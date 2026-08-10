AI/R Launches Unified Platform for Enterprise AI Governance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, a technology company specialized in Agentic AI, announces the launch of AI/Cockpit One, a platform built to centralize AI access, security, observability, and governance across enterprises. The solution serves as the central hub of organizations' AI ecosystems, connecting AI/Cockpit modules—AI/R's software development platform—customer-built tools, and third-party platforms, such as Langflow, Flowise, and n8n.

“AI/Cockpit One marks our natural evolution from a software engineering platform to an enterprise solution for AI governance and operations. Organizations can now manage the full lifecycle of their AI initiatives—from technical development to business applications across marketing, HR, sales, and IT—with unified security, control, and visibility,” said Gil Torquato, CEO and Chairman at AI/R.

Among AI/Cockpit One's key features is an integration layer that brings all connected tools together in a single, fully managed environment. The platform also includes an AI gateway, a centralized access point for language models, connected to leading providers and designed to unify LLM consumption across the organization.

Built on a single-tenant architecture, each organization operates in an isolated environment, with security controls and encryption that protect data, access, and interactions. The platform also features enterprise authentication via Single Sign-On and granular permission management by user, team, project, and resource. On top of this foundation, AI/Cockpit One tracks AI usage through telemetry, monitoring performance, request volume, consumption, and the behavior of connected agents. Cost control features provide visibility into token consumption by team, project, or business unit, with budget limits and real-time usage tracking.

“AI/Cockpit One's architecture was designed to connect different AI solutions while maintaining data segregation, security, and operational governance. With an AI gateway, detailed telemetry, unified identity, budget controls, and real-time monitoring, we help enterprises reduce fragmentation and run corporate AI with greater control, traceability, and scale,” said Cleyton Ferreira, Director of Technology and Products at AI/R.

AI/Cockpit One is now available for enterprise clients, with deployment options ranging from cloud and integration with existing environments to fully on-premises installation. AI/R manages the entire implementation, integration, and customization process to meet each client's specific needs.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

Caroline Randow, caroline.randow@aircompany.ai