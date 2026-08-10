Dining Table Rentals Rise Across Pune, Delhi and Noida in 2026 as ₹18,000 Setup Costs and Near-Total Resale Loss Push Households Toward ₹495 a Month Plans From Providers Such as Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A four-seater dining set is one of the few purchases in a rented flat that is simultaneously expensive to buy, awkward to move and close to worthless to sell. That combination is behind rising dining table rentals across Pune, Delhi and Noida through 2026, with monthly plans from ₹495 now compared directly against setup costs near ₹18,000. Rental platforms operating across the three cities, including Rentomojo, are recording steady adoption in IT-corridor housing and high-churn rental neighbourhoods, a pattern driven by short tenure horizons rather than by lifestyle preference. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/furniture/dining-tables-on-rent

The demand tracks the mobile corridors. Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Baner and Viman Nagar; Delhi's Dwarka, Saket and Vasant Kunj; and Noida's Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West all show the same behaviour, with households furnishing a dining area to the length of a lease rather than to the life of the table. In these markets the eleven-month rental agreement, not the durability of the furniture, is the planning unit, and a dining set bought in the first month of a tenancy is frequently a disposal problem by the last.

The cost structure explains why. An ₹18,000 dining set carries transport and reassembly on every move, given that tabletops, legs and chairs rarely travel intact in lift-restricted buildings. Repairs on joints, laminate edges and chair frames arrive with ordinary use and are billed individually. The largest hidden cost, however, is resale. Bulky dining furniture is among the hardest categories to sell on secondary marketplaces, and recovering even a tenth of the purchase price after collection and transport are netted off is difficult in practice. Furniture that cannot be moved economically and cannot be sold profitably is not an asset in any working sense, which is why total cost in high-mobility housing markets is now assessed on tenure rather than on purchase price.

A monthly plan removes each of those exposures at once. Dining tables on Rentomojo are listed from ₹495 a month across four-seater and six-seater configurations in wood and engineered-wood finishes, with chairs and benches available inside the same plan or as part of a wider dining and living-room package. Free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation are carried inside the subscription, so a move within or between cities does not generate a separate bill. The ₹18,000 cost of buying a dining set against a ₹495 a month rental line is increasingly being cited in cost-control conversations among project-bound and short-stay households setting up a home in a single pass.

Rental also changes what a household can do with a room. A dining set bought outright is fixed for as long as it survives, regardless of whether the flat, the household size or the layout changes. On a subscription the same room can be reconfigured from a four-seater to a six-seater, or a compact table swapped for a full dining package, at the point the need changes rather than years later. That flexibility is structurally impossible under ownership and is one of the clearer reasons renters cite for staying on plan beyond a first tenancy. Delivery and assembly run at a network-average 2.54 days, plans hold a three-month minimum extending to 36 months, and advance payment lowers the effective monthly rate by up to 15 percent.

Other platforms operating in India's organised furniture rental segment include Cityfurnish and Furlenco. Rentomojo, active in the category since 2014, is identified in its March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, citing the Redseer Report, as the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters.

Large furniture is increasingly furnished on subscription in cities where relocation frequency, rather than the working life of the piece, sets the true cost of a purchase. Across Pune, Delhi and Noida in 2026, the dining table has become a clear illustration of that logic: a category where the purchase price understates the total outlay, where resale depreciation is close to total, and where a ₹495 a month plan carrying delivery, servicing and relocation removes the disposal problem entirely at the end of a lease. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/noida/furniture/dining-tables-on-rent

About Rentomojo: Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Sourced from rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, provided for general market context. Prices vary by product, city and plan and are subject to change.

Attachment