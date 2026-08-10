Women's Health Collective Canada and GreenShield Launch Partnership to Advance Midlife Women's Health Research and Support

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women's Health Collective Canada (WHCC) and GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, are pleased to announce a new partnership to advance understanding of the menopause transition, including perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopause, and improve access to information, resources, and support. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing women's health and builds on GreenShield's growing leadership in women's health, including offering Canada's first integrated hormonal health solutions and one of the country's largest free women's mental health initiatives.

The first major initiative supported through the partnership is the Researching Information, Support, and Equity During the Menopause Transition in Canada (Can-RISE) Study, the first national investigator-led study dedicated to understanding Canadian women’s experience of menopause and the menopause transition. Led by the Partnership for Women's Health Research Canada (PWHR), the initiative will explore the health, social and economic impacts of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause, with a strong focus on equity-deserving populations whose experiences are often underrepresented in research. By identifying gaps, barriers, and inequities in the current landscape, the study aims to drive meaningful systems change that improves how menopause is understood, supported, and addressed across healthcare, workplaces, and communities throughout Canada.

"As awareness around the menopause transition continues to grow, it is essential that we build the evidence needed to better understand women's experiences across perimenopause, menopause, and beyond, and to inform meaningful action," says Amy Flood, Executive Director, Women's Health Collective Canada. "We are proud to partner with GreenShield, a purpose-driven organization that shares our commitment to advancing women's health. Together, we have an opportunity to strengthen understanding, elevate women's voices, and help translate evidence into action."

“Improving women’s health requires more than awareness, it requires coordinated action across research, care, policy and service delivery,” said Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, GreenShield Cares. “While conversation around menopause has advanced, significant evidence gaps remain, particularly for women from equity-seeking communities whose experience are often underrepresented. Through this partnership, we're bringing together research, lived experience and practical insights from care delivery to better understand those gaps and help inform solutions that are more equitable, responsive and effective. This is how we build a health system that better reflects women’s realities and improves health outcomes for all.”

The partnership builds on GreenShield's ongoing commitment to advancing women’s health and addressing persistent gaps in access to care in Canada, particularly for equity-seeing and underserved populations. Through its integrated coverage-and-care ecosystem, GreenShield continues to invest in innovative solutions that respond to evolving member needs and advance women’s health across Canada. GreenShield has emerged as a leading voice in addressing longstanding gaps in women's health through investments, innovative care models, community partnerships, research, and purpose-driven advocacy. Guided by data, insights and lived experience, GreenShield is advancing solutions that address unmet needs while generating the evidence required to drive meaningful and lasting improvements in women’s health outcomes. This study is an important part of that work, helping identify key challenges and opportunities to better support women across Canada.



Rooted in evidence and insights, GreenShield has also leveraged national research to inform the creation of Canada’s first Personalized Hormonal Health Program, as well as its Women’s Mental Health Signature Initiative, which has connected nearly 200,000 women from equity-deserving communities to free, culturally relevant mental health services. Together, these efforts reflect GreenShield’s broader women’s health strategy, which focuses on reducing barriers to care, improving health outcomes, and driving better health for all Canadians.

Women across Canada who are experiencing or have experienced perimenopause or menopause are encouraged to participate in the Can-RISE Study. Individuals interested in learning more about the study, including eligibility criteria and participation details, can visit: https://pwhr.org/can-rise/

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. GreenShield is dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

GreenShield is revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through a unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, GreenShield offers insurance, administers benefits, and pays claims as a ‘payer’ while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management as a ‘provider’.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, GreenShield reinvests excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, the company has positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

What’s driving GreenShield now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of its mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune’s prestigious Change the World list – a testament to a sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

About Women’s Health Collective Canada

Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations working together to advance equity in women’s health research and care. Through intentional collaboration, WHCC brings together resources and fundraising, working alongside partners who share the vision to improve outcomes and drive lasting change in women’s health. WHCC consists of the BC Women’s Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and the IWK Foundation.

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