EverQuote Announces Commercial Partnership with Waniwani to Propel P&C Insurers’ Discoverability and Engagement Across Agentic AI Channels

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading provider of growth solutions for property and casualty insurance providers, and Waniwani, the leading revenue and compliance infrastructure for the agentic distribution of financial services, today announced an exclusive commercial partnership.

EverQuote intends to integrate Waniwani's offering into its growing portfolio of AI solutions for the nation's largest P&C carriers and thousands of licensed agents seeking to grow across digital channels.

As AI agents increasingly act on behalf of consumers and businesses, the ability to be discovered, win the transaction, and remain compliant across these systems has become a critical new dimension of how financial products are sold. This partnership extends EverQuote’s position at the forefront of this shift, and will give its P&C insurance customers a path to ensure their brands and offerings are effectively discovered across AI channels, and to optimize engagement at each step of the funnel.

"Discoverability and engagement are being redefined in real time as AI agents take on a larger role in how people find and choose products and services," said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote. "By developing new products and integrating technologies like WaniWani, we will extend our portfolio of growth solutions for P&C carriers and agents and give our customers the tools they need to stay visible and competitive in this new landscape, not just for today's digital channels, but for the agentic AI channels that are quickly becoming just as important."

"Insurance is one of the most complex purchases a consumer makes, and increasingly there's an AI agent in the middle of that decision," said Robin Diligent, CEO of Waniwani. "But getting discovered by that agent is only the start, the hard part is dynamically optimizing the full funnel to win customers and maximize revenue. EverQuote sits at the center of P&C distribution in the U.S., which makes them the ideal partner to bring that infrastructure, agentic discovery, conversion, and built-in compliance to carriers and agents at scale. This partnership is powerful validation of where insurance distribution is headed, and we're excited to build that future together."

In conjunction with signing a commercial agreement, EverQuote has also made a strategic minority equity investment in Waniwani. The investment deepens the partnership and supports joint development of future solutions that optimize how insurance providers' content, offerings, and brand presence are surfaced by AI agents, assistants, and autonomous shopping and research tools.

About EverQuote

EverQuote (Nasdaq: EVER) is a leading AI-powered growth solutions partner for regulated property and casualty insurance entities, enabling the largest insurance carriers and thousands of agents to maximize customer acquisition across digital channels. Fueled by our proprietary data assets and our AI traffic engine, EverQuote is transforming the way providers attract and engage consumers to grow market share. To learn more visit investors.everquote.com .

About Waniwani

Waniwani is the revenue and compliance infrastructure for the agentic distribution of financial services. As AI becomes the buyer, Waniwani helps service vendors get discovered, optimize their revenue, and stay compliant across AI channels and beyond.

EverQuote Contact:

Sara Buda

EverQuote

sara.buda@everquote.com