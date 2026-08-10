HRC Technology Solutions LLC Achieves SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Secure, AI-Driven Revenue Cycle Management

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRC Technology Solutions LLC today announced it has achieved SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, independently assessed by ControlCase as its Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). The company has also made a SOC 3 report available, offering customers and partners a public, high-level summary of its security and compliance posture. Together, these attestations establish an independently verified foundation for HRC's rapidly expanding agentic AI platform.

Healthcare organizations today face escalating cybersecurity threats, tightening regulatory demands, and rising expectations for responsible, well-governed AI. As a provider of technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions for U.S. healthcare organizations, HRC has built its platform around a simple principle: advanced automation and AI must operate inside a secure, auditable, and continuously monitored environment. These independent attestations validate that HRC's controls meet rigorous industry standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy — the safeguards healthcare leaders require before entrusting AI with sensitive patient and financial data.

The milestone is especially significant as HRC scales its agentic AI platform across the revenue cycle. HRC's AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation capabilities run within a controlled, continuously monitored, and independently audited environment — pairing innovation with strong governance, secure cloud infrastructure, encrypted data handling, and disciplined information security practices. This gives healthcare organizations the confidence to adopt AI for high-stakes patient and financial workflows without compromising the protection of critical patient and business information. The result is measurable performance that consistently exceeds industry benchmarks, delivered on a compliant, security-first foundation.

HRC's AI-powered solutions span medical coding, denial management, claim status extraction, advanced analytics, and patient-pay engagement through Kollect1 (K1) — each designed to accelerate cash flow, reduce administrative burden, and improve financial outcomes. The SOC 3 report reinforces HRC's commitment to transparency, giving customers and partners clear visibility into the controls that safeguard their data.

"HRC Technology Solutions is committed to delivering innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that help healthcare providers improve financial performance while responsibly putting AI to work across the revenue cycle," said Denver Fernando, CEO of HRC Technology Solutions LLC. "Achieving SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, alongside our SOC 3 report, proves that our innovation is built on a secure, independently verified foundation — and that our clients can embrace AI with full confidence in the security and integrity of their data."

With these achievements, HRC further strengthens its ability to deliver secure, scalable, AI-enabled Revenue Cycle Management while continuing to invest in security, compliance, and operational excellence as its technology platform evolves.

About ControlCase

ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase empowers organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive across both on-premises and cloud environments.

For more information, please contact Mark Cline at mcline@controlcase.com or visit www.controlcase.com

About HRC Technology Solutions LLC

HRC Technology Solutions LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to U.S. healthcare providers. The company combines more than 30 years of deep domain expertise with artificial intelligence, machine learning, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows — including its agentic AI platform — to improve cash flow, strengthen patient outcomes, and deliver peace of mind for its clients.

For more information, visit www.healthreconconnect.com