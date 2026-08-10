Stop & Shop Recalls Two Deli & Produce Items After Being Alerted by Supplier of Potential for Salmonella

 | Source: Stop and Shop Stop and Shop

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of an abundance of caution, Stop & Shop is recalling two deli and produce items after being alerted by the manufacturer that its jalapeno supplier has initiated a recall due to the potential for salmonella. This is part of a broader, voluntary recall by jalapeno supplier Coast Citrus Distributors. All impacted products at all Stop & Shop stores have been removed from sale.

The two deli and produce items impacted by this recall are as follows:

  • Chipotle Chicken Tortilla Wrap
    UPC: 030223081616
    Location: Deli
    Item #: 38611
    Best-By Date: 8/7/26 – 8/10/26
  • Pico De Gallo Salsa (7 oz.)
    UPC: 688267575778
    Location: Produce
    Item #: 221388
    Best-By Date: 8/9/26 – 8/14/26

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions. The items may be returned to your local Stop & Shop store for a full refund.

For more information, please visit www.stopandshop.com.

 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 