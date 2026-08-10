fillir Expands to Five Locations Nationwide, Bringing Its Award-Winning Standard of Care to Wexford, PA and Tampa, FL

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fillir, the physician-led med spa recognized for making advanced aesthetic care approachable, has officially opened its fifth location in Wexford, PA, with a Tampa, FL debut scheduled for later this year. The two openings mark fillir's largest single-year expansion since it was founded and expand its presence from Pennsylvania and New Jersey into the Southeast for the first time.

fillir Wexford opened its doors on August 3 at 1500 Village Run Road and was fully booked within its first week — a signal, according to the brand, of the significant pent-up demand for its model of care in the North Hills market. Construction is now underway on fillir's Tampa location at 200 N. Rome Avenue in Hyde Park, with a Q4 2026 opening planned. The waitlist for Tampa has grown rapidly since its announcement, well ahead of the studio breaking ground.

The expansion follows strong momentum across fillir's original three locations; Lawrenceville, South Hills, and Hoboken, which together have served nearly 10,000 patients across consultations, treatments, and skincare since opening.

"We're not just putting dots on a map," said Melinda Bosquet, Chief Operating Officer of fillir. "Every new location is us spreading the fillir experience to more people, because we believe everyone deserves the best standard of care, and that's what we deliver no matter which door you walk through."

That consistency is intentional: every fillir provider, regardless of experience level or location, completes the brand's proprietary fillir Fellowship program before treating patients.

"What I care most about isn't how many locations we have, it's who's in the room with our patients," said Dr. Christian Bosquet, Double Board-Certified Medical Director of fillir. "Every single person who treats a patient at fillir, new hire or ten-year veteran, goes through our Fellowship program first. That's how I know someone walking into Wexford or Tampa is going to get the same thoughtful, attentive experience as someone who's been coming to us for years. That's what I'm proud of as we grow."

fillir has been named Best Medical Spa in every market where it operates — a distinction the brand expects to continue in Wexford and Tampa as both locations fully open.

For more information on fillir, its new locations, or to join the Tampa waitlist, visit www.fillir.com or follow along on Instagram @get.fillir.

About fillir

fillir is an award-winning, physician-led med spa specializing in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, including Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, Sculptra, RF microneedling, laser hair removal, and medical-grade facials. Founded on the belief that aesthetics should be approachable, not intimidating, fillir pairs double board-certified physician oversight with its proprietary fillir Fellowship training program to ensure every patient receives the same standard of care at every location. fillir also offers its own line of medical-grade skincare, built on the philosophy that you don't need more products — just better ones. With locations in Lawrenceville, South Hills, and Wexford, PA; Hoboken, NJ; and a new Tampa, FL studio opening this fall, fillir is redefining how exceptional care can grow.

Media contact:

Kayla Zandier, Marketing Manager

kayla@fillir.com