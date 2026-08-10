Grosvenor Property Canada signs Doka Canada to 10-year Annacis Island lease

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANCOUVER, BC — August 10, 2026 — Grosvenor Property Canada (GPC) has completed its second major industrial lease transaction on Annacis Island this year with Doka Canada Ltd., one of the world's leading providers of formwork and scaffolding systems for the construction industry.



The agreement includes a 10-year lease, commencing this month for 830 Carlisle Street, a 15-acre industrial property on Annacis Island formerly occupied by Russel Metals. The lease provides Grosvenor with a stable long-term income stream while the company continues evaluating the property's strategic role within its broader Annacis Island industrial portfolio.



"Doka is an exceptional global company with a long history of supporting some of the world's most ambitious construction projects," said Robert Duteau, Executive Vice President, Investment, Grosvenor Property Canada. “This lease represents a unique partnership between landlord and tenant, as we are currently utilizing Doka's proprietary formwork systems on Brentwood Block, our landmark mixed-use master-planned community in Burnaby. The fact that we are working with Doka both as a tenant and as a trusted construction partner speaks to the quality of their products and their reputation within the industry. It's rewarding to see this evolution of our partnership."



A subsidiary of Austria's Umdasch Group, Doka operates in more than 60 countries and is internationally recognized for its engineering expertise, innovative formwork systems and scaffolding solutions used on major infrastructure, commercial and residential developments around the world. Doka’s new Annacis Island facility will support Doka’s continued expansion in Western Canada, effectively doubling the company's Metro Vancouver footprint.



“The new Annacis Island facility marks an important step in Doka’s continued growth in Western Canada. This investment reflects our confidence in the ongoing strength of British Columbia’s construction sector and reinforces Doka’s commitment to being close to our customers, helping them meet evolving project demands with innovative formwork and scaffolding solutions,” said Gunnar Falke, CEO, Doka Canada Ltd.



The transaction further reinforces Annacis Island's position as one of Metro Vancouver's most important industrial and logistics hubs, where demand for well-located industrial properties remains strong despite limited available supply. In June, Grosvenor announced another major lease on Annacis Island to S&S Activewear.



Grosvenor acquired Annacis Island in 1952 as its first major international investment. Today, the company actively manages and owns 185 acres on the Island. Grosvenor continues to invest across both industrial and mixed-use sectors with a focus on creating long-term value through strategic leasing, high-quality development and investments that support the region's continued economic growth.



About Grosvenor

Grosvenor Property Canada is an owner, developer and investor in high quality mixed-use places as well as industrial properties. For over 70 years, we have supported the evolution of Metro Vancouver’s urban landscape and socio-economic success:



creating sustainability-driven, transit-oriented mixed-use masterplan communities – where resident and customer wellbeing is prioritized – providing much needed homes, both directly and through our structured financing program.

actively managing and developing over 185 acres of Annacis Island – Canada’s first industrial park we developed and opened in 1955 – now a world-class distribution hub for Metro Vancouver and beyond.

Within the high-quality, vibrant communities in which we operate, we are known for our commitment to operational excellence. We take pride in our leadership role in reducing the carbon footprint of our portfolio and activities and in being recognized as one of the region’s top employers. As at December 31, 2025, GPC’s total AUM is CAD$2.8 bn.

Follow us on: LinkedIn: Grosvenor | Instagram: ThisisGrosvenor

About Doka

Doka is a global leader in formwork and scaffolding solutions for all areas of construction. With more than 180 sales and logistics locations in over 60 countries, Doka provides innovative systems, engineering expertise and reliable services that help customers build safely, efficiently and sustainably. Doka is part of the Umdasch Group and supports construction projects of all sizes, from residential and commercial buildings to complex infrastructure and high-rise developments around the world.

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