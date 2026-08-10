International Biodiesel Day Highlights Renewable Fuel's Role in Powering America's Next 250 Years

Washington, DC, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On International Biodiesel Day, the Engine Technology Forum (ETF) is recognizing the important role biomass-based diesel plays in supporting America's transportation, agricultural, and industrial sectors while building on a 250-year legacy of innovation and progress.

“The success of renewable diesel and biodiesel today demonstrates how Rudolf Diesel’s invention and vision over 100 years ago endures and how renewable diesel and biodiesel are helping write the next chapter in America's energy story,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Engine Technology Forum.

International Biodiesel Day is observed each year on August 10 in recognition of German engineer Rudolf Diesel, whose pioneering engine first ran successfully in Augsburg, Germany, on August 10, 1893. Diesel believed that vegetable oils could one day become an important fuel source and famously envisioned a future where plant-derived fuels would complement traditional energy sources. More than a century later, modern biodiesel and renewable diesel technologies are helping fulfill that vision by converting agricultural feedstocks, recycled oils, animal fats, and other renewable materials into low-carbon fuels capable of powering today's advanced diesel engines.

As highlighted in ETF's Engines Power America at 250 initiative, fuels and engines have worked together to shape the nation's growth. From powering farm equipment and freight transportation to supporting construction and infrastructure development, advanced diesel engines have been central to America's economic success. Today, biodiesel and renewable diesel are helping extend that legacy by providing lower-carbon fuel options that work with existing engines, equipment, and fueling infrastructure.

The outlook for biomass-based diesel fuels is especially strong following the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) final rule establishing the highest renewable fuel volume requirements in the program's history for 2026 and 2027. The final rule significantly increases biomass-based diesel and advanced biofuel targets, with EPA estimating that biodiesel and renewable diesel production and use will need to grow by more than 60% compared to 2025 levels. These expanded volumes provide greater market certainty for fuel producers, investors, equipment manufacturers, and agricultural stakeholders while strengthening demand for American-grown feedstocks such as soybean oil and other renewable resources. By creating a larger and more stable market for renewable fuels, EPA's actions position the biodiesel industry for continued investment, innovation, job creation, and contributions to U.S. energy security and rural economic growth.

Renewable fuels have emerged as important complements to traditional petroleum fuels. Produced from agricultural crops, waste oils, and other biological materials, these fuels create new opportunities for farmers, diversify the nation's fuel supply, and strengthen connections between America's energy and agricultural sectors. Renewable fuels are increasingly integrated into the existing internal combustion ecosystem through blending and drop-in replacements like renewable diesel that leverage the vast number of existing engines and extensive fueling infrastructure.

Advanced diesel engines, which power approximately 75% of farm equipment and a significant share of the nation's freight transportation system, are increasingly operating on blends of biodiesel and renewable diesel. These fuels are used in today's engines with little or no modification, allowing fleets and equipment owners to reduce lifecycle carbon emissions while continuing to benefit from the power, torque, durability, and efficiency modern diesel technology provides.

"America's energy future will be defined by innovation, diversity, and practical solutions," Schaeffer added. "International Biodiesel Day reminds us that renewable fuels are not only helping reduce emissions today but also ensuring that the engines and equipment that power our economy can continue contributing to American prosperity for generations to come.

“EPA's decision to significantly increase renewable fuel volumes earlier this year sends an important signal that biodiesel and renewable diesel will remain essential components of America's energy future. These policies provide the certainty needed to encourage investment throughout the supply chain, from farmers and feedstock producers to fuel manufacturers and transportation fleets, helping ensure renewable fuels continue to deliver economic and environmental benefits across the country."

For more information visit https://enginetechforum.org/renewable-biofuels.

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.