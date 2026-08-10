American Humane Society Announces 25 Semi-Finalists of 16th Annual Hero Dog Awards

Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American Humane Society, the country’s first national animal welfare organization, is announcing the incredible semi-finalist of this year’s Hero Dog Awards and encourages the public to vote for their favorite dogs.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America’s standout dogs in five categories: Law Enforcement and First Responder, Service and Guide/Hearing Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Military Dogs, and Emerging Hero and Shelter Dogs.

Winners of the Hero Dog Awards are ordinary canine companions who do extraordinary things including saving lives, aiding their human companions and overall inspiring their communities.

“Congratulations to the incredible dogs nominated for the 16th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane Society. “Each of these extraordinary canines is living proof of something I believe deeply: that the bond between humans and animals has the power to heal us in ways nothing else can. Their courage, devotion and unconditional love remind us that the human-animal bond can mend hearts, strengthen communities and inspire hope even in our most difficult moments. As we share these remarkable journeys with the nation, I invite every American to join American Humane Society in honoring these heroes, whose compassion, resilience and service inspire us all.”

People across the United States can recognize the exceptional acts of canine heroism by casting their vote at americanhumane.org/hero-dog-awards.

The following dogs are our semi-finalists:

Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs

Bubba from Washington, D.C.

Knox from Nashville, IN

K9 Rozi from Chicago, IL

K9 Joey from Washington, D.C.

Walter from Woodbridge, VA

Service and Guide/Hearing Dogs

Quake from Wayland, MI

Canela from Oviedo, FL

Eddie from Miami, FL

Juju from Leakesville, MS

Mars from Lancaster, PA

Therapy Dogs

Bree from Ypsilanti, MI

Maverick from Bellingham, WA

Star from Tampa, FL

Goosey from Baton Rouge, LA

Brooklyn from Minneapolis, MN

Military Dogs

Sage from Norfolk, VA

Tambo from Whitwell, TN

Targo from Camp Pendleton, CA

Blek from Valley Center, CA

K9 Lea from Fernandina Beach, FL

Emerging Hero and Shelter Dogs

Raleigh Roo from Clearwater, FL

Filmore from Santa Ana, CA

Parker from Canton, GA

Bubbles from Otisville, MI

Puma from Franklin, IN

The 16th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards is proudly sponsored by Nubz, Trupanion and Waymo. Their partnership helps make possible this national celebration of the dogs whose courage, service and devotion inspire us all.

For more information about the American Humane Society Hero Dog Awards®, visit americanhumane.org/hero-dog-awards. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, email herodoginfo@americanhumane.org.

About American Humane Society:

American Humane Society is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals. For more information or to support our life-changing work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.