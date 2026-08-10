New York, USA, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glioma Market is Set for Tremendous Growth at a CAGR of 15% During the Study Period (2022–2036), as Novel Targeted Therapies and Immunotherapies are Gaining Momentum | DelveInsight

The glioma market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, driven by the rising incidence of primary brain tumors, increasing awareness, and advances in diagnostic technologies. The market is also benefiting from a robust pipeline of therapies, including Regorafenib (Bayer), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical), Enzastaurin (DB-102) (Denovo Biopharma), Paxalisib (GDC-0084) (Kazia Therapeutics), and others, aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Recently published Glioma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, glioma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Glioma Market Summary

The market size for glioma was found to be USD 1 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest glioma treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, OPTUNE ± TMZ captured the highest market size of glioma in Japan. This combination is expected to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period (2026–2036).

captured the highest market size of glioma in Japan. This combination is expected to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period (2026–2036). In 2025, the United States continues to report the highest absolute number of very low birth weight (≤1,500 g) preterm infants among the 7MM, driven by higher total birth volume compared with European countries and Japan.

Key glioma companies, including Bayer, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Kazia Therapeutics, Northwest Therapeutics, Servier, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Mimivax, DNAtrix, and others, are actively working on innovative glioma drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative glioma drugs. Some of the key glioma therapies in clinical trials include Regorafenib, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), Paxalisib (GDC-0084), DCVax-L, Tovorafenib, Mirdametinib, Dordaviprone (ONC201), SurVaxM, DNX-2401, and others. These novel glioma therapies are anticipated to enter the glioma market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover the main difference between glioma vs glioblastoma @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/glioma-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Glioma Market

Increasing Incidence of Glioma and Glioblastoma: The rising global burden of glioma, particularly high-grade glioblastoma, is driving demand for improved diagnostic tools and effective treatment options. Aging populations and enhanced disease awareness are further contributing to the growing patient pool.

The rising global burden of glioma, particularly high-grade glioblastoma, is driving demand for improved diagnostic tools and effective treatment options. Aging populations and enhanced disease awareness are further contributing to the growing patient pool. Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: The adoption of molecular profiling and biomarker-based testing, including IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation status, is enabling more precise diagnosis and personalized treatment selection. These advances support better clinical decision-making and patient stratification.

The adoption of molecular profiling and biomarker-based testing, including IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation status, is enabling more precise diagnosis and personalized treatment selection. These advances support better clinical decision-making and patient stratification. Emergence of Innovative Therapeutic Modalities: The development of next-generation treatments such as CAR-T cell therapies, cancer vaccines, tumor-treating fields, and radiopharmaceuticals is creating new opportunities to address the unmet needs associated with recurrent and treatment-resistant glioma.

The development of next-generation treatments such as CAR-T cell therapies, cancer vaccines, tumor-treating fields, and radiopharmaceuticals is creating new opportunities to address the unmet needs associated with recurrent and treatment-resistant glioma. Increasing Number of Clinical Trials: A growing volume of clinical studies evaluating combination therapies and first-in-class drug candidates such as Regorafenib (Bayer), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical), Enzastaurin (DB-102) (Denovo Biopharma), Paxalisib (GDC-0084) (Kazia Therapeutics), DCVax-L (Northwest Therapeutics), Tovorafenib (Servier), Mirdametinib (SpringWorks Therapeutics), and others, is accelerating therapeutic innovation. Positive trial outcomes could significantly expand future treatment options and improve patient outcomes.





Aparna Thakur, project manager of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the emerging therapies, including cancer vaccines such as DCVax-L and SurVaxM, oncolytic viruses such as DNX-2401 and teserpaturev, and investigational agents like ONC201, are expected to demonstrate gradual but progressive uptake over the forecast period. Their adoption will depend on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and validation of predictive biomarkers.

Glioma Market Analysis

The current treatment paradigm for glioma primarily consists of surgical resection followed by radiation therapy and TEMODAR-based chemotherapy , including maintenance treatment. Despite these interventions, outcomes remain largely non-curative, with recurrence occurring in approximately 90–95% of patients with high-grade gliomas, particularly glioblastoma.

and , including maintenance treatment. Despite these interventions, outcomes remain largely non-curative, with recurrence occurring in approximately of patients with high-grade gliomas, particularly glioblastoma. Approved therapies for glioma include OPTUNE (Novocure), AVASTIN (Genentech), TEMODAR (Merck), and the combination of TAFINLAR + MEKINIST (Novartis), which is indicated for BRAF V600E-mutant low-grade glioma, especially in pediatric patients.

(Novocure), (Genentech), (Merck), and the combination of (Novartis), which is indicated for BRAF V600E-mutant low-grade glioma, especially in pediatric patients. The availability of bevacizumab biosimilars, such as ZIRABEV (Pfizer), approved in June 2019, and MVASI (Amgen), approved in 2017, has improved treatment accessibility across all approved indications of the reference product. Their market entry has intensified pricing competition and is expected to erode Avastin's market share in the United States.

(Pfizer), approved in June 2019, and (Amgen), approved in 2017, has improved treatment accessibility across all approved indications of the reference product. Their market entry has intensified pricing competition and is expected to erode Avastin's market share in the United States. In August 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals received US FDA approval for dordaviprone (MODEYSO), making it the first and only approved therapy for patients with recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma.

received US FDA approval for dordaviprone (MODEYSO), making it the first and only approved therapy for patients with recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma. According to our analysis, the glioma market is poised for substantial growth, supported by promising clinical progress across several late- and mid-stage pipeline candidates, including AV-GBM-1, ITI-1000, LAM561, DCVax-L, INO-5401 + INO-9012 in combination with LIBTAYO, SurVaxM, enzastaurin, VAL-083, temferon, and DAY101 (tovorafenib) , which have the potential to reshape the treatment landscape.

, which have the potential to reshape the treatment landscape. Although the expanded indication of Novartis' TAFINLAR + MEKINIST for pediatric patients aged one year and older with BRAF V600E-mutant low-grade glioma enhances its commercial reach, the limited number of approved treatment options in this setting continues to highlight a considerable unmet medical need, creating significant opportunities for the development of innovative targeted therapies.

Learn more about the pediatric low grade gliomas therapeutics market @ US Glioma Diagnosis and Treatment Market

Glioma Competitive Landscape

Some of the glioma drugs under development include Regorafenib (Bayer), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical), Enzastaurin (DB-102) (Denovo Biopharma), Paxalisib (GDC-0084) (Kazia Therapeutics), DCVax-L (Northwest Therapeutics), Tovorafenib (Servier), Mirdametinib (SpringWorks Therapeutics), Dordaviprone (ONC201) (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), SurVaxM (Mimivax), DNX-2401 (DNAtrix), and others.

Bayer’s Regorafenib is an orally administered multi-kinase inhibitor that targets a broad range of protein kinases associated with key cancer-related pathways. It inhibits kinases involved in tumor angiogenesis, including VEGFR1, VEGFR2, VEGFR3, and TIE2; oncogenic signaling, such as KIT, RET, RAF-1, and BRAF; metastatic progression through VEGFR3, PDGFR, and FGFR; as well as tumor immune regulation via CSF1R. By blocking both membrane-bound and intracellular kinases, regorafenib disrupts critical processes underlying tumor development, vascularization, and maintenance of the tumor microenvironment.

Aivita Biomedical’s AV-GBM-1 is an investigational immunotherapy composed of autologous dendritic cells primed with patient-specific tumor antigens obtained from self-renewing tumor-initiating cells cultured from the patient's own glioblastoma tissue. Designed to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response, the therapy is delivered as a series of subcutaneous injections alongside standard treatment. Its pan-antigenic approach enables it to target multiple antigens expressed on tumor-initiating cells, which are believed to contribute to rapid tumor progression and resistance to conventional therapies.

In January 2024, TAE Life Sciences entered into a collaboration with AIVITA Biomedical to advance innovative treatment strategies for glioblastoma, an area with substantial unmet medical need. One of the longstanding obstacles in glioblastoma drug development has been the limited availability of high-quality tumor tissue samples, as collected specimens are frequently contaminated with dead cells, normal tissue, and extracellular matrix components that can interfere with research and therapeutic development.

Kazia Therapeutics is advancing Paxalisib, an investigational PI3K/mTOR pathway inhibitor designed to penetrate the blood–brain barrier and target the abnormal signaling pathways that drive glioblastoma progression. The therapy is primarily being developed for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma characterized by an unmethylated MGMT promoter.

The anticipated launch of these emerging glioma therapies are poised to transform the glioma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge glioma therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the glioma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about glioma treatment options and survival rates comparison, visit @ Malignant Glioma Therapeutic Market

Recent Developments in the Glioma Market

In April 2026, FORE Biotherapeutics announced that the FDA had awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to plixorafenib for treating adult patients with BRAF V600E-mutated high-grade glioma (HGG).

announced that the FDA had awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to plixorafenib for treating adult patients with BRAF V600E-mutated high-grade glioma (HGG). In March 2026, Siren Biotechnology announced that the FDA had approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application filed by the University of California, San Francisco, enabling the launch of a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and biological activity of SRN-101 in adults with recurrent high-grade glioma.

announced that the FDA had approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application filed by the University of California, San Francisco, enabling the launch of a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and biological activity of SRN-101 in adults with recurrent high-grade glioma. In January 2026, Bayer reported ongoing evaluation of regorafenib in glioblastoma through platform trials such as GBM AGILE, highlighting its continued investigation in both newly diagnosed and recurrent settings.

reported ongoing evaluation of regorafenib in glioblastoma through platform trials such as GBM AGILE, highlighting its continued investigation in both newly diagnosed and recurrent settings. In November 2025, Northwest Biotherapeutics advanced regulatory engagement for DCVax-L following Phase III data demonstrating improved overall survival in glioblastoma patients, with efforts focused on potential approvals.

advanced regulatory engagement for DCVax-L following Phase III data demonstrating improved overall survival in glioblastoma patients, with efforts focused on potential approvals. In September 2025, Daiichi Sankyo continued post-marketing and clinical development activities for teserpaturev (DELYTACT), an oncolytic virus approved in Japan for malignant glioma, with additional studies exploring global expansion opportunities.

continued post-marketing and clinical development activities for teserpaturev (DELYTACT), an oncolytic virus approved in Japan for malignant glioma, with additional studies exploring global expansion opportunities. In August 2025, the US FDA granted accelerated approval for dordaviprone (MODEYSO) for the treatment of patients one year of age and older with diffuse midline glioma harboring an H3 K27M mutation with progressive disease following prior therapy.

Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation

The glioma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current glioma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets.

The glioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Incident cases of Glioma

Grade-specific Incident cases of Glioma

Age-specific Incident cases of Glioma

Type-specific Incident cases of Glioma

Download the report to understand the future of glioma treatment @ Glioma Treatment Options

Glioma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Glioma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Glioma Market CAGR (2022–2036) 15% Glioma Market Size in 2025 USD 1 Billion Key Glioma Companies Bayer, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Kazia Therapeutics, Northwest Therapeutics, Servier, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Mimivax, DNAtrix, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, and others Key Glioma Therapies Regorafenib, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), Paxalisib (GDC-0084), DCVax-L, Tovorafenib, Mirdametinib, Dordaviprone (ONC201), SurVaxM, DNX-2401, TEMODAR, DELYTACT, TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, and others

Scope of the Glioma Market Report

Glioma Patient Population Forecast

Glioma Therapeutics Market Size

Glioma Pipeline Analysis

Glioma Market Size and Trends

Glioma Market Opportunity

Glioma Market Unmet Needs

KOL’s Views on Glioma

Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about next-generation glioma drugs @ Glioma Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Glioma Market Key Insights 2 Glioma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Glioma 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Glioma 6 Glioma Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Glioma By Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Glioma By Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Glioma 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3 Symptoms 7.4 Causes 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment 8 Treatment Guidelines for Glioma 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Glioma 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Glioma in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Glioma in the United States 9.4.2 Grade-specific Incident Cases of Glioma in the United States 9.4.3 Age-specific Incident Cases of Glioma in the United States 9.4.4 Type-specific Incident Cases of Glioma in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Glioma 11 Marketed Therapies of Glioma 11.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Glioma 11.2 OPTUNE: Novocure Limited 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 Vorasidenib (VORANIGO): Servier 11.4 Temozolomide (TEMODAR): Merck 11.5 DELYTACT: Daiichi Sankyo 11.6 Dabrafenib (TAFINLAR) + trametinib(MEKINIST): Novartis List to be continued in the report… 12 Emerging Drugs for Glioma 12.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Glioma 12.2 Regorafenib: Bayer 12.2.1 Drug Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Analyst Views 12.3 AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical 12.4 Enzastaurin (DB-102): Denovo Biopharma 12.5 DCVax-L: Northwest Therapeutics List to be continued in the report… 13 Glioma Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook of Glioma 13.3 Key Glioma Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Conjoint Analysis of Glioma 13.5 Total Market Size of Glioma in the 7MM 13.6 Total Market Size of Glioma by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States Glioma Market 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Glioma in the United States 13.7.2 Total Market Size of Glioma by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK Glioma Market 13.9 Japan Glioma Market 14 Unmet Needs of Glioma 15 SWOT Analysis of Glioma 16 KOL Views of Glioma 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Glioma 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Glioma Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 Glioma Market Report Methodology

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