 HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

 | Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc. HighPeak Energy, Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

A statement from our President and CEO, Michael Hollis:

Our first-half 2026 results demonstrate the strength of our asset base and the disciplined execution of our strategy. We have delivered production 7% above the midpoint of our guidance while keeping our development program on budget. Meanwhile, our continued focus on operational efficiency, cost control and base production optimization drove first-half operating expenses 13% below the midpoint of our guidance. Together with favorable commodity prices, higher production and lower costs are driving stronger free cash flow and further improving our balance sheet. As we execute our plan through the remainder of the year, we remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and creating durable long-term value for our shareholders.

Second Quarter 2026 Operational Update

HighPeak’s sales volumes averaged 45.3 MBoe/d during the second quarter of 2026 consisting of approximately 64% crude oil and 83% liquids.

The Company averaged one (1) drilling rig and (1) one frac crew throughout the second quarter, drilled 8 gross (7.7 net) horizontal wells, completed 16 gross (16.0 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 8 gross (8.0 net) producing wells. On June 30, 2026, the Company had 21 gross (20.4 net) horizontal wells in progress, including 16 gross (15.6 net) horizontal wells in various stages of completion.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $82.3 million for the second quarter 2026, or $0.59 per diluted share, and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) of $147.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. 

Second quarter 2026 average realized prices were $98.82 per Bbl of crude oil, $24.14 per Bbl of NGL and negative $1.50 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $66.11 per Boe, or 71% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, second quarter 2026 average realized prices were $76.59 per Bbl of crude oil, $24.14 per Bbl of NGL and negative $0.61 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $52.82 per Boe. HighPeak’s cash costs for the second quarter 2026 were $17.02 per Boe, including lease operating costs of $6.43 per Boe, expense workovers of $1.49 per Boe, gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $4.18 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.22 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.70 per Boe. As a result, the Company’s unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $49.09 per Boe.

HighPeak’s total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the second quarter were $107.5 million. 

Hedging

Crude oil.  As of June 30, 2026 and factoring in derivative instruments entered into subsequent to quarter end, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices per barrel (“Bbl”):

Settlement
Month		 Settlement
Year		 Type of
Contract		 Bbls
Per Day		  Index Swap
Price per
Bbl		  Costless
Collar
Floor
Price per
Bbl		  Costless
Collar
Ceiling
Price per
Bbl
Crude Oil:                     
Jul – Sep 2026 Costless Collar  13,000  WTI Cushing $  $61.38  $69.39
Jul – Sep 2026 Swap  5,000  WTI Cushing $63.45  $  $
Jul – Sep 2026 Roll Swap  26,011  NYMEX WTI Roll $4.30      $
Jul – Sep 2026 Basis Swap  23,000  Argus WTI Midland $1.37  $  $
Oct – Dec 2026 Costless Collar  10,800  WTI Cushing $  $61.67  $68.52
Oct – Dec 2026 Swap  5,000  WTI Cushing $63.45  $  $
Oct – Dec 2026 Roll Swap  25,000  NYMEX WTI Roll $4.23  $  $
Oct – Dec 2026 Basis Swap  23,000  Argus WTI Midland $1.37  $  $
Jan – Mar 2027 Costless Collar  8,900  WTI Cushing $  $59.78  $65.24
Jan – Mar 2027 Swap  4,400  WTI Cushing $62.14  $  $
Jan – Mar 2027 Basis Swap  10,000  Argus WTI Midland $1.00  $  $
Apr – Jun 2027 Costless Collar  4,000  WTI Cushing $  $52.00  $62.85
Apr – Jun 2027 Swap  6,470  WTI Cushing $59.61  $  $
Apr – Jun 2027 Basis Swap  10,000  Argus WTI Midland $1.00  $  $
Jul – Sep 2027 Swap  8,950  WTI Cushing $61.46  $  $
Jul – Sep 2027 Basis Swap  10,000  Argus WTI Midland $1.00  $  $
Oct – Dec 2027 Swap  7,500  WTI Cushing $70.42  $  $
Oct – Dec 2027 Basis Swap  10,000  Argus WTI Midland $1.00  $  $


The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI Cushing”) pricing, the NYMEX WTI Roll or the basis differential between WTI Cushing and Argus WTI Midland pricing which represents the premium to WTI Cushing.

Natural gas. As of June 30, 2026 and factoring in derivative instruments entered into subsequent to quarter end, the Company had the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices payable per MMBtu.

Settlement Month Settlement
Year		 Type of
Contract		 MMBtu
Per Day		  Index Price per
MMBtu
Natural Gas:              
Jul – Sep 2026 Swap  30,000  HH $4.300 
Oct – Dec 2026 Swap  30,000  HH $4.300 
Oct – Dec 2026 Basis Swap  25,000  WAHA $(1.455)
Jan – Mar 2027 Swap  19,667  HH $4.300 
Jan – Mar 2027 Basis Swap  25,000  WAHA $(1.487)
Apr – Jun 2027 Basis Swap  25,000  WAHA $(1.487)
Jul – Sep 2027 Basis Swap  25,000  WAHA $(1.487)
Oct – Dec 2027 Basis Swap  25,000  WAHA $(1.487)


The Company’s natural gas derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for Henry Hub (“HH”) pricing and the basis differential between Henry Hub and the West Texas WAHA Hub pricing.

Conference Call

HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2026. Conference call participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the “Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2026 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, political instability or armed conflicts in crude or natural gas producing regions such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, OPEC+ policy decisions, potential new trade policies, such as tariffs, could adversely affect the Company’s operations, business and profitability, inflationary pressures on costs of oilfield goods, services and personnel, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak’s strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2026 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations

The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.



HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)


 June 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
Current assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents$146,346  $162,075 
 Accounts receivable 83,064   55,546 
 Derivative instruments 27,815   29,574 
 Prepaid expenses 3,817   7,648 
 Inventory 3,217   5,054 
 Total current assets 264,259   259,897 
 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:     
 Proved properties 4,663,607   4,477,368 
 Unproved properties 57,439   59,285 
 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (1,832,511)  (1,606,217)
 Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,888,535   2,930,436 
 Other property and equipment, net 3,259   3,012 
 Derivative instruments 3,349   4,197 
 Other noncurrent assets 15,182   16,172 
 Total assets $3,174,584  $3,213,714 
      
Current liabilities:     
 Current portion of long-term debt$120,000  $60,000 
 Accounts payable – trade 52,609   84,313 
 Accrued capital expenditures  45,471   30,921 
 Revenues and royalties payable 32,610   30,665 
 Derivative instruments 25,652   380 
 Other accrued liabilities 13,877   20,927 
 Derivative settlements payable 11,960    
 Advances from joint interest owners 2,867   2,205 
 Operating leases 448   845 
 Total current liabilities 305,494   230,256 
Noncurrent liabilities:     
 Long-term debt, net 1,068,913   1,132,807 
 Deferred income taxes 228,433   239,636 
 Asset retirement obligations 16,659   15,944 
 Derivative instruments 3,881   360 
 Operating leases 75   142 
      
 Stockholders’ equity     
 Common stock 13   13 
 Additional paid-in capital 1,163,740   1,162,007 
 Retained earnings 387,376   432,549 
 Total stockholders’ equity 1,551,129   1,594,569 
 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,174,584  $3,213,714 
      




HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 


 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Operating revenues:               
Crude oil sales$260,361  $196,723  $459,516  $443,147 
NGL and natural gas sales 12,058   19,749   28,788   45,636 
Total operating revenues 272,419   216,472   488,304   488,783 
Operating costs and expenses:               
Crude oil and natural gas production 32,641   33,726   62,165   69,288 
Gathering, processing and transportation 17,234   16,072   34,967   30,935 
Production and ad valorem taxes 13,254   12,391   25,154   27,543 
Exploration and abandonments 4,444   1,109   5,186   1,373 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization 113,429   101,226   226,443   210,551 
Accretion of discount 302   256   597   500 
General and administrative 7,004   5,671   12,749   12,016 
Stock-based compensation 868   88   1,733   265 
Total operating costs and expenses 189,176   170,539   368,994   352,471 
Other expense 3,000   2,489   3,050   2,489 
Income from operations 80,243   43,444   116,260   133,823 
Interest and other income 1,032   361   1,981   1,171 
Interest expense (35,978)  (36,412)  (71,016)  (73,400)
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 53,426   26,446   (103,601)  18,519 
Income (loss) before income taxes 98,723   33,839   (56,376)  80,113 
Provision for income taxes 16,448   7,663   (11,203)  17,602 
Net income (loss)$82,275  $26,176  $(45,173) $62,511 
Earnings per share:               
Basic net income (loss)$0.60  $0.19  $(0.36) $0.46 
Diluted net income (loss)$0.59  $0.19  $(0.36) $0.45 
                
Weighted average shares outstanding:               
Basic 125,286   123,930   125,276   123,922 
Diluted 126,409   126,095   125,276   126,169 
                
Dividends declared per share$  $0.04  $  $0.08 



HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     
Net (loss) income$(45,173) $62,511 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations:     
Provision for deferred income taxes (11,203)  17,602 
Loss (gains) on derivative instruments 103,601   (18,519)
Cash (paid) received on settlement of derivative instruments (72,201)  4,341 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,238   4,091 
Amortization of discounts on long-term debt    4,879 
Stock-based compensation expense 1,733   265 
Accretion expense 597   500 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization 226,443   210,551 
Exploration and abandonment expense 4,656   859 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable (27,519)  13,817 
Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 5,401   4,977 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (8,027)  (7,609)
Net cash provided by operating activities 180,546   298,265 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:     
Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (186,372)  (306,157)
Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (818)  (12,907)
Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (2,558)  (3,584)
Proceeds from sales of properties 18   570 
Other property additions (413)   
Net cash used in investing activities (190,143)  (322,078)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:     
Debt issuance costs (6,132)   
Borrowings under Senior Credit Facility Agreement    30,000 
Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement    (60,000)
Dividends paid    (9,922)
Dividend equivalents paid    (1,062)
Proceeds received from exercise of warrants    1 
Net cash used in financing activities (6,132)  (40,983)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,729)  (64,796)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 162,075   86,649 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$146,346  $21,853 
      




HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights
                
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Average Daily Sales Volumes:               
Crude oil (Bbls) 28,952   33,913   29,884   36,056 
NGLs (Bbls) 8,429   7,462   7,919   7,592 
Natural gas (Mcf) 47,423   43,642   45,921   43,371 
Total (Boe) 45,285   48,649   45,456   50,876 
                
Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):               
Crude oil per Bbl$98.82  $63.74  $84.95  $67.90 
NGL per Bbl$24.14  $20.34  $20.92  $22.30 
Natural gas per Mcf$(1.50) $1.50  $(0.14) $1.91 
Total per Boe$66.11  $48.90  $59.35  $53.08 
                
Margin Data ($ per Boe):               
Average price$66.11  $48.90  $59.35  $53.08 
Lease operating expenses (6.43)  (6.55)  (6.48)  (6.58)
Expense workovers (1.49)  (1.06)  (1.08)  (0.94)
Gathering, processing and transportation expenses (4.18)  (3.63)  (4.25)  (3.36)
Production and ad valorem taxes (3.22)  (2.80)  (3.06)  (2.99)
General & administrative expenses (1.70)  (1.28)  (1.55)  (1.30)
 $49.09  $33.58  $42.93  $37.91 
                
          


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details
                
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net income (loss) as reported$82,275  $26,176  $(45,173) $62,511 
Participating basic earnings (7,575)  (2,546)     (6,086)
Basic earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders 74,700   23,630   (45,173)  56,425 
Reallocation of participating earnings 61   32      78 
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders$74,761  $23,662  $(45,173) $56,503 
                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 125,286   123,930   125,276   123,922 
Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options          82 
Dilutive unvested restricted stock 1,123   2,165      2,165 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 126,409   126,095   125,276   126,169 
                
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders:               
Basic$0.60  $0.19  $(0.36) $0.46 
Diluted$0.59  $0.19  $(0.36) $0.45 



HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations
(in thousands)
       
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net income (loss)$82,275  $26,176  $(45,173) $62,511 
Interest expense 35,978   36,412   71,016   73,400 
Interest and other income (1,032)  (361)  (1,981)  (1,171)
Provision for income taxes 16,448   7,663   (11,203)  17,602 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization 113,429   101,226   226,443   210,551 
Accretion of discount 302   256   597   500 
Exploration and abandonment expense 4,444   1,109   5,186   1,373 
Stock based compensation 868   88   1,733   265 
Derivative related noncash activity (108,154)  (19,034)  31,400   (14,178)
Other expense 3,000   2,489   3,050   2,489 
EBITDAX 147,558   156,024   281,068   353,342 
Cash interest expense (34,624)  (31,902)  (68,778)  (64,430)
Other (a) (2,213)  (2,382)  (1,599)  (1,832)
Discretionary cash flow 110,721   121,740   210,691   287,080 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities 15,624   19,473   (30,145)  11,185 
Net cash provided by operating activities$126,345  $141,213  $180,546  $298,265 
            
(a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net cash provided by operating activities$126,345  $141,213  $180,546  $298,265 
Add back net change in operating assets and liabilities (15,624)  (19,473)  30,145   (11,185)
Operating cash flow before working capital changes 110,721   121,740   210,691   287,080 
Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (107,593)  (126,338)  (186,372)  (306,157)
Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions 34,508   (38,079)  (818)  (12,907)
Free cash flow$37,636  $(42,677) $23,501  $(31,984)


Investor Contact:
Ryan Hightower
Executive Vice President
817.850.9204
rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.


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