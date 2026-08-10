Gray & Sons Jewelers Announces New Analysis on Professional Restoration and Luxury Watch Value

Surfside, FLORIDA, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers, a South Florida luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces, today announced the release of a new analysis examining how professional restoration and servicing practices can influence the longevity, authenticity, and long-term value of luxury timepieces. The analysis draws on more than 40 years of restoration experience and approximately 1,000 luxury watches serviced annually by the company’s in-house team of master watchmakers. It examines the growing importance of originality, service documentation, and restoration quality in the pre-owned luxury watch market, including how preserving original components and avoiding over-restoration can affect collector appeal and value retention.

Over the past decade, the pre-owned luxury watch industry has shifted into a more informed and detail-driven space. Buyers are no longer focused solely on brand names or aesthetics; instead, they are evaluating originality, service documentation, and the quality of prior restoration work with far greater scrutiny. This shift has elevated the importance of professional standards, making expert servicing a defining factor in long-term collectibility and buyer confidence.

With more than 40 years of restoration experience, Gray & Sons has witnessed this evolution firsthand. What was once a niche concern among serious collectors has become a mainstream consideration for anyone entering the certified pre-owned market. Today, transparency around servicing and restoration history is often viewed as a key consideration in how a watch is evaluated.

From vintage heirlooms passed down through generations to modern luxury sports models, mechanical watches require ongoing care to maintain both precision and authenticity. At a technical level, professional restoration often includes movement disassembly, ultrasonic cleaning, lubrication, timing calibration, water resistance testing, bracelet refinishing, and detailed mechanical inspection. In more complex cases, it may also involve sourcing correct components and preserving original factory elements to maintain historical accuracy.

For vintage watches in particular, small restoration decisions can carry significant weight. Preserving original dials, hands, bezels, and case architecture is often essential to maintaining collector appeal, especially when subtle aging contributes to a watch’s character and provenance. Over-restoration, by contrast, can sometimes strip away these defining traits and alter how a piece is perceived within the collector community.

Gray & Sons notes that this balance between restoration and preservation has become one of the most important discussions in the luxury watch space today. As demand grows for certified pre-owned timepieces, buyers are becoming more selective, often favoring watches with well-documented service histories and minimal alteration to original components.

The company also points out that certain restoration issues are now widely recognized among experienced collectors. Over-polished cases that lose their original edges, mismatched replacement parts, inconsistent luminous material, refinished dials that deviate from factory standards, and incomplete movement servicing are all factors that can negatively influence both desirability and long-term value.

At the same time, greater accessibility to online marketplaces and private resale channels has created a more educated consumer base. Buyers are increasingly aware of what proper servicing should look like, and they are asking more detailed questions before committing to a purchase. This shift has placed added emphasis on watch repair and maintenance transparency and the credibility of the servicing provider.

As part of its ongoing operations, Gray & Sons’ in-house team of master watchmakers—collectively bringing more than 150 years of combined experience—services approximately 1,000 luxury watches each year, from modern mechanical timepieces to rare vintage models requiring highly specialized restoration techniques. Watches serviced by Gray & Sons or prepared for sale are evaluated individually, with careful attention paid to both mechanical integrity and historical preservation.

With this level of experience, the company emphasizes that professional restoration is not simply about returning a watch to working condition. It is about preserving the craftsmanship, engineering, and heritage embedded within each timepiece, ensuring that its value extends well beyond function alone.

Gray & Sons believes the growing focus on restoration quality reflects a broader shift in the luxury watch industry. As the certified pre-owned market continues to expand, factors such as originality, servicing standards, and long-term preservation are becoming central to how value is defined. In this environment, expert restoration is no longer a behind-the-scenes service—it is a critical part of sustaining trust, authenticity, and enduring collector interest.

About Gray and Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. Based in South Florida, the company is known for its large selection of high-end brands, expert in-house watch and jewelry repair, and decades of experience serving collectors and luxury clients.

Press Inquiries

Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons.com

305-865-0999

https://www.grayandsons.com/

Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154