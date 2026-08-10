AOM Capital Provides $5.1 Million in Strategic Financing to Support Pharmaceutical Drug Acquisition

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- AOM Capital, a private investment and specialty bridge lending firm, today announced the completion of a $5.1 million financing for a therapeutics company in connection with its acquisition of a pharmaceutical drug asset.

The transaction represents another significant financing completed by AOM Capital and highlights the firm’s focus on providing tailored capital solutions for companies pursuing strategic acquisitions and other time-sensitive opportunities.

AOM Capital structured the $5.1 million financing around the specific requirements of the transaction, providing the capital necessary to support the therapeutics company’s acquisition.

“This transaction represents exactly what we have been building at AOM Capital,” said Marcus Butler Managing Partner of AOM Capital. “There are tremendous companies and entrepreneurs pursuing meaningful opportunities that don’t always fit neatly into traditional financing structures. Our job is to understand the transaction, understand what needs to happen and find a way to provide the capital to get it done.” Butler continued, “We built AOM Capital to be a different kind of capital partner. We want to be accessible, decisive and creative in the way we approach transactions. When we believe in the structure and the opportunity in front of us, we have the ability to move quickly and deliver. Providing $5.1 million to support this acquisition is a great example of that approach in action.”

The financing further expands AOM Capital’s activity in private credit, acquisition financing and special situations, areas in which the firm sees significant opportunity as companies increasingly seek alternatives to conventional sources of capital.

AOM Capital works with businesses, sponsors and entrepreneurs across a range of industries, providing financing for acquisitions, bridge transactions, growth initiatives and other complex situations. The firm focuses particularly on transactions where certainty, speed and flexible structuring can play an important role in successfully completing a transaction.

“We are building AOM Capital for the long term,” Butler added. “Our objective is not simply to deploy capital. It is to build relationships and become the capital partner that companies call when an important opportunity is in front of them and execution matters. We believe there is an enormous market for that approach, and we are excited about what lies ahead for AOM Capital.”

About AOM Capital

AOM Capital is a private investment and specialty bridge lending firm providing customized capital solutions to companies, entrepreneurs and transaction sponsors. AOM Capital focuses on acquisition financing, private credit, bridge financing, growth capital and special situations across a range of industries.

The firm takes a transaction-focused approach to investing, seeking opportunities where flexible structuring, speed and certainty of execution can provide companies with the capital necessary to achieve their strategic objectives.

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