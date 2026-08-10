UNCF New England Lighted Pathways Program on Martha’s Vineyard

VINEYARD HAVEN, MA, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 18, 2026, the 5th cohort of UNCF Lighted Pathways Interns enjoyed a day trip to Martha’s Vineyard for a luncheon hosted by Ron and Shawnda Walker at their home in Vineyard Haven. The luncheon provided a special opportunity for interns to meet and connect with prominent Boston industry leaders. Guest speakers included Dr. James Cash, Petrina Martin Cherry, Phillip Clay, Deborah Jackson and Omar L. Simmons. Lunch was catered by Boston’s own Punky’s Kitchen and Catering.

During lunch, interns had the unique opportunity to share their journeys and career aspirations with leaders who have broken barriers across the Asset Management, Education, Real Estate, and Healthcare industries. These giants—upon whose shoulders the Lighted Pathways interns stand—shared valuable words of wisdom and insight that students will carry with them as they launch their careers in Boston and beyond.

“Hosting these remarkable scholars is a highlight of our summer,” said host Ron Walker. “Lighted Pathways isn't just opening doors in Boston’s financial sector it's building a powerful community of leaders. It’s an honor for us to create a space where these talented students can build genuine relationships with mentors who are invested in their lifelong success.”

Ronald L. Walker II, founder and CEO of The Walker Group Strategic Consultants and former Massachusetts Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development, serves as a Strategic Advisor to UNCF. A proud alumnus of Prairie View A&M University and a longtime pioneer in banking, private equity and workforce strategy, Walker has been an instrumental champion for expanding career access and driving institutional investment in diverse talent across New England.

The UNCF Lighted Pathways Program connects talented students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other leading institutions with immersive summer internships, executive mentorship, professional development and direct access to Boston's world-renowned Asset Management community. Now at the conclusion of its 5th cohort, the Lighted Pathways Program has connected more than 100 students with leading Boston-area investment firms and has become a recognized national model for developing diverse investment talent. The program strengthens Boston's financial ecosystem by attracting exceptional students and nurturing future industry leaders.

“As we complete our 5th consecutive summer of the UNCF Lighted Pathways Program in Boston, our UNCF New England region continues to light the way by providing talented students with direct access to career pathways through experiential learning, industry certifications and mentorship,” said Arleaya Martin, area development director, UNCF New England, and Boston native.

“This uniquely curated program not only connects students to the Asset Management industry in Boston, but we are also intentional about giving our interns opportunities to experience what makes New England a beautiful place to work, live and thrive. From a warm New England welcome in the heart of the Financial District and a tour of the historic Roxbury neighborhood, to a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration, a trip to Martha’s Vineyard and historic Inkwell Beach and a Red Sox game at Fenway Park—our interns truly experience the rich culture and diversity that make New England unique,” Martin said.

The UNCF Lighted Pathways Program is made possible through strong partnerships with more than 20 leading Boston Asset Management firms that provide interns with hands-on learning in areas including investments, trading, private equity, fixed income, commodities and data analytics.

“UNCF remains a beacon of hope, bridging the gap between potential and opportunity,” said Diego Aviles, senior vice president, UNCF Northeast Division. “Bringing our students to Martha’s Vineyard is about more than an afternoon by the ocean—it’s about immersing them in a historic ecosystem of Black excellence, leadership and community support. With the backing of our visionary partners, we continue to build a future where all students have equal access to competitive careers, strong networks and the legacy that precedes them.”

To learn more about the UNCF Lighted Pathways Program, please contact Arleaya Martin at arleaya.martin@uncf.org. To access the 2026–2027 Lighted Pathways Internship Program application, please visit the official UNCF Lighted Pathways Portal.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 36 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

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