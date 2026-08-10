Technical Textiles: Global Markets to Reach $318.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by EV Adoption and Medtech Demand

Boston, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global technical textiles market is projected to grow from $228.7 billion in 2025 to $318.7 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the 2026–2031 forecast period, according to the BCC Research report *Technical Textiles: Global Markets*. The expansion reflects accelerating demand across electric vehicles, medical technology, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Key Findings

• Market scale and growth trajectory: The global technical textiles market is valued at $228.7 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $318.7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.9% (2026–2031), underpinned by growing industrial adoption across the mobiltech, medtech, geotech, and sportech application segments.

• Asia-Pacific leads with 38.1% market share: The region commands the largest share of the global market, supported by robust manufacturing infrastructure, cost-competitive labor, and strong policy frameworks. India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with approximately $1.2–$1.3 billion in approved incentives, exemplifies the region's strategic commitment to scaling domestic technical textile capacity.

• Electric vehicles and lightweight manufacturing accelerate mobiltech demand: The shift toward EVs and fuel-efficient vehicle design is driving substitution of conventional metals with technical textiles, valued for their superior resilience, reduced weight, and economic advantages. Strict carbon emission regulations are further reinforcing this transition, creating durable long-cycle demand within the mobiltech segment.

• Medtech applications expand across surgical and wearable use cases: Rising global healthcare expenditure and growing patient volumes are increasing demand for technical textiles used in surgical masks, sutures, wound dressings, implants, and wearable health monitors. This segment benefits from both chronic disease prevalence and continued post-pandemic investment in healthcare infrastructure.

• Nanotechnology and 3D weaving emerge as high-growth manufacturing processes: Nanotechnology integration in technical textile manufacturing is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2026–2031, while 3D weaving is projected at 6.7% over the same period. Additional emerging technologies — including smart e-textiles, Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) materials for self-decontaminating protective fabrics, regenerated fibers, gel-spinning for ultra-high-molecular-weight applications, and thermoforming processes — are expanding product capabilities and addressable markets.

• Competitive landscape: The market is characterized by global diversification and materials science expertise. Key participants include Toray Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., DuPont De Nemours, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Freudenberg Group, Ahlstrom, SRF Ltd., Solmax, Milliken, SKAPS Industries, Duvaltex, Labon, TOYOBO Co. Ltd., and Teijin Frontier.

Market Drivers

Technical textiles are benefiting from structural demand shifts across multiple end markets simultaneously. In mobility, the global transition to electric vehicles — reinforced by increasingly stringent emission standards across Europe, North America, and Asia — is accelerating the substitution of traditional materials with high-performance technical textiles. In parallel, expanding hard infrastructure investment in bridges, dams, roads, and railways is driving geotech textile applications, while growing sports participation and fitness culture are supporting sportech segment growth. Regulatory momentum is also a material driver: restrictions on traditional plastic usage, including India's Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules of 2021, are redirecting demand toward technical textile alternatives.

Supply-side innovation is reinforcing this demand picture. Advances in carbon fiber and aramid fiber production, circular economy-oriented 3D knitting, and regenerated fiber technologies are both expanding the performance envelope of technical textiles and addressing sustainability mandates from institutional buyers and regulators alike.

Investment Considerations

The technical textiles market presents a multi-decade investment opportunity rooted in durable industrial megatrends — electrification, healthcare modernization, and infrastructure renewal — rather than cyclical demand. Asia-Pacific, led by India and supported by targeted government incentives, offers compelling upside for manufacturers and investors with regional exposure. Companies with diversified application portfolios spanning mobiltech, medtech, and geotech segments are best positioned to capture cross-cycle growth. Investors should, however, monitor key risks: geopolitical instability and crude oil price volatility represent supply chain vulnerabilities for synthetic polymer-dependent producers, while high carbon fiber costs and lengthy regulatory approval timelines may compress near-term margins in premium application segments. Firms demonstrating leadership in nanotechnology integration and sustainable fiber innovation are likely to command valuation premiums as ESG screening intensifies across institutional capital allocations.

About the Report

Technical Textiles: Global Markets provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by application and manufacturing process, competitive intelligence, and forecasts through 2031.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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