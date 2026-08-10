IN8bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies and T cell engagers for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted one employee a nonqualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 4,000 shares of its common stock. The award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and was granted pursuant to the Company’s 2026 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of August 3, 2026, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with the Company, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of such employee’s start date, with the remainder of the option vesting in thirty-six (36) equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment on each vesting date.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors and Corporate Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com