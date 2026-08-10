Purple Appoints Jimmy Serrano as Growth Director, Sports & Entertainment to Drive Fan Experience and Venue Growth Across North America

Manchester, LANCS, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the leading global guest, staff and multi-tenant WiFi and analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Jimmy Serrano as Growth Director, Sports & Entertainment. In this newly created role, Serrano will lead growth for Purple's Sports & Entertainment vertical across North America, helping venues and teams turn fan data into better experiences and stronger revenue.

Serrano joins Purple to lead growth across Sports & Entertainment in North America

Serrano brings over a decade of experience in technology, spanning sales, business development and marketing, with previous roles at PMY Group, Extreme Networks and Mitel. Across his career, he has worked with nearly every major sports league and dozens of individual teams and clubs. Before moving into technology, he played professional baseball for 10 seasons, including time in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals, and has stayed close to the game on the business side ever since.

At Purple, Serrano will focus on helping stadiums, arenas and entertainment venues get more from the connectivity they already have, turning fan WiFi into first-party data that elevates the guest experience and opens new revenue opportunities, while giving venues deeper insight into the people they serve.

"I'm excited to be part of Purple's growth and vision, and to help show how we can elevate the fan experience while giving venues deeper insight into the guests they serve."

- Jimmy Serrano, Growth Director, Sports & Entertainment, Purple

The appointment supports Purple's continued expansion across North America and its growing presence in sports and entertainment, a sector where venues are increasingly looking to turn fan connectivity into actionable insight, deeper engagement and new commercial value.

To book a call with Jimmy, please click here.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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