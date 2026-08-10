BeMySource Launches Human Powered Research Marketplace to Expand Global Access to Physical Archives and Libraries

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeMySource today announced the global launch of its human-powered research marketplace, enabling researchers, journalists, students and professionals to remotely access physical archives, libraries and special collections worldwide without travelling.

Despite rapid digitisation, vast amounts of primary source material remain offline or restricted by geography and institutional access rules. BeMySource addresses this physical wall by connecting users with verified local contributors who already have legitimate access to archives and can retrieve original documents directly from those institutions.

“Researchers and journalists constantly hit barriers when the material they need isn’t online and can’t be reached remotely,” said Angelina Giovani-Agha, founder of BeMySource. “BeMySource puts real people on the ground. You submit a request, get matched with someone who has access, and receive the original source material, while the contributor is paid for their time and access.”

The platform operates as a marketplace. Users post research requests, contributors fulfil them locally, and all transactions are handled securely through the app. Access spans national libraries, university archives, municipal records offices and specialist collections.

Unlike automated research tools, BeMySource does not generate summaries or synthetic citations. Every result is sourced from real documents retrieved by humans, preserving accuracy, provenance and trust.

“There’s no AI generating answers here,” Giovani-Agha added. “No hallucinated citations. Everything comes from real documents, sourced by real people, from real archives. That matters when accuracy is non-negotiable.”

Since opening to the public, the BeMySource app has been downloaded in more than 40 countries across 100+ cities reflecting growing demand for verified, non-digital research support. The platform currently provides access to over 2,000 registered libraries, archives and special collections, spanning disciplines including history, political science, medical research, cultural heritage and investigative journalism.

Pricing is displayed in local currencies depending on user location, supporting global usage across regions including Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Use cases include remote access to historical documents, investigative reporting, academic research, provenance verification and independent study. Contributors benefit through paid access opportunities, creating a distributed, sustainable research model.

BeMySource is available globally on iOS and Android, with web access offered for bespoke and institutional research needs.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About BeMySource

BeMySource is a global research marketplace that enables access to physical archives, libraries and collections through trusted local contributors. The platform connects people who need primary source material with those who can retrieve it directly, helping overcome geographic and institutional barriers to research.

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Angelina Giovani-Agha

Press Office

BeMySource

Press@bemysource.com