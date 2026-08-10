Wah Fu Signs and Implements Multi field AI Vertical Large model Customization Projects, Further Expanding Its Industrial Layout

BEIJING, China, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services announced major business updates. Recently, Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Education Network Service Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has signed three major AI customization projects: the Sino-Russian Bilingual Industrial AI Digital Human Curriculum Project of Mudanjiang University, the Animal Husbandry Vertical Large-model and AI Agent System Project of Nanyang Vocational College of Agriculture, and the Multimodal Teaching Large-model Project of Henan Cancer Hospital. The combined signing and implementation of these projects marks that the Company, leveraging its independently controllable full-stack technology foundation encompassing industry-specific large models, AI digital humans and industry-specific AI agents, has officially broken through traditional teaching scenarios and achieved commercial implementation in high‑growth tracks: foreign‑related engineering education as well as smart agriculture and medical education & teaching, further unlocking diversified performance-growth potential.

Mr. Yu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Wah Fu, stated: “The implementation of AI-powered teaching projects at multiple higher-education institutions represents a key milestone in the commercialization of our Company’s AI technologies. We have broken the limitations of single-scenario applications for educational AI and successfully expanded into incremental tracks: cross‑border engineering education, smart agriculture and medical education & teaching. The Company has now built a complete AI product line, covering AI digital-human teaching platforms, large-model-based intelligent tutoring system, customized industry-specific vertical large models, and multi-scenario AI agent development, and continues to build an AI-empowered full-chain smart-education industry ecosystem.”

Since its founding in 1999, Wah Fu has been committed to delivering diversified and customized educational solutions for students, institutions and universities. Continuously innovating in fields such as higher-education self-taught examinations, adult-education informatization and non-academic training, and creating new smart-education models through information technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data, the Company has grown into one of China’s most influential brands for adult distance education.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; government regulations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Raincy Du

ir@edu-edu.com.cn