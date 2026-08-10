Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the election of all nominated directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, Nasdaq PHLX LLC, Nasdaq Texas, LLC, Nasdaq ISE, LLC, Nasdaq MRX, LLC, and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC:
- Kathlyn Card Beckles, Chief Legal Officer, Verisk Analytics, Inc.
- Michael J. Curran, Retired Chairman and CEO, Boston Stock Exchange
- Anne Marie Darling, Group Co-Chief Operating Officer and Barclays Execution Services Co-Chief Executive Officer, Barclays
- Kevin Kennedy, EVP, North American Markets, Nasdaq
- Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
- Anita Lynch, Former Chief Data Officer, New Relic, Inc.
- David Rosato, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Eastern Bancshares
- Andrew J. Schultz, Head of Strategic Options Business, The Susquehanna International Group of Companies
- Elizabeth Wideman, SVP and Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast Corporation
- Thomas A. Wittman, Retired EVP and Head of Global Trading and Market Services, Nasdaq
For further governance information, visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-stock-market/board-of-directors.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Omaima Afzaal
+1.646.229.9693
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Investor Relations Contact:
Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com
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