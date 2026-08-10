Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a New Home at Holly Farm in Woodstock, Georgia

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a new home at Holly Farm, a luxury home community in Woodstock, Georgia. Only two quick move-in homes remain available in this highly sought-after neighborhood.

Holly Farm is a serene, wooded community featuring versatile single-family home designs with 2-car garages. Home shoppers can enjoy expansive home sites with scenic wooded views, all located in the highly regarded Sequoyah High School District. The community is ideally positioned just off Highway 140, offering easy access to nearby conveniences as well as a short drive to Milton and Hickory Flat. The final available quick move-in homes are priced from $799,000.





"Holly Farm has been one of our most popular communities in Georgia, and we are thrilled to offer the final two quick move-in opportunities for home shoppers who are ready to make this exceptional neighborhood their home," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "With its stunning natural setting, versatile home designs, and convenient location, Holly Farm truly offers something for everyone."

Residents of Holly Farm enjoy resort-style amenities, including an outdoor pool, pickleball courts, and a play field, designed to enhance their lifestyle and create a sense of community.





The Holly Farm Sales Center is located offsite by appointment only at 2010 Rosewood Drive in Alpharetta. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)