Circana Reveals Regional Toy Market Dynamics Across Europe, The Americas, and Asia-Pacific

CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Circana, LLC released new insights into the global toy industry, revealing how distinct regional trends and consumer preferences across North America, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC)1 are creating differentiated growth paths and unique opportunities for manufacturers, licensors, and retailers. Across Circana’s tracked global markets2, toy sales grew +9.5% in the 12 months ending June 2026, versus the prior year. This pace accelerated in the most recent six months, with value sales up +14% in the first half of 2026 (January-June), compared to the same period in 2025.

"While the global toy industry remains united by consumer passion for play, today's market is also defined by local dynamics," said Frédérique Tutt, global toys industry advisor at Circana. "Succeeding in the toy market requires an understanding not only of what is trending globally, but how category preferences, licensing, seasonality, and fandom vary by region."

Market Top Supercategory No. 1 Ranked License Top Gaining License North America Games & Puzzles NFL FIFA Latin America Dolls FIFA FIFA Europe Building Sets Star Wars FIFA China Infant, Toddler, & Preschool Toys Duffy And Friends Love And Deepspace Australia Building Sets Star Wars Bluey

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, value sales, 12 months ending June 2026

North America: U.S. and Canada; Latin America: Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico; Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, UK

North America: Licensing and Collectibles Continue to Drive Engagement



Across North America, licensed entertainment properties remain among the most influential drivers of toy spending. Trading card games, collectibles, and franchise-driven purchases continue to create strong opportunities for manufacturers seeking to build long-term fan engagement. The region's mature retail landscape continues to reward brands that can connect physical products with broader entertainment experiences, reinforcing the importance of intellectual property as a key growth engine.

Latin America: Fertile Ground Ripe for Development



LATAM continues to emerge as one of the toy industry's most dynamic growth regions, outpacing Europe’s market growth. Reflecting the rising importance of the region, Circana recently expanded its global toy retail measurement footprint to include point-of-sale coverage in Chile and Peru, providing the industry with deeper visibility into the LATAM region. This expanded coverage further strengthens Circana's ability to deliver a comprehensive view of toy performance across the world's key markets.

LATAM's momentum is being driven by a unique mix of category preferences that differ notably from broader global trends and continue to evolve as the market develops. Dolls are the region's largest supercategory by value sales, contrasting with North America, where Games & Puzzles lead, and Europe, where Building Sets rank as the top supercategory. The region is also home to rapidly emerging growth areas, with trading card games still an underdeveloped segment but posting large gains, reflecting the incredible success of a footballistic summer. Also noteworthy, mini vehicles continue to over-index in LATAM compared with other major markets, highlighting distinct play patterns that make the region unique.

The LATAM region also exhibits unique seasonality. December accounts for 32% of annual toy sales in the region, climbing even higher in Chile and Peru – a significantly higher concentration than any other region. While the holiday period remains critical, the market's continued expansion also presents opportunities for manufacturers and retailers to build year-round engagement through licensing, collectibles, and emerging play trends.

Europe: Stable Growth Fueled by Established Categories



Across Europe, toy demand continues to benefit from strong family spending patterns and established category leadership. Europe's consumers continue to show consistent engagement, with the second-highest annual spend per child under 10-years-old globally at approximately $240 in 2025. The region also reflects broader global trends toward collectibles, gaming-related products, and fandom-driven purchasing behavior, creating opportunities for brands with strong intellectual property portfolios and multigenerational appeal.

Asia-Pacific: Rising Consumer Engagement Fuels Future Growth



The APAC toy market continues to demonstrate strong long-term potential as consumer spending and engagement with play increase. According to Circana's Global Toy Report, Asia and Oceania are the fastest growing regions for toy sales, and Asia recorded the highest increase in toy spend per child in 2025.

In China, adult consumers continue to be an important growth cohort, with Arts & Crafts, Explorative & Other Toys, and Action Figures & Accessories emerging as the top three fastest-growing supercategories. While Infant, Toddler & Preschool Toys remains the largest supercategory by market size, it ranked fourth in terms of growth, coinciding with China's declining birth rate. However, the segment has demonstrated resilience, driven by increasing consumer demand for higher-quality and educational products. As a result, average selling prices (ASP) have grown despite a decline in sales volume.

While China’s toy market is also influenced by licensed products, its licensing landscape differs significantly from that of many global markets. Local licenses, particularly those originating from gaming franchises such as Love and Deepspace, have become major growth engines, outperforming many well-established international entertainment franchises in terms of consumer popularity and market impact.

Australia's toy market continues to deliver strong growth, with Building Sets maintaining its position as the largest supercategory by value sales. Games & Puzzles has emerged as one of the market's strongest growth drivers, fueled largely by the popularity of strategic trading card games and the enduring success of Pokémon.

Australia’s market is also benefiting from strong momentum in trend-driven categories, often born from social media, with slime, blind packs, and collectibles posting double-digit growth. Together, these trends reflect consumers' growing appetite for interactive, collectible, and fandom-driven play experiences.

"Developing markets, such as those in Latin America and Asia, offer manufacturers the chance not just to participate in growth, but to shape it,” said Tutt. “Companies that identify emerging trends early and adapt to local consumer preferences have an opportunity to establish a strong foothold, build lasting brand affinity, and become category leaders, serving consumers in ways that are relevant, authentic, and differentiated.”

The Global Language of Play



Just as play is universal, so is the need for consistent global market measurement. Circana's toy industry intelligence is powered by a unified global framework that enables consistent category, product, and market comparisons across the world's largest toy markets.

With more than 50 years of toy industry expertise, Circana provides manufacturers, retailers, and licensors with a trusted view of actual consumer demand — helping the industry move beyond estimates and assumptions to make confident and informed business decisions.

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, value sales, 12 months ending June 2026

1Regions defined as the following:

North America: United States, Canada

Latin America (LATAM): Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico

Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific (APAC): Asia, Oceania, China, Australia

2G14 includes United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, and Australia