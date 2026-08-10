TTEC Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Updates Outlook for Full Year 2026

Reviewing Strategic Alternatives Related to its TTEC Digital Business Segment

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global technology, consulting and managed services company focused on delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer experience, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“Second quarter 2026 was a challenging quarter with performance that fell short of our plan. While we are disappointed in our results, we remain confident in our path forward. Across both TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, our priorities remain clear: continue to sharpen our go-to-market approach and return to our historic levels of growth and profitability,” commented Ken Tuchman, TTEC chairman and chief executive officer.

Tuchman continued, “In TTEC Engage, we are strengthening sales execution and securing strategic enterprise wins across key verticals, including automotive, healthcare, retail, and travel. At the same time, we are working with clients to optimize or transition low-margin programs, deploying practical front-line AI and automation to boost productivity, and simplifying our overall cost structure through targeted operational efficiencies and best shore delivery models.”

“In TTEC Digital, we are gaining market traction as we successfully expand our CX technology and services to solutions in high demand – data, AI, observability and security. This increasing momentum paired with our disciplined execution and robust pipeline, reinforces our full-year outlook and keeps TTEC Digital on track to hit its revenue and profitability target,” commented Tuchman.

TTEC EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR TTEC DIGITAL

TTEC announced today that its Board of Directors authorized management to evaluate potential strategic alternatives for its TTEC Digital business to best position it to realize its full growth potential and maximize shareholder value.

While the Board is prepared to consider a range of alternatives, it will prioritize transactions that sustain and enhance the continued commercial collaboration and innovation between TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital.

PJT Partners is serving as an independent financial advisor to TTEC in connection with the review of strategic and capital markets alternatives. The Board has not set a deadline or definitive timeline for the completion of this review, and the Company does not intend to disclose developments unless or until a definitive agreement is executed or the Board determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any particular transaction or outcome.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Second quarter 2026 GAAP revenue was $455.5 million, an 11.3 percent decrease compared to $513.6 million in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $0.3 million negative impact on revenue in the second quarter of 2026.





Income from Operations

Second quarter 2026 GAAP income from operations was $11.0 million, or 2.4 percent of revenue, compared to $18.9 million, or 3.7 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $25.7 million, or 5.7 percent of revenue, compared to $36.8 million, or 7.2 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $0.8 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2026.





Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $39.5 million, or 8.7 percent of revenue, compared to $51.8 million, or 10.1 percent of revenue in the prior year.





Earnings Per Share

Second quarter 2026 GAAP fully diluted net loss per share was $0.27 compared to net loss per share of $0.14 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.03 compared to $0.22 in the prior year.





CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET

Cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2026 was $51.3 million compared to $92.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.



Free cash flow in the second quarter of 2026 was $38.7 million compared to $85.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.



Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2026 were $12.6 million compared to $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $93.8 million and debt of $860.7 million, resulting in a net debt position of $766.9 million. This compares to a net debt position of $803.7 million for the same period in 2025.

In the third quarter of 2026, TTEC obtained financial covenant flexibility for the second quarter 2026 and future quarters under its Credit Facility. For further Credit Facility details and terms, refer to the disclosures in TTEC’s second quarter 2026 quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

TTEC is in discussions with its lenders to further amend the Credit Facility to extend its maturity beyond 2027.





SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage business segments. Financial highlights for the two business segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Second quarter 2026 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital was $104.0 million, a decrease of 8.5 percent compared to $113.7 million for the year ago period.

Income from operations was $6.7 million or 6.4 percent of revenue compared to $11.4 million or 10.0 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $12.2 million, or 11.7 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $18.4 million or 16.1 percent of revenue in the prior year.





TTEC Engage – Technology-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

Second quarter 2026 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage was $351.5 million, a 12.1 percent decrease from $399.8 million for the year ago period.

Income from operations was $4.3 million or 1.2 percent of revenue compared to $7.5 million or 1.9 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $13.5 million, or 3.8 percent of revenue, compared to operating income of $18.4 million, or 4.6 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $0.4 million negative impact on revenue and a $0.6 million positive impact on income from operations.





BUSINESS OUTLOOK

“Our second quarter financial results were below expectations in part due to underperformance across a small number of our Engage clients. This combined with a delay in closing new business is resulting in a revised full year 2026 outlook for our Engage segment. Our Digital segment is performing in line with expectations, and we are pleased with the progress to date. As a result, we remain confident in executing against our original 2026 full year Digital guidance. It is also a reason why our Board of Directors felt the time was right to explore strategic alternatives for our Digital business,” commented Kenny Wagers, chief financial officer of TTEC.

Wagers continued, “We remain confident in our ongoing objectives to deliver profitable growth, improved cash flow and debt reduction. With end-to-end capabilities spanning the full customer experience ecosystem, TTEC is uniquely positioned to help clients transform how they engage with customers and achieve the outcomes that matter most: increased revenue, improved profitability, and deeper customer loyalty. As we help clients navigate their own CX transformation, we remain focused on strengthening TTEC through operational excellence, talent, and disciplined execution. Our Engage and Digital segments are well positioned to deliver second half profitable growth over the prior year both in relative and absolute terms.”

TTEC Full Year 2026 Outlook Full Year 2026

Guidance Full Year 2026

Mid-Point Revenue $1,940M — $1,990M $1,965M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $205M — $225M $215M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 10.6% — 11.3% 10.9% Non-GAAP operating income $145M — $165M $155M Non-GAAP operating income margins 7.5% — 8.3% 7.9% Interest expense, net ($70M) — ($72M) ($71M) Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate 48% — 50% 49% Diluted share count 48.7M — 48.9M 48.8M Non-GAAP earnings per a share $0.79 — $0.99 $0.89 Engage Full Year 2026 Outlook Full Year 2026

Guidance Full Year 2026

Mid-Point Revenue $1,520M — $1,550M $1,535M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $149M — $161M $155M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 9.8% — 10.4% 10.1% Non-GAAP operating income $100M — $112M $106M Non-GAAP operating income margins 6.6% — 7.2% 6.9% Digital Full Year 2026 Outlook Full Year 2026

Guidance Full Year 2026

Mid-Point Revenue $420M — $440M $430M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $56M — $64M $60M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 13.3% — 14.6% 14.0% Non-GAAP operating income $45M — $53M $49M Non-GAAP operating income margins 10.6% — 12.0% 11.3%





The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company’s control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income, operating income margins, EBITDA margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s 2026 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.



metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, and amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.





EARNINGS WEBCAST/CONFERENCE CALL

TTEC will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Earnings Press Release and related oral statements contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, effective tax rate, cash flow, leverage, liquidity, business strategy, profit improvement actions, competitive position, demand for our services in international operations, acquisition opportunities and impact of acquisitions, capital allocation and dividends, growth opportunities, spending, capital expenditures and investments, competition and market forecasts, industry trends, our human capital resources, and other business, operational and financial matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance.

In this Earnings Release when we use words such as “may,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “would,” “could,” “target,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated or except where the context otherwise requires, the terms “TTEC,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” and other similar terms in this report refer to TTEC Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) which are available on TTEC’s website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Corporate Comms Investor Relations Meredith Matthews Robert Belknapp meredith.matthews@ttec.com bob.belknapp@ttec.com





TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 455,495 $ 513,571 $ 951,670 $ 1,047,799 Operating Expenses: Cost of services

357,833 399,273 745,699 813,820 Selling, general and administrative

61,254 70,654 127,793 140,691 Depreciation and amortization

21,141 22,888 42,446 45,586 Restructuring charges, net

2,364 1,116 3,814 3,112 Impairment losses

1,894 764 2,414 1,525 Total operating expenses 444,486 494,695 922,166 1,004,734 Income From Operations 11,009 18,876 29,504 43,065 Other income (expense), net

(15,411 ) (15,312 ) (31,286 ) (26,940 ) Income / (Loss) Before Income Taxes (4,402 ) 3,564 (1,782 ) 16,125 Provision for income taxes

(8,606 ) (10,288 ) (16,403 ) (19,603 ) Net Income / (Loss) (13,008 ) (6,724 ) (18,185 ) (3,478 ) Net (loss) / income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2,370 ) (1,263 ) (4,802 ) (3,125 ) Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ (15,378 ) $ (7,987 ) $ (22,987 ) $ (6,603 ) Net Income / (Loss) Per Share Basic

$ (0.27 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted

$ (0.27 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.07 ) Net Income / (Loss) Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Basic

$ (0.31 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted

$ (0.31 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.14 ) Income From Operations Margin 2.4 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 4.1 % Net Income / (Loss) Margin (2.9 )% (1.3 )% (1.9 )% (0.3 )% Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin

(3.4 )% (1.6 )% (2.4 )% (0.6 )% Effective Tax Rate (195.5 )% 288.7 % (920.5 )% 121.6 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 48,874 48,064 48,727 47,918 Diluted 48,874 48,064 48,727 47,918







TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: TTEC Digital $ 104,032 $ 113,746 $ 205,897 $ 221,786 TTEC Engage 351,463 399,825 745,773 826,013 Total $ 455,495 $ 513,571 $ 951,670 $ 1,047,799 Income From Operations TTEC Digital $ 6,704 $ 11,409 $ 8,063 $ 17,273 TTEC Engage 4,305 7,467 21,441 25,792 Total $ 11,009 $ 18,876 $ 29,504 $ 43,065







TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,869 $ 82,901 Accounts receivable, net 396,188 455,829 Prepaids and other current assets 89,068 124,006 Income and other tax receivables 13,041 10,615 Total current assets 592,166 673,351 Property and equipment, net 104,685 111,778 Operating lease assets 69,676 86,064 Goodwill 367,902 368,678 Other intangibles assets, net 117,909 133,688 Income and other tax receivables, long-term 9,171 8,595 Other assets 112,138 116,928 Total assets $ 1,373,647 $ 1,499,082 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 66,517 $ 72,637 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 114,497 155,400 Deferred revenue 59,564 58,828 Current operating lease liabilities 30,257 34,188 Other current liabilities 46,454 34,899 Total current liabilities 317,289 355,952 Long-term liabilities: Line of credit 855,000 905,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities 48,117 61,170 Other long-term liabilities 62,411 64,057 Total long-term liabilities 965,528 1,030,227 Equity: Common stock 492 486 Additional paid in capital 436,776 432,268 Treasury stock (584,900 ) (584,900 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (111,331 ) (106,938 ) Retained earnings 331,164 354,151 Noncontrolling interest 18,629 17,836 Total equity 90,830 112,903 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,373,647 $ 1,499,082





TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (18,185 ) $ (3,478 ) Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities : Depreciation and amortization 42,446 45,586 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 646 790 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,473 985 Provision for credit losses 89 598 Loss on disposal of assets 109 597 Impairment losses 2,414 1,525 Loss on dissolution of subsidiary 102 - Deferred income taxes 135 3,033 Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards 1,270 720 Equity-based compensation expense 5,084 7,301 Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives 104 (338 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 57,901 42,509 Prepaids and other assets 31,044 4,708 Operating lease assets 15,226 17,266 Other noncurrent assets (1,893 ) (4,495 ) Accrued employee comp & benefits (40,250 ) (1,618 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (1,900 ) 13,278 Deferred revenue and customer advances 1,018 3,659 Operating lease liabilities (16,602 ) (18,051 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (1,355 ) (274 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 78,876 114,301 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,460 176 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,040 ) (12,587 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,580 ) (12,411 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from / (repayments of) line of credit (50,000 ) (92,500 ) Proceeds from other debt 3,665 - Payments on other debt (768 ) (1,088 ) Payments to noncontrolling interest (3,600 ) (4,101 ) Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (570 ) (1,038 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (158 ) (200 ) Net cash used in financing activities (51,431 ) (98,927 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,103 (5,395 ) Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,968 (2,432 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 82,901 84,991 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 93,869 $ 82,559





TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 455,495 $ 513,571 $ 951,670 $ 1,047,799 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA: Net Income from Operations $ 11,009 $ 18,876 $ 29,504 $ 43,065 Restructuring charges, net 2,364 1,116 3,814 3,112 Impairment losses 1,894 764 2,414 1,525 Property costs not related to operations - - - (46 ) Mexico VAT consulting fees - 412 12 820 Expenses related to non-binding offer - 3,830 659 7,019 Expenses related to alternative capital structure 549 - 549 - Equity-based compensation expenses 2,258 4,051 5,084 7,301 Amortization of purchased intangibles 7,671 7,738 15,364 15,488 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 25,745 $ 36,787 $ 57,400 $ 78,284 Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin 5.7 % 7.2 % 6.0 % 7.5 % Depreciation and amortization 13,470 15,150 27,082 30,098 Loss on sale of subsidiary - - 401 - Gain on property sale - (179 ) (135 ) (629 ) Mexico VAT Recovery - (2,719 ) (34 ) (6,625 ) Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net (916 ) 3,027 (1,291 ) 3,777 Other Income (expense), net 1,179 (296 ) 1,837 3,293 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,478 $ 51,770 $ 85,260 $ 108,198 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.7 % 10.1 % 9.0 % 10.3 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS: Net Income / (Loss) $ (13,008 ) $ (6,724 ) $ (18,185 ) $ (3,478 ) Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges 4,258 1,880 6,228 4,637 Add: Equity-based compensation expenses 2,258 4,051 5,084 7,301 Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles 7,671 7,738 15,364 15,488 Add: Property costs not related to operations - - - (46 ) Add: Expenses related to non-binding offer - 3,830 659 7,019 Add: Expenses related to alternative capital structure 549 - 549 - Add: Gain on property sale - (179 ) (135 ) (629 ) Add: Foreign VAT (inclusive of interest) - (5,266 ) (376 ) (13,089 ) Add: Loss on sale of subsidiary - - 401 - Add: Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net (916 ) 3,027 (1,291 ) 3,777 Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above 807 2,198 521 3,200 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 1,619 $ 10,555 $ 8,819 $ 24,180 Diluted shares outstanding 48,874 48,064 48,727 47,918 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.03 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.50 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Cash Flow From Operating Activities: Net (loss) / income $ (13,008 ) $ (6,724 ) $ (18,185 ) $ (3,478 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,141 22,888 42,446 45,586 Other 43,208 76,545 54,615 72,193 Net cash provided by operating activities 51,341 92,709 78,876 114,301 Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures 12,640 7,181 19,040 12,587 Free Cash Flow $ 38,701 $ 85,528 $ 59,836 $ 101,714 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :

TTEC Engage TTEC Digital TTEC Engage TTEC Digital Q2 26 Q2 25 Q2 26 Q2 25 YTD 26 YTD 25 YTD 26 YTD 25 Income from Operations $ 4,304 $ 7,467 $ 6,705 $ 11,409 $ 21,440 $ 25,792 $ 8,064 $ 17,273 Restructuring charges, net 1,137 887 1,228 229 2,172 2,179 1,643 932 Impairment losses 1,893 567 - 197 2,413 1,287 - 239 Mexico VAT Consulting Fees - 412 - - 12 820 - - Property costs not related to operations - - - - - (46 ) - - Expenses related to non-binding offer - 2,592 - 1,238 357 5,225 302 1,794 Expenses related to alternative capital structure 409 - 140 - 409 - 140 - Equity-based compensation expenses 1,762 2,417 496 1,634 3,605 4,440 1,479 2,861 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,022 4,082 3,649 3,656 8,065 8,149 7,299 7,339 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 13,527 $ 18,424 $ 12,218 $ 18,363 $ 38,473 $ 47,846 $ 18,927 $ 30,438 Depreciation and amortization 10,721 12,342 2,749 2,808 21,658 24,481 5,424 5,617 Mexico VAT Recovery - (2,719 ) - - (34 ) (6,625 ) - - Loss on sale of subsidiary - - - - - - 401 - Gain on Property Sale - (179 ) - - (135 ) (629 ) - - Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net (912 ) 2,821 (4 ) 206 (1,284 ) 3,572 (7 ) 205 Other Income (expense), net 1,176 (89 ) 3 (207 ) 1,830 3,498 7 (205 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,512 $ 30,600 $ 14,966 $ 21,170 $ 60,508 $ 72,143 $ 24,752 $ 36,055





