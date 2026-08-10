Circana Reveals 2026 B2B Tech Channel Performance Award Winners at XChange, Showcasing the Industry’s AI Leaders

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — Aug. 10, 2026 — Circana , LLC has announced the winners of its ninth annual B2B Tech Channel Performance Awards. In addition to celebrating brands that have achieved the top sales performance metrics in the U.S., as reported by Circana’s Reseller Tracking Service, which sources point-of-sale data provided by many of the largest technology resellers in America, this year’s awards showcase the importance of AI in the industry today.

“We are proud to recognize the organizations that continue to set the standard for excellence across the B2B technology channel,” said Kate Roe-Semyon, President, IT & B2B Tech Practice at Circana. “As businesses increasingly invest in AI-driven solutions, the technology landscape is evolving at a remarkable pace. This year's award winners have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and market impact, helping customers navigate change and unlock new opportunities for growth. Congratulations to all of our 2026 winners.”

“AI is transforming the technology landscape, but success still depends on trusted relationships, insight and execution. Together with Circana, we’re proud to recognize the organizations setting the standard for AI innovation while delivering measurable value across the channel. These awards celebrate not only outstanding performance, but also the vision and leadership shaping the future of our industry,” said Bill Jones, President, The Channel Company.

The 2026 B2B Tech Channel Performance Awards include five categories and recognize up to three winners per category, based on year-over-year market share dollar change, annual dollar sales and revenue growth percentage for brands between $25 million and $100 million:

The Best of Channel – Hardware category is based on all brands across Circana’s 187 B2B technology hardware subcategories.

category is based on all brands across Circana’s 187 B2B technology hardware subcategories. The Core AI Infrastructure category recognizes the foundational compute and storage technologies that directly power artificial intelligence workloads. This includes enterprise-grade servers, hyperconverged systems, and high-performance storage platforms, along with associated compute and storage components that are frequently transacted separately in the channel. It also includes the software used to manage, protect, and optimize data within these environments.

category recognizes the foundational compute and storage technologies that directly power artificial intelligence workloads. This includes enterprise-grade servers, hyperconverged systems, and high-performance storage platforms, along with associated compute and storage components that are frequently transacted separately in the channel. It also includes the software used to manage, protect, and optimize data within these environments. The AI Infrastructure Backbone category recognizes the networking, power and physical infrastructure that enables AI environments to operate at scale. This includes high-performance switches, routers, gateways, network security appliances, power distribution systems, and uninterruptible power supplies that support the deployment and operation of AI systems.

category recognizes the networking, power and physical infrastructure that enables AI environments to operate at scale. This includes high-performance switches, routers, gateways, network security appliances, power distribution systems, and uninterruptible power supplies that support the deployment and operation of AI systems. The AI Enablement Software category recognizes the platform and management software that orchestrates, monitors, and secures AI infrastructure environments. This includes virtualization technologies, infrastructure monitoring and management tools, and software-based network security solutions that enable organizations to deploy, manage, and scale AI workloads across on-premises and cloud environments.

category recognizes the platform and management software that orchestrates, monitors, and secures AI infrastructure environments. This includes virtualization technologies, infrastructure monitoring and management tools, and software-based network security solutions that enable organizations to deploy, manage, and scale AI workloads across on-premises and cloud environments. The AI PCs category recognizes notebooks and tablets that deliver AI capabilities directly on-device. Powered by NPUs exceeding 40 TOPS, these systems enable low-latency, power-efficient AI experiences, such as copilots, intelligent workflows, and enhanced security. This category highlights devices that bring AI to the edge, improving productivity, privacy, and performance without reliance on the cloud.

2026 B2B Tech Channel Performance Award Winners

Highest U.S. Market Point Share Change (YOY)

Category Winner Best of Channel - Hardware Dell AI Core Infrastructure Dell AI Infrastructure Backbone Arista Networks AI Enablement Infoblox AI PC Lenovo

Source: Circana, US Reseller Tracking, 12 months ending May 2026

Top U.S. Revenue

Category Winner Best of Channel - Hardware HP AI Core Infrastructure Dell AI Infrastructure Backbone Cisco AI Enablement Cisco AI PC Microsoft

Source: Circana, US Reseller Tracking, 12 months ending May 2026

U.S. Emerging Leaders

(Revenue growth percentage for brands between $25M and $100M)

Category Winner Best of Channel - Hardware Gigabyte AI Core Infrastructure Oracle AI Infrastructure Backbone Arista Networks AI Enablement Verkada

Source: Circana, US Reseller Tracking, 12 months ending May 2026

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.