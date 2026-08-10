Navitas Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Renesas Electronics





TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced it filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Renesas Electronics Corporation (“Renesas”) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

“Navitas is an early GaN innovator and leader that is successfully capitalizing on the substantial and growing market opportunity for high-powered solutions,” said Navitas President and CEO Chris Allexandre. “We pioneered bringing GaN technology to scale. We’ve heavily invested in R&D in both GaN and high-voltage SiC and have protected our proprietary innovations through robust intellectual property. We respect valid intellectual property rights and we expect our competitors to do likewise.”

The lawsuit asserts that Renesas’ major GaN product lines, including Renesas’ SuperGaN power semiconductors, infringe Navitas’ industry-leading gallium nitride (GaN) patent portfolio, including U.S. Patent Nos. 9,929,079; 11,545,838; 11,770,010; and 11,862,996.

Navitas’ momentum in delivering high-power products for AI infrastructures, composed of AI data centers and the energy grid infrastructure that powers them, recently led to Navitas’ strong second quarter 2026 results with revenue growth expected to accelerate in the third quarter as the company pivots towards its Navitas 2.0 vision.

Navitas built its business through independent research, engineering excellence and investment — developing industry-leading technologies backed by a robust global intellectual property portfolio of more than 300 patents issued or pending.

Since its founding in 2014, Navitas has been a pioneer in wide bandgap technologies driving innovation across AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing, and industrial electrification.

“By bringing this action to defend our intellectual property, we are standing up for our employees, customers and partners, as well as the principles of fair competition and rewarding innovation that are critical to the power semiconductor market as a whole,” Mr. Allexandre said.

Navitas Contact Information

Llewellyn Vaughan-Edmunds

llew.ve@navitassemi.com



Navitas Media Contacts

FGS Global

Navitas@fgsglobal.com



Navitas Investor Contacts

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry | Shelton Group

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.



Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of actual future performance. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions and expectations. For Navitas, these and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or if assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Statements may be identified by the use of words such as “we expect,” “are expected to be,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas.

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