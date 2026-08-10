Stop & Shop Recalls Two Deli & Produce Items After Being Alerted by Supplier of Potential for Salmonella

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Out of an abundance of caution, Stop & Shop is recalling two deli and produce items after being alerted by the manufacturer that its jalapeno supplier has initiated a recall due to the potential for salmonella. This is part of a broader, voluntary recall by jalapeno supplier Coast Citrus Distributors. All impacted products at all Stop & Shop stores have been removed from sale.

The two deli and produce items impacted by this recall are as follows:

Chipotle Chicken Tortilla Wrap

UPC: 030223081616

Location: Deli

Item #: 38611

Best-By Date: 8/7/26 – 8/10/26

Pico De Gallo Salsa (7 oz.)

UPC: 688267575778

Location: Produce

Item #: 221388

Best-By Date: 8/9/26 – 8/14/26





Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions. The items may be returned to your local Stop & Shop store for a full refund.

For more information, please visit www.stopandshop.com.