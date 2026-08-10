‘Boston Marketers Connect’ Approaches Capacity – Final Opportunity to Join an Exclusive Gathering of B2B Marketing & Revenue Leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a global leader in B2B demand generation and zero outsourcing data intelligence, today announced that registration for its upcoming premier networking event, ‘Boston Marketers Connect,’ is rapidly reaching its maximum capacity. Attendees are intentionally limited to preserve the quality of networking and discussion, so interested professionals are encouraged to secure their place before registration closes.

Scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the iconic Pickwick Room inside the Samuel Adams Brewery in Boston, the exclusive gathering will bring B2B marketing leaders, demand generation heads, and sales enablement professionals together for an evening of meaningful conversations and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing.

As organizations navigate complex buying committees, shifting privacy frameworks, AI-driven transformation, and the decline of traditional lead generation tactics, many leaders are looking beyond traditional conferences and webinars for more valuable industry engagement. Boston Marketers Connect focuses on high-impact exchanges regarding real-world execution, cross-functional alignment, and discusses how first-party data is reshaping enterprise demand performance across technology, SaaS, cybersecurity, IT services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and other B2B industries.





Registration Nears Capacity as Executive Demand Continues to Grow

Interest in Boston Marketers Connect has continued to increase as senior marketing and revenue professionals seek opportunities to engage with peers in a more personal and collaborative setting.

Unlike large-scale conferences where meaningful interaction can be difficult, Boston Marketers Connect has been intentionally designed to encourage authentic conversations among experienced professionals responsible for marketing performance, revenue growth, customer engagement, and go-to-market execution.

Attendance remains limited to ensure every participant has the opportunity to build valuable connections and engage in high-quality discussions with fellow leaders.

Why Boston’s B2B Marketing and Revenue Leaders Are Securing Their Spot

Today's most successful organizations recognize that some of the most valuable business insights often come directly from conversations with experienced peers.

Here’s what attendees will have opportunities to:

Engage directly with senior B2B marketing, revenue, and demand generation leaders who are working across multiple industries.

Exchange practical strategies around buyer engagement, first-party data, AI-adoption, and account-based marketing (ABM).

Build meaningful relationships with peers facing similar business challenges and get proven solutions

Explore new partnerships, collaboration and business opportunities with industry decision-makers.

Gain innovative insights from real-world experiences shared by experienced practitioners.





Rather than having an online session on product demonstration or sales presentations, Boston Marketers Connect creates a unique opportunity for professionals to step away from day-to-day responsibilities and participate in discussions focused on real business challenges and practical solutions that create lasting professional connections with fresh thinking.

"Marketing leaders don’t often get the chance to step away from the day to day and have real conversations with people who are navigating many of the same challenges. That’s really what Boston Marketers Connect is about. Bringing smart people together, sharing what’s working and what isn’t, building genuine relationships, and hopefully walking away with a few new ideas and connections that stick with you well beyond the event."

- Charlotte Graham, VP, Revenue Operations & Marketing, Vereigen Media.

A Exclusive Environment Built For High-Value Peer Connections

Vereigen Media believes that meaningful business growth begins with authentic human relationships.

The company's commitment to verified engagement, first-party data, human verification, privacy-first marketing, and zero outsourcing reflects a broader philosophy centered on trust, transparency, and long-term value creation.

Boston Marketers Connect extends that philosophy beyond marketing programs by bringing together professionals committed to learning and building stronger business relationships.

"Technology continues to reshape how organizations market and sell, but relationships remain one of the most powerful drivers of long-term business success. The conversations that happen when experienced professionals come together often inspire new ideas, stronger partnerships, and better business outcomes. We're excited to welcome an outstanding community of marketing and revenue leaders to Boston."

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media.

Senior B2B Leaders Encouraged to Register Now as Boston Marketers Connect Nears Full Capacity

With Boston Marketers Connect nearing capacity, registration is officially in its final phase.

To keep the event intentionally small and focused on meaningful conversations, Vereigen Media encourages marketing and revenue professionals interested in attending to register soon. Space is limited, and this is a great opportunity to connect with B2B leaders from across the region in a more relaxed, personal setting.

Event Details

Event: Boston Marketers Connect

Boston Marketers Connect Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM EDT

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM EDT Venue: Pickwick Room at Samuel Adams Brewery

Pickwick Room at Samuel Adams Brewery Address: 30 Germania Street, Boston, MA 02130





About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based demand generation company that helps organizations connect with the right audiences to build meaningful customer relationships, through first-party data, Verified Content Engagement (content syndication solution), human verification, privacy-first-digital outreach, and a zero outsourcing approach. Supporting hundreds of top global B2B organizations with a team of more than 300 data specialists, Vereigen Media delivers measurable business outcomes while helping brands build trusted relationships with buyers.

Leads. Done Right.

Call to Action

Registration for Boston Marketers Connect is now in its final phase, with only limited numbers of seats remaining. Marketing leaders, demand generation professionals, revenue executives, and sales enablement decision makers are encouraged to reserve their place before registration closes.

Registration is open, secure your place at Boston Marketers Connect.

Secure your seat today and join an exclusive gathering of B2B leader's valuable conversations, strategic insights, and meaningful professional connections.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

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