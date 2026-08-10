Alamar Biosciences Expands Global Partnership with Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative and Gates Ventures

Expanded collaboration applies multiplex protein profiling across 86,000 additional samples, enabling researchers to move beyond single biomarkers toward a precision-medicine understanding of disease heterogeneity, subtypes, and trajectories

Combined dataset, projected for completion in 2027, expected to represent the largest study of neurodegenerative disease, encompassing more than 140,000 samples across diverse geographies and cohorts

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative and Gates Ventures. The expanded agreement adds profiling of 86,000 plasma samples using the company's newest neurology panel, NULISAseq™ Neuro 220. Approximately 21,000 samples are part of a national-scale proteomics initiative launched with leading research universities in mid-July. Building on the June 2025 announcement of a multi-center initiative which profiled over 55,000 samples using Alamar's ultra-sensitive NULISA™ technology, this expansion reflects growing confidence in the partnership's scientific output and the Neuro 220 panel's ability to deliver richer insights into the co-pathologies driving neurodegenerative disease.

"The expansion of our collaboration with Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative and Gates Ventures reflects the scientific momentum we've built together and the value the NULISA platform is delivering to the field," said Dr. Yuling Luo, PhD, founder, CEO and chair of Alamar Biosciences. "Multiplex protein profiling gives researchers the ability to examine multiple biological processes at once, and at this scale with deep clinical phenotyping, the goal shifts from detecting pathology to describing it: characterizing disease subtypes, determining stage, and tracking how trajectories evolve over time."

Neurodegenerative diseases encompass a spectrum of overlapping pathologies, disease stages, and biological trajectories that vary widely across individuals. Multiplex protein profiling offers a way to examine multiple biological processes simultaneously rather than investigating one analyte at a time. AI and machine learning can then be applied to such large datasets to potentially identify novel pathways and protein interactions, make breakthrough mathematical predictors of progression and subtypes of disease, and infer causal mechanisms. The NULISAseq Neuro 220 panel measures approximately 220 neurological biomarker targets from small volumes of plasma or cerebrospinal fluid and provides the resolution needed to begin characterizing disease heterogeneity at scale across neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation, synaptic function, and vascular pathology. The panel also includes eMTBR-Tau, an emerging biomarker capable of measuring tau tangle burden from blood, complementing established markers like p-Tau217 and enabling simultaneous blood-based capture of both hallmark Alzheimer’s pathologies for the first time.

"This expansion reflects the scientific rigor and early momentum of our collaboration, NULISA NeuroData Commons," said Niranjan Bose, Managing Director of Health & Life Sciences at Gates Ventures and interim Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative. "Multiplex protein profiling at this scale, paired with deep clinical phenotyping, gives us a real opportunity to understand how disease varies across individuals and populations, not just confirm its presence. That kind of insight can change how we approach treatment and prevention."

The combined dataset, when completed in 2027, is expected to encompass more than 140,000 samples profiled across multiple geographies and cohorts, integrated with clinical and longitudinal outcome data and shared with the global research community through the same secure data-sharing infrastructure enabled by the AD Data Initiative and leveraged by the Global Neurodegeneration Proteomics Consortium (GNPC).

For more information about the Neuro 220 Panel and Alamar’s full portfolio of precision proteomic solutions, visit alamarbio.com.

About the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative

The Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative is a coalition of leading academic, advocacy, government, industry, and philanthropy organizations that recognizes the need for dementia researchers to find easier ways to share data, analytical tools, and scientific findings. These partners are working together to accelerate progress towards new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Learn more about the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative at www.alzheimersdata.org .

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO™ HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as “Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing of completing the combined dataset and its project scope; the potential for AI and machine learning to be applied to identify novel pathways and protein interactions, develop predictors of disease progression and subtypes, and infer causal mechanism; and Alamar Biosciences’ ability to unlock high-quality multiplexed proteomic data from remotely collected samples. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Alamar Biosciences’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in Alamar Biosciences’ forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to intense competition in the proteomics market, exposure to legal proceedings, regulatory inquiries and other legal matters, failure to develop new assays or instruments, dependence on researchers who rely heavily on government funding, reductions in spending by research and academic institutions, the potential for products to be subject to more onerous regulation by the FDA or other regulatory requirements, the complexity of manufacturing Alamar Biosciences’ instruments and consumables, failure to obtain marketing authorizations for future products that are intended for clinical or diagnostic use, Alamar Biosciences’ ability to protect its intellectual property, and the other risks described in Alamar Biosciences’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Alamar Biosciences explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

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