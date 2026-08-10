As Household Debt Outpaces Income, Alpine Credits Highlights Value of Home Equity

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadian household debt outpaces income for the sixth consecutive quarter, Alpine Credits, a leader in alternative home equity financing, is encouraging homeowners to better understand how home equity can help provide greater financial flexibility amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

According to Statistics Canada, household credit market debt reached $3.25 trillion in the first quarter of 2026, while the household debt-to-disposable-income ratio climbed to 179.6%.

In practical terms, Canadian households now carry approximately $1.80 in credit market debt for every $1.00 of disposable income, underscoring the financial pressure many families continue to face as debt grows faster than income.

"The conversation shouldn't just be about how much debt Canadians are carrying. It should also be about helping Canadians understand the financial tools available to them," said the VP of Sales for Alpine Credits. "For homeowners, understanding the value of their home equity is an important part of that conversation."

As higher borrowing costs and the rising cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, many homeowners are exploring ways to better manage debt and finance significant expenses.

"Home equity is often a homeowner's largest financial asset, but it's also one of the least understood," added the VP of Sales for Alpine Credits. When used responsibly, home equity can provide meaningful financial flexibility without requiring homeowners to sell one of their most valuable assets."

Home equity financing is not new in Canada. Through home equity loans, many homeowners are able to consolidate higher-interest debt, fund home renovations, cover education expenses, invest in a business, or manage unexpected costs by leveraging the value already built into a home.

Unlike many traditional lenders that place greater emphasis on credit scores or income, Alpine Credits focuses primarily on the equity homeowners have built in their property. This flexible approach has helped tens of thousands of Canadians access financing that may not have been available through conventional lending channels.

"Our goal is to help Canadians understand their options so they can make informed financial decisions with confidence,” noted the VP of Sales for Alpine Credits.

Since 1969, Alpine Credits has facilitated more than $5 billion in home equity financing, helping homeowners across Canada consolidate debt, renovate their homes, finance business opportunities, and cover major life expenses through a personalized lending approach.

About Alpine Credits

Alpine Credits is a leading Canadian direct lender specializing in home equity loans. For more than 55 years, the company has helped tens of thousands of Canadian homeowners access the equity in their homes to consolidate debt, renovate, invest in their future, or cover major expenses, regardless of credit or income.

For more information, please visit https://alpinecredits.ca/.



Contact:

Alpine Credits

info@alpinecredits.ca

+1 (604) 581-2161