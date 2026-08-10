LatiNation Media to Release Its Second “Culture Decoded” Study: How Hispanic Gen Z is Rewriting the Rules of Money and Consumer Loyalty

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media, an independent, Latino-owned multiplatform media company, today announced it will release “Culture Decoded: Gen Z’s Money, on Their Own Terms” on Monday, September 14th. The second installment in the company’s insights series examines how Hispanic Gen Z approaches money, financial security, value and brand loyalty—and what those attitudes mean for marketers. A copy of the study can be requested here.

Conducted in partnership with Latino-owned research firm ThinkNow, the study combines a national survey of 400 Hispanic Gen Z respondents with a dedicated focus group, both fielded in April 2026. The research examines the economic and cultural forces shaping this generation’s financial decisions.

The findings reveal a generation navigating economic uncertainty with pragmatism: changing spending habits, prioritizing emergency savings, and relying heavily on family for financial guidance.

Among the study’s key findings:

Only 31% of Hispanic Gen Z respondents say they feel financially secure.

62% have changed their spending habits because of rising prices.

Building an emergency fund is their No. 1 financial priority.

Only 21% currently have a retirement account.

Just 14% actively invest.

Parents are 10 times more trusted than financial influencers as a source of financial advice.

Taken together, the findings show how economic pressure, family influence and a desire for greater control are shaping Hispanic Gen Z’s relationship with money.

“Gen Z is often treated as a single consumer group, but culture and lived experience profoundly shape how people think about money, security and value,” said Andrés Palencia, CEO of LatiNation Media. “Culture Decoded moves beyond broad assumptions to give brands a clearer view of what is driving Hispanic Gen Z. This report reveals a pragmatic, family-influenced generation that is carefully evaluating every purchase and expecting brands to earn their trust with authentic value.”

“For years, marketers have talked about reaching Gen Z through trends and viral moments,” said Gisella Fu-Ripp, SVP of Sales at LatiNation Media. “Our research shows Hispanic Gen Z making purchase decisions through a lens that is shaped by economic realities, family influence, and intentional spending. Our goal with the Culture Decoded research series is to help marketers move beyond assumptions and make smarter, more culturally informed decisions that create genuine connections"

“Culture Decoded” is Latination Media’s ongoing insights platform exploring the cultural forces shaping Hispanic Gen Z. Each report translates original research into actionable intelligence that helps brands better understand one of the most influential and fastest-growing consumer segments.

The full report, “Culture Decoded: Gen Z’s Money, on Their Own Terms,” will be released Monday, September 14th.

The new report follows LatiNation Media’s inaugural “Culture Decoded” study, which examined Hispanic Gen Z’s relationship with cultural identity, authenticity and brand engagement. That study can be found here.

Together, the studies are designed to provide marketers, agencies and business leaders with actionable intelligence about a generation reshaping American culture and consumer behavior.

ABOUT LATINATION MEDIA

LatiNation Media is an independent, Latino-owned media company connecting audiences and brands through culture-first content across broadcast, streaming, digital and social platforms. Its portfolio includes LATV and LatiNation, with programming spanning entertainment, music, lifestyle, sports and culture created for today’s multicultural audiences. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary and produces over 300 hours of original content annually.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bolte Media:

Hanna Bolte: Hanna@BolteMedia.com

Dina White: Dina@DinaWhitePR.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c895f03f-2471-444e-928c-520c26d48b89