DWY) and Done-For-You (DFY) tracks designed to turn digital engagement into closed transactions. Learn more at https://exposurexperts.com.

Press Inquiries

Kenny Donnell

kenny [at] exposurexperts.com

https://www.exposurexperts.com