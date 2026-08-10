Bookmap Announces Partnership with Plus500 to Expand Futures Trading Access

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bookmap has announced a new partnership with Plus500, bringing together advanced market visualization with institutional-grade execution infrastructure for futures traders.

This collaboration introduces two distinct ways for traders to access futures markets through Bookmap using Plus500’s technology:

Direct brokerage access , enabling traders to open and fund a Plus500 account and operate within a fully integrated trading environment

, enabling traders to open and fund a Plus500 account and operate within a fully integrated trading environment Order routing integration, allowing traders to connect Bookmap to Plus500’s execution infrastructure while keeping their existing broker

Expanding Access to Futures Markets

Through Plus500’s infrastructure, Bookmap users can now access major global futures exchanges with a streamlined setup and a reliable execution environment.

For traders already working with a broker or FCM, the order routing solution provides a flexible path to upgrade execution without changing existing relationships. Once approved, users can connect Bookmap directly using Plus500 credentials and begin trading with minimal setup time.

For those looking for a more unified setup, Plus500’s brokerage offering delivers account management, execution, and market access within a single environment, removing the need to coordinate across multiple providers.

Simplifying Market Data and Infrastructure

One of the more notable aspects of the integration is how it simplifies the overall trading stack.

When using Plus500’s infrastructure, traders benefit from:

Included Level 2 market data for eligible non-professional users

for eligible non-professional users No additional market data fees in the integrated setup

in the integrated setup High-quality MBO data, providing detailed visibility into market activity



Combined with Bookmap’s visualization tools, this creates a more complete view of liquidity, order flow, and execution conditions, without the complexity of sourcing multiple data providers.

Bringing Together Visualization and Execution

Bookmap’s platform is widely used for analyzing order flow through tools such as heatmaps, volume visualization, and trade activity tracking. By integrating Plus500’s execution and brokerage infrastructure, traders can now move more seamlessly from analysis to execution within the same workflow.

“We’re excited to provide Bookmap users with direct connectivity to Plus500, delivering a seamless, end-to-end futures trading solution. Our proprietary technology infrastructure is designed for reliability, low-latency execution, and institutional-grade performance. By combining Plus500’s robust brokerage and execution capabilities with Bookmap’s advanced visualization tools, traders can access the futures markets with greater confidence, speed, and precision,” said Isaac Cahana, Plus500US CEO. “This partnership brings together the two core pillars of Plus500’s offering: our FCM solutions and trading technology,” said Oded Mathan, VP of Products at Plus500US. “We have built an integrated infrastructure that supports the entire customer journey - from account opening, funding, reporting, and advanced risk management to market data and trade execution. By unifying these capabilities, we simplify complex futures infrastructure and create a scalable model for Bookmap customers and financial partners.”“Traders today are often forced to piece together multiple tools just to get a complete view of the market. This partnership changes that. By combining Bookmap’s visualization with Plus500’s execution and data infrastructure, we’re giving traders a more direct, streamlined way to understand and act on market activity,” said Tsachi Galanos, Bookmap CEO.

Flexible Setup for Different Trading Needs

The partnership is designed to support different types of traders:

Those who want to retain their existing broker while improving execution infrastructure

while improving execution infrastructure Those who prefer an all-in-one brokerage and trading environment

Introducing brokers (IBs) and partners looking to leverage Plus500’s infrastructure alongside Bookmap’s platform



This flexibility allows traders to choose the setup that best fits their workflow, without compromising on data quality or execution performance.

Availability

The Bookmap and Plus500 integration is now available. Traders can either request connectivity through their broker or open a Plus500 account to access the full integrated setup.

Users can learn more about Plus500 Brokerage: https://bookmap.com/en/partner/plus500-brokerage

Request Plus500 Connectivity: https://bookmap.com/en/partner/plus500-order-routing

About Bookmap

Bookmap provides advanced visualization of market liquidity and order flow, helping traders analyze price action with greater transparency. The platform is used globally across futures, equities, and digital asset markets.

About Plus500

Plus500 is a global fintech group offering trading technology and brokerage services to traders and financial institutions. In the United States, Plus500US is a regulated Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), providing access to futures, options, and related markets through proprietary infrastructure.

Contact

Chief Marketing Officer

Josh Panzer

Bookmap

joshp@bookmap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dea8e59a-f691-4e7b-8335-2ac08c6131cc