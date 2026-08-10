fillir Sets a New Standard for Med Spas, Backed by Four Consecutive "Best Medical Spa" Titles and a Physician-Led Model Built to Scale

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry where "best of" titles are often won once and quietly retired, fillir has taken the opposite approach: winning Best Medical Spa in every market it operates in, every single year since opening its doors. The physician-led med spa brand credits the streak not to marketing, but to a standard of care it refuses to compromise as it grows.

fillir has earned “Best Medical Spa” honors four years running in Pittsburgh, along with recognition as “Best Medical Spa” and “Best Place to get Botox and Fillers” in Hoboken, NJ, during its first year open. Beyond local honors, fillir's work has been featured in national outlets including Vogue, NPR, and Haute Beauty, while fillir providers have ranked among the Top 50 Dysport Providers Nationwide. fillir was also a 2x official partner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, a nod to its growing footprint in its hometown market and its reach beyond the treatment room.

What distinguishes fillir, according to its leadership, is not a single treatment or technology, but the standard behind every one of them.

"Growth only means something if the standard doesn't change with it," said Dr. Christian Bosquet, Double Board-Certified Medical Director of fillir. "Every fillir location is physician-led, every provider goes through the same Fellowship training, and every patient gets the same level of care whether it's their first visit or their fiftieth. Treatment outcomes aren't a matter of luck, but of expertise in our craft. That's non-negotiable as we grow."

That same philosophy extends beyond the treatment room. fillir's in-house line of medical-grade skincare was developed around a clear principle: patients don't need more products; they need better ones. Instead of adding more products to the often confusing at-home skincare market, fillir developed a small, science-backed lineup designed to work. Nothing more, nothing less.

"So much of this industry thrives on making people feel like they're doing it wrong, or that they need ten more steps in their routine," said Melinda Bosquet, Chief Operating Officer of fillir. "We wanted our skincare to feel the opposite of that. A few products that actually work, explained simply, without any of the shame that usually comes with this conversation. That's the same reason we started fillir in the first place."

As fillir expands into new markets, including Wexford, PA and Tampa, FL, the brand positions its award history not as a highlight reel, but as a benchmark — one every new location is expected to meet.

For more information on fillir, visit www.fillir.com or follow along on Instagram @get.fillir.

About fillir

An award-winning aesthetic practice specializing in non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Under the leadership of a Double Board-Certified Physician and supported by a team of expertly trained aesthetic medical professionals, fillir provides a comprehensive range of skincare and advanced treatments, including Botox, Dysport, fillers, microneedling, and laser hair removal. By offering cutting-edge, safe, and effective treatments with transparent pricing, we make high-quality care more approachable.

Media contact:

Kayla Zandier, Marketing Manager

kayla@fillir.com