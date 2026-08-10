Nexxen to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced that members of its executive management and investor relations teams will participate in the following financial conferences and host investor meetings:

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference (Boston). Executive management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 12, at 3:00 PM ET.





(Boston). Executive management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 12, at 3:00 PM ET. Rosenblatt Annual Technology Summit (Virtual). Executive management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, August 18, at 9:00 AM ET.





(Virtual). Executive management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, August 18, at 9:00 AM ET. Citi Global TMT Conference (New York). Executive management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 8, at 1:15 PM ET.





Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at investors.nexxen.com. Replays will be available in the same location for approximately one year following each presentation.

To schedule a meeting with executive management or investor relations, please contact your Canaccord Genuity, Rosenblatt or Citi representative, or email ir@nexxen.com.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

csmith@nexxen.com