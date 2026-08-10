Crypto News Today: Pepeto Staking Pays 169% APY And Solana Price Prediction Eyes $500

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For presale buyers, the biggest crypto news today belongs to Pepeto and its 169% APY staking, no other verified yield in this market comes close while most portfolios shrink day after day. But the smartest money never judges an opportunity in isolation, it compares, and the natural comparison right now is Solana, the recovery story every feed is watching. So this article puts them side by side: the Solana price prediction from its current price of $74.62, what those targets honestly deliver, and why that answer keeps sending buyers back to the presale paying them from day one.

Capital is flowing back into crypto this week, which changes the real question. Recovery is coming, the debate now is what deserves a position before it arrives, since life changing returns have only ever gone to people already holding when the explosion starts.

Crypto News Today: Pepeto’s Stacking Advantage and The Solana Price Prediction That Turns Bullish

The 169% APY headline frames the week, but first, the Solana question. The Solana price today sits near $73.90, and Coinpedia maps a breakout above $110 opening a path toward $500 in 2026, with real fuel behind this bullish call: Morgan Stanley's new spot Solana ETF pulled $19 million in a single day per Cryptonews, and the network just set a record above one billion transactions in a week per Finbold. Our read is simple. $110 is the wall for the Solana price prediction, the ETF money is the trigger, and a clean break flips that level into support with $500 in sight.

But here sits the limit: from the current Solana price of $73.90 that whole journey is a 6.7x on a $40 billion coin. Solana already proved what crypto can really pay, under $1 in 2020 to $293 at peak, over 290x, and that trade needed a tiny starting cap SOL will never have again.

So maybe the answer is the meme coins built on Solana? The numbers kill that idea fast. BONK sits 93% under its high per CoinMarketCap, its cap collapsed from $4 billion to under $500 million, and the wave that made its early buyers rich is finished. The pattern itself is not finished though; it just moved.

Meme coins remain crypto's multiple machine, but this cycle the wave forms on Ethereum, around meme coins backed by real DeFi tools, and it pays the most where it always has, at the presale stage, before any listing sets the price. One name keeps taking all of that light, Pepeto.

Pepeto Draws the Smart Money as Capital Rotates From Solana to Ethereum

Here is what makes Pepeto special, and honestly, it opens like a mystery. The project never stopped growing while the market around it sat dead, something that almost never happens, and only one explanation fits: whales are entering with information the rest of the market lacks, which is exactly how smart money has always operated.

A DeFi revolution is taking shape inside this presale: a bridge using lock and mint technology moves assets between chains at minimal fees, a feature strong enough by itself to secure the project's future, and a full exchange powered by the Pepeto token sits on top of it.

Utility this strong could carry the project by itself, yet its core identity remains a meme coin, and in this category the name alone drags every reader's mind toward 100x territory, no fantasy involved, virality has always been the only fuel meme coins needed, and Pepeto commands it in force while its token remains unlaunched. Presales regularly print 30x on listing day, and the market's biggest meme stories already showed what utility stacked on this much virality has paid the wallets that held through a debut.

Conclusion

With Pepeto's staking still paying 169% APY, and the Solana price prediction that may well go on to reach its $500 target, but history keeps repeating one lesson for anyone willing to hear it: Buying early is where the rare wealth gets made, the kind only a few people ever touch, and it stays rare for one reason: not everyone can do it. Crypto carries risk, yes, but the oldest rule in this market is to be different, to move where most people will not, and every giant on today's charts proves it, from Bitcoin to the biggest alts, the ones who bought them early, at the moment nobody believed, are the ones who walked away with the fortunes.



And the worst outcome in crypto was never a losing trade. It is watching a once in a lifetime opportunity pass, and spending every cycle after remembering the day it was still open.



For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

Can the Solana price reach $500 in 2026?

Coinpedia maps a Solana path toward $500 in 2026 if SOL breaks above $110, supported by record ETF inflows and network activity. SOL trades near $73.90 today, roughly 75% under its $293 record.

Is Pepeto a good crypto presale to buy right now?

Pepeto ranks as a must watch presale pick after raising $10.398 million straight through a dead market per the latest crypto news, growth that points to whales entering early, exactly how smart money behaves.



