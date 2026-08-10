Big-Money Fishing Tournaments Make a Splash on Florida’s Historic Coast

St. Augustine, FL, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the first hint of cooler temperatures emerges on Florida’s Historic Coast, the marinas and waterways of St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra become a proving ground for anglers chasing trophy fish, bragging rights and serious prize money. This fall’s lineup of fishing tournaments and events includes daily winner-take-all payouts reaching $75,000, drawing competitive and recreational anglers to the region during the traditionally quieter fall travel season.

There’s a reason serious anglers hold space on their calendars for Florida’s fishing tournaments. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) calls Florida the “Fishing Capital of the World,” with more world-record fish catches than any other state or country. Recreational saltwater fishing generates an estimated $9.2 billion in economic impact statewide. Pair that with the Historic Coast’s history, natural beauty and first-class lodging and amenities—which helped generate more than $2.4 billion in visitor spending in St. Johns County in 2023—and the region offers anglers plenty of reasons to stay beyond weigh-in.

“St. Augustine locals have long referred to the city as a quaint fishing village, but Northeast Florida truly is one of the premier sportfishing destinations on the Atlantic coast,” says Susan Phillips, President and CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Whether you want to land the big fish with the big prize or enjoy a quiet casting session in one of the region’s many honey holes, Florida’s Historic Coast is a true paradise for professional and recreational anglers, with plenty to do in between catches.”

The fall fishing season kicks off this Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Old Florida Fishing & Tackle Fest, a gear and culture expo at Genung’s Fish Camp, a 1948-era bait-and-tackle shop perched on the edge of the Matanzas River in Crescent Beach. It’s less about big-money prizes and more about the nuts and bolts of fishing that keep anglers on the water: reels, live bait, tackle, local makers and the know-how of fishing guides and fellow anglers. The free community event features raffles, giveaways, food and refreshments, plus live music by St. Augustine Sandman and King Jay Da Blountman.

The 904 Redfish Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26 pairs casting with a cause, competing to land the heaviest legal redfish. Started by St. Augustinian Sara Burk, who grew up fishing the local waters and wanted to create good times and good vibes for a great cause, the event benefits V for Victory, a local nonprofit providing critical everyday services to families battling cancer. The boat with the heaviest legal redfish takes the $5,000 top prize, with more than $10,000 in listed awards for the top four finishers, plus additional Lady Angler and Junior Angler divisions. Awards are based on 75 boat entries and are subject to change.

North Florida’s premier big-game fishing tournament, the El Pescado Billfish Tournament, takes off from Camachee Cove Yacht Harbor Nov. 3-7. Hosted by the Northeast Florida Marlin Association and dating to 1988, the tournament entices captains and crews chasing the annual fall migration of sailfish and blue and white marlin. Based on a 30-boat field, optional tournament categories offer substantial payouts: the Overall Tournament-Within-Tournament awards $54,000 for first place, while the Daily Tournament-Within-Tournament offers a $75,000 winner-take-all purse each day. Meat Fish categories for wahoo, dolphin and tuna offer $15,000 per species.

After the dock lines are secured, captains, crew, and their families can enjoy a completely different side of Florida’s Historic Coast - one packed with centuries of history, four-star resorts and hotels, 42 miles of pristine beaches, dining from MICHELIN-acclaimed hotspots to waterside seafood shacks, and an array of things to do and cultural attractions that educate, entertain, and inspire. Explore more at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

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