TextUs Adds WhatsApp Messaging, Uniting SMS and the World's Largest Chat App in One Inbox

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, the leading business SMS platform, today announced the launch of WhatsApp Messaging, giving B2B teams the ability to reach contacts on the world's largest messaging channel from the same unified inbox they already use for SMS. The release closes a long-standing gap for teams that need to engage global prospects, candidates, and customers who live on WhatsApp but were previously locked out of reaching them without adopting a separate, siloed tool.

WhatsApp counts more than 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, making it the most widely used messaging channel on the planet. Until now, engaging that audience has meant channel-switching between disconnected platforms, losing conversation context, and taking on compliance risk managed outside a team's core systems. With WhatsApp now live inside TextUs, teams can start and manage those conversations without leaving the inbox where their SMS conversations already happen.

TextUs built the new capability to handle WhatsApp's specific rules automatically rather than pushing that burden onto users. Conversations must open with a Meta-approved template; once a contact replies, a 24-hour window opens for free-form, real-time messaging. TextUs manages template creation, submission, and status tracking, and monitors the session window on the back end, so no one on a team has to track a countdown clock manually. If a WhatsApp message can't be delivered, TextUs automatically retries the message over SMS — a fallback designed to keep conversations from breaking and opportunities from slipping away.

Key features of WhatsApp Messaging in TextUs include:

One unified inbox — SMS and WhatsApp conversations live side by side, with no separate tool and no lost context.

— SMS and WhatsApp conversations live side by side, with no separate tool and no lost context. Compliant by design — Meta-approved template management and 24-hour session-window tracking are handled inside TextUs, with opt-out risk flagged automatically.

— Meta-approved template management and 24-hour session-window tracking are handled inside TextUs, with opt-out risk flagged automatically. Automatic SMS fallback — undeliverable WhatsApp messages retry over SMS, so conversations and opportunities don't drop.

— undeliverable WhatsApp messages retry over SMS, so conversations and opportunities don't drop. Interactive messaging — quick-reply buttons, call and website links, and date pickers let contacts respond with a tap.

— quick-reply buttons, call and website links, and date pickers let contacts respond with a tap. Global campaign reach — teams can send WhatsApp campaigns to a full contact list the same way they send an SMS blast, with no separate WhatsApp Business Manager or per-market setup required.

"TextUs is focused on performance and impacting the customer's bottom line," said Andrew Davis, SVP of Marketing at TextUs. "Our customers see reply rates on SMS that email never came close to. WhatsApp doesn't change that focus, it multiplies it. It's the default messaging channel for billions of people. Every contact we can reach on the channels they actually use is one more conversation that can earn another placement, another deal, and stronger performance for our customers."

With WhatsApp Messaging, TextUs extends its position as the unified conversation platform for B2B teams — reinforcing that global reach and compliance shouldn't require trading away the speed and simplicity of a single inbox. The feature is now available to customers on eligible plans.

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