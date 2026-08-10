True Food Kitchen Opens in Boulder

Chef-driven, ingredient-forward dining arrives at Twenty Ninth Street, bringing bold flavors, fresh ingredients and full-day dining to one of Colorado's most wellness-minded communities

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Food Kitchen, the chef-crafted restaurant and lifestyle brand known for its craveable flavors, fresh ingredient-forward menu and full-day dining experience, opened its doors at 1755 29th St, Suite 1080 in Boulder's Twenty Ninth Street Shopping Center today. The Boulder location marks the brand's 46th restaurant nationwide and its second in Colorado, following its original Cherry Creek outpost, and its latest commitment to bringing health-forward, flavor-first dining to a city that has made wellness a way of life.

In a city built around movement, quality and intention, True Food Kitchen arrives with a simple philosophy: food should make you feel as good as it tastes. The Boulder menu reflects that belief through bold, globally inspired dishes made with wholesome, responsibly sourced ingredients, from handcrafted pizzas on house-made sourdough and entrées featuring organic grass-fed steak and responsibly sourced seafood, to salads built on regenerative grains. The beverage program features chef-crafted cocktails, mocktails and cold-pressed juices made with fresh ingredients and thoughtfully sourced spirits, beer and wine.

True Food Kitchen's new CEO, Jeff Chandler , who joined the brand last month after more than 30 years of restaurant industry leadership, including growing Hopdoddy Burger Bar into one of the country's leading better-burger brands, sees the Boulder opening as emblematic of the brand's next chapter.

"Boulder is exactly the kind of community True Food Kitchen was built for," said Jeff Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of True Food Kitchen. "This is a city that genuinely cares about what goes into its food and how it makes you feel. The values here align with everything we have been building for nearly two decades: quality ingredients, intentional living and food that nourishes the body, mind and soul. Our focus is on delivering warm, memorable and craveable experiences in every restaurant we operate, and we are thrilled to finally be part of this community."





The opening celebration and ribbon cutting included Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett and representatives from the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, marking the restaurant’s opening as a meaningful addition to the local community. The restaurant has created over 125 new jobs for Boulder residents.

As part of the opening celebration, True Food Kitchen is donating $1.00 from every kids meal sold to the Chef Ann Foundation . The nonprofit helps schools replace ultraprocessed foods with healthy, delicious, scratch-cooked meals, mirroring True Food Kitchen's own commitment to nourishing local communities with fresh, wholesome ingredients.

True Food Kitchen Boulder serves lunch and dinner daily, along with weekend brunch and a weekday happy hour from 3-6 pm. Looking ahead, the Boulder outpost will also introduce an innovative functional beverage concept, with further specifics regarding this new venture to be revealed in the coming months.

True Food Kitchen Boulder is open Monday thru Thursday 11am – 9pm, Friday 11am – 10pm, Saturday 10am – 10pm and Sunday 10am – 9pm. For more information and to view the full menu, visit truefoodkitchen.com or follow @livetruefood .

ABOUT TRUE FOOD KITCHEN

Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a national restaurant and lifestyle brand and pioneer in wellness-driven dining. Guided by the philosophy that food should make you feel as good as it tastes, the brand brings this belief to life through thoughtfully crafted dishes and beverages made with wholesome, responsibly sourced ingredients and fresh, globally inspired flavors. Every menu item reflects seasonal creativity and intentional partnerships with stewards of organic, pasture-raised and regenerative agriculture. Serving craveable, flavor-forward food designed to nourish the body, mind and soul, True Food Kitchen delivers vibrant dining experiences that increase the longevity of both people and the planet, creating moments that go beyond the plate. The brand currently operates 46 restaurants across 18 states.

Visit truefoodkitchen.com or follow us on social @livetruefood .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ann Ragan Kearns

Comm Oddities

ann.ragan@commodditiesinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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