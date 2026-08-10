Alena Uzhnyeva Announces WE ARE CREATION Summit 2026, Path of the Visionary with Michael Beckwith, and I AM CREATION Retreat

Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and transformational leader Alena Uzhnyeva, founder of We Are Creation, has announced three immersive leadership experiences to be held in Bali in 2026. Designed for conscious leaders, founders, creators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, the experiences aim to help participants deepen their personal growth while building meaningful relationships, partnerships, and lasting impact.







After building Alonafish OU into an eight-figure international enterprise recognised among Estonia's strongest companies for several consecutive years, Uzhnyeva shifted her focus toward a bigger question: what leaders truly leave behind. That question inspired the creation of We Are Creation, a global transformational ecosystem that empowers self-led leaders to move beyond individual success and into collective creation.

The announcement also comes ahead of Uzhnyeva's contribution to Women Gone Wild: Dynasty, scheduled for release in April 2027, where she joins a global community of female leaders sharing stories of resilience, purpose, and legacy.

"Success is no longer just about what we build for ourselves," said Uzhnyeva. "It's about who we become, who we bring together, and what we create that continues to impact others long after us."





We Are Creation Summit 2026

18–20 September 2026 | Bali, Indonesia

The We Are Creation Summit 2026 will bring together 1,500 conscious leaders from more than 30 countries for three days of learning, connection, and collaboration.

Featuring more than 14 internationally renowned speakers, the summit is designed to go beyond the traditional conference format, creating space for conversations to develop into partnerships, business opportunities, and real-world initiatives. The experience encourages participants to exchange ideas, build relationships, and work alongside like-minded visionaries committed to conscious leadership and meaningful impact.



The speaker lineup brings together leading voices across spirituality, neuroscience, somatic healing, health, personal development, and leadership. Headlining the stage are Michael B. Beckwith, spiritual leader and founder of Agape, and the originator of Life Visioning, alongside Ken Honda, Japan’s No. 1 best-selling personal development author.



They are joined by Dr. Espen Wold-Jensen, a neuroscience and quantum physics researcher who advises governments and royal families; Jerry Sergeant, frequency architect and founder of Star Magic Healing; Dorota Stańczyk, transformational artist and author of (Re)-Create Yourself; Elisabeth Carson, trauma-informed coach and entrepreneur; Rory Callaghan, health futurist and allied health professional; Gil Petersil, quantum networking and strategy expert; Lisa Thomas, founder of Epigenetics for Global Impact; Arian Mateo, psychologist and spiritual teacher; and Jem Fuller, leadership expert and coherence strategist.

The programme features seven immersive experiences exploring leadership, wellness, consciousness, wealth, impact, and authentic human connection. Through these experiences, attendees will have opportunities to exchange perspectives, deepen relationships, and explore ideas that can continue developing beyond the summit.

With a deliberately curated audience, the summit prioritises the quality of interactions over scale, creating an environment where attendees can engage openly, build trust, and form relationships that extend beyond the event itself.

Path of the Visionary with Michael B. Beckwith

22–26 September 2026 | Bali, Indonesia

Following the summit, We Are Creation will present Path of the Visionary, an exclusive five-day immersive retreat led by internationally respected spiritual teacher Michael B. Beckwith.

Founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center, creator of the Life Visioning Process™, and featured in The Secret, Beckwith has spent four decades helping people awaken to a deeper sense of purpose, freedom, and possibility. Having shared stages with global leaders including the Dalai Lama, his teachings combine timeless spiritual wisdom with practical tools for personal transformation.

The retreat invites participants to step away from the demands of everyday life and reconnect with their authentic selves through guided reflection, conscious practices, and intimate group experiences. Rather than focusing on external achievement, the programme encourages participants to examine the beliefs, identities, and patterns that shape their lives and leadership.

Designed for individuals standing at a personal or professional crossroads, the retreat offers an opportunity to create lasting inner change that naturally influences every aspect of life.





I AM CREATION Transformational Retreat

14–21 November 2026 | Bali, Indonesia

Later in the year, Uzhnyeva will host the I AM CREATION Transformational Retreat, an eight-day immersive leadership experience that integrates personal wellbeing with conscious leadership development.

The retreat combines mindfulness, personal development, conscious relationship, meditation, 9D breathwork, somatic movement, tantra, heart-centred practices, and experiential workshops to help participants cultivate greater clarity, resilience, emotional intelligence, and authentic leadership.

Built around the principles of mind, body, and heart coherence, the programme encourages leaders to develop sustainable practices that support long-term wellbeing while enhancing their ability to make intentional decisions, navigate challenges, and build meaningful relationships.

Participants leave with practical tools they can integrate into everyday life, empowering them to lead with greater confidence, presence, and purpose without compromising their mental, emotional, or spiritual wellbeing.

Creating a Legacy Through Conscious Leadership

Through each of these experiences, Uzhnyeva's vision is to create spaces where people do more than grow individually; they build communities, partnerships, and movements capable of creating lasting positive change.

Her upcoming contribution to Women Gone Wild: Dynasty reflects that same philosophy, exploring leadership not simply as professional achievement but as the legacy people leave through the lives they touch and the communities they help shape.

Following the success of these experiences, We Are Creation is also collaborating with internationally renowned transformational leader Lisa Nichols on an exclusive five-day immersive retreat in Bali. Designed for high-performing leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers ready for their next level of growth, the retreat will combine personal transformation, intimate mentoring, and a strong sense of community. The program aims to help participants release limiting beliefs, reconnect with their authentic voice, and develop a greater sense of purpose, confidence, and impact. More details about the retreat will be announced in the coming months.

"As leaders, we have an opportunity to create something greater than ourselves," said Uzhnyeva. "When we come together with intention, authenticity, and a shared vision, we don't just transform our own lives; we create a ripple effect that influences families, businesses, communities, and future generations."

About Alena Uzhnyeva

Alena Uzhnyeva is the founder of We Are Creation, a global transformational ecosystem for self-led leaders, and a contributing author of Women Gone Wild: Dynasty (April 2027). She previously built Alonafish OU into an eight-figure international enterprise recognised among Estonia's strongest companies for multiple consecutive years before turning her attention to the question that now defines her work: what leaders actually pass forward. Through We Are Creation, she curates transformational summits, retreats, and immersive leadership experiences that help entrepreneurs, founders, and changemakers lead with greater purpose, collaboration, and impact. Based in Bali, Indonesia, Uzhnyeva is committed to building communities where conscious leadership becomes a catalyst for lasting global change.

Media Contact

Alena Uzhnyeva

Founder of We Are Creation

supportteam@wearecreation.world



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https://iamcreationretreat.com/november-2026/



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