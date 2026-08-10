Compass Diversified Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period.

“In the second quarter, our subsidiaries delivered strong operating performance and cash flow,” said Elias Sabo, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Diversified. “We took concrete actions to strengthen our balance sheet, including selling Sterno’s Food Service Business at an attractive valuation and applying more than $280 million of proceeds to debt reduction. We also amended our Management Services Agreement to lower expected fees and increase alignment with shareholders by tying more of the Manager’s compensation to shareholder returns and operating performance.”

“Our performance was broad-based, with Adjusted EBITDA growth across our Branded Consumer businesses and at Arnold,” added Zach Sawtelle, Chief Operating Officer of Compass Diversified. “BOA, PrimaLoft and The Honey Pot were each up more than 25% year-over-year, and Arnold was a standout, up nearly 50%. 5.11 expanded margins despite a softer top line.”

Sawtelle continued, “Our work is not done. Our shares trade at what we believe is a meaningful discount to intrinsic value, and we remain focused on closing that gap. Our near-term priorities are straightforward: drive profitable growth, pursue divestitures where we can realize attractive value, further reduce debt and, when appropriate, efficiently return capital to shareholders. We are moving with urgency and discipline to realize value for shareholders.”

Financial Summary – GAAP Results

Year-over-year GAAP comparisons reflect the operating results of Lugano and a full quarter of Sterno’s Food Service Business in the 2025 period, versus the 2026 period, which excludes Lugano's operating results (following its deconsolidation in connection with its bankruptcy proceedings) and includes the Food Service Business through its May 1 sale date.

Q2 2026 vs Q2 2025 (GAAP)

Net revenues were $424.0 million, down 11.4% vs Q2 2025

Net income from continuing operations: $81.9 million vs net loss from continuing operations of $80.8 million in Q2 2025

Net income attributable to Holdings: $81.1 million, or $0.86 per common share, vs. a net loss of $51.2 million, or $(0.88) per common share

Cash provided by operating activities: $29.7 million, vs. cash used of $35.2 million

Q2 2026 results included a $182.3 million gain on the sale of Sterno’s Food Service Business and a $58.0 million reduction in the fair value of CODI’s receivable from Lugano.





Financial Summary – Non-GAAP Results

To facilitate comparison of CODI’s continuing subsidiaries, the following non-GAAP results exclude Lugano from the prior-year period and exclude net sales and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business from both current and prior-year periods.

Rimports and the Food Service Business historically operated and were reported together as Sterno Group under a shared management structure. Following the sale, certain shared management and other indirect costs remained with Rimports. To provide a comparable view of the continuing business, the non-GAAP results exclude the Food Service Business’s net sales and Adjusted EBITDA and reflect the costs retained by Rimports on a consistent basis in both periods.

Q2 2026 vs Q2 2025 (Non-GAAP)

Net revenues were $410.6 million, approximately flat vs. Q2 2025 Branded Consumer: $270.8 million, up 7.2% Industrial: $139.8 million, down 11.5%





Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA was $91.5 million, up 12.6% vs. Q2 2025 Branded Consumer: $69.3 million, up 24.2% Industrial: $22.3 million, down 12.8%







Key Business Updates

During and subsequent to the quarter, CODI:

Completed the sale of Sterno’s Food Service Business and applied more than $280 million of the proceeds to senior secured term loan debt.

Amended its Management Services Agreement to reduce expected management fees beginning in 2027 and further strengthen shareholder alignment.

Amended its senior credit facility to extend the maturity of its term loan and revolving commitments, providing financial flexibility.

Announced a settlement to facilitate the orderly liquidation of Lugano’s assets.

Announced that Elias Sabo will retire as Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2026, and appointed Zach Sawtelle Chief Operating Officer and named him CEO successor.





Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2026, CODI had approximately $87.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $97 million in revolver availability. Total debt was $1,592.3 million, compared with $1,890.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

CODI’s leverage ratio for debt covenant purposes was approximately 4.8x as of June 30, 2026, down from 5.3x as of March 31, 2026, and senior secured net leverage was 0.66x as of June 30.

Subsequent to quarter-end, CODI amended its senior credit facility to extend all outstanding term loan borrowings and its revolving commitments to January 12, 2028, and to reduce aggregate revolving commitments from $100.0 million to $54.0 million.

2026 Outlook

CODI is maintaining its fiscal 2026 total Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA outlook of $320 million to $365 million.

The outlook includes approximately $9 million of Adjusted EBITDA generated by the Sterno Food Service Business through its May 1, 2026 sale date. That contribution will be reflected in CODI’s reported full-year results but will not recur following the sale.

CODI’s outlook reflects higher expectations for the Branded Consumer businesses and lower expectations for the Industrial businesses relative to prior guidance.

2026 Outlook Low High (in millions) Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA Branded Consumer $ 235.0 $ 270.0 Industrial $ 85.0 $ 95.0 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA $ 320.0 $ 365.0

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2026 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA to its comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the inputs necessary to provide such a reconciliation. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, CODI will host a conference call on August 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, Chief Operating Officer, Zach Sawtelle and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log into the webcast 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings (Loss), Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business, Net Sales excluding Lugano, and Net Sales excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business are non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA and Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), and non-GAAP Net Sales measures to Net Sales on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, and Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business; Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings (Loss); and Net Sales to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP Net Sales measures. The attached schedules should be read together as continuous reconciliations of the applicable non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provide useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures, as each excludes the effects of items that reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses, non-cash charges associated with impairments and certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provides additional insight into our operating results.

As used in the body of this press release, Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA refers to the sum of Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period attributable to each consolidated subsidiary of the Company, disregarding corporate expense, unless the context indicates otherwise. Management uses Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of the subsidiary portfolio before corporate expense. Because the measure excludes corporate expense, it does not reflect CODI’s consolidated operating results and should be considered together with the comparable GAAP measure and the other information in this release.

Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business, represents Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA after excluding Adjusted EBITDA (loss) attributable to Lugano and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business. Net Sales excluding Lugano represents reported Net Sales after excluding Net Sales attributable to Lugano for the applicable periods. Net Sales excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business represent reported Net Sales after excluding Net Sales attributable to those businesses for the applicable periods. We believe these measures facilitate comparison of the operating performance and net sales of CODI’s continuing subsidiaries across periods.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business is calculated from Rimports’ reported results by identifying the net sales and directly attributable expenses of the Food Service Business and applying CODI’s Adjusted EBITDA methodology. Rimports and the Food Service Business historically operated and were reported together as Sterno Group under a shared management structure. Following the sale, certain shared management and other indirect costs remained with Rimports. Those costs remain in Rimports' results for all periods presented. Therefore, the exclusion of the Food Service Business does not eliminate all costs historically shared by the combined operations.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled our 2026 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain components of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, including potential impairment charges, acquisition- and disposition-related gains, losses and expenses, fair-value adjustments and related income-tax effects, cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. These items could be material to our future results.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and may differ from, or otherwise be inconsistent with, similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

CODI leverages its permanent capital base and long-term disciplined approach, maintaining controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries and maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and seeks to generate strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, CODI’s expectations regarding its Adjusted EBITDA, subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, plans for future divestitures and return of capital and its future performance, growth, liquidity and leverage, and the future performance of CODI’s subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and assumptions and information available to management as of the date of this press release. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, or social, civil or political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we have made or may make; the ability to successfully execute divestitures and complete divestitures that we may execute; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries;; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the Lugano investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations

Compass Diversified

irinquiry@compassdiversified.com

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,443 $ 68,015 Accounts receivable, net 186,327 202,887 Inventories, net 375,763 404,102 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,468 78,398 Due from related parties 6,275 20,757 Due from unconsolidated affiliate 19,200 71,000 Total current assets 732,476 845,159 Property, plant and equipment, net 186,729 209,742 Goodwill 830,902 895,421 Intangible assets, net 817,310 892,811 Due from unconsolidated affiliate 19,800 26,000 Other non-current assets 165,221 170,051 Total assets $ 2,752,438 $ 3,039,184 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 231,605 $ 259,600 Current portion, long-term debt 43,250 37,500 Other current liabilities 49,408 52,519 Total current liabilities 324,263 349,619 Deferred income taxes 92,804 104,189 Long-term debt 1,538,680 1,839,817 Other non-current liabilities 189,521 171,896 Total liabilities 2,145,268 2,465,521 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 472,560 442,024 Noncontrolling interest 134,610 131,639 Total stockholders' equity 607,170 573,663 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,752,438 $ 3,039,184





Compass Diversified Holdings

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 424,042 $ 478,690 $ 850,897 $ 932,465 Cost of sales 224,079 270,149 461,576 527,892 Gross profit 199,963 208,541 389,321 404,573 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 134,337 162,112 266,347 312,489 Management fees 13,817 19,035 29,751 37,898 Amortization expense 22,686 23,117 45,530 46,468 Impairment expense — 31,515 20,500 31,515 Other operating (income) expense 149 — (10,234 ) — Operating income (loss) 28,974 (27,238 ) 37,427 (23,797 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (23,895 ) (34,096 ) (51,390 ) (69,947 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (2,047 ) (971 ) (4,094 ) (2,096 ) Loss on debt modification — (2,827 ) — (2,827 ) Decrease in fair value of receivable due from unconsolidated affiliate (58,000 ) — (58,000 ) — Gain on sale of product division 182,342 — 182,342 — Other income (expense), net (121 ) 1,713 (2,799 ) (11,968 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 127,253 (63,419 ) 103,486 (110,635 ) Provision for income taxes 45,379 17,358 52,443 19,896 Income (loss) from continuing operations 81,874 (80,777 ) 51,043 (130,531 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations 1,480 2,805 1,637 2,849 Net income (loss) 83,354 (77,972 ) 52,680 (127,682 ) Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,265 (26,755 ) 2,350 (46,472 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ 81,089 $ (51,217 ) $ 50,330 $ (81,210 ) Amounts attributable to Holdings Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 79,609 $ (54,022 ) $ 48,693 $ (84,059 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax 1,480 2,805 1,637 2,849 Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ 81,089 $ (51,217 ) $ 50,330 $ (81,210 ) Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings Continuing operations $ 0.84 $ (0.92 ) $ 0.29 $ (1.43 ) Discontinued operations 0.02 0.04 0.02 0.04 $ 0.86 $ (0.88 ) $ 0.31 $ (1.39 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 75,236 75,236 75,236 75,236





Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 83,354 $ (77,972 ) $ 52,680 $ (127,682 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax 1,480 2,805 1,637 2,849 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 81,874 $ (80,777 ) $ 51,043 $ (130,531 ) Less: income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,265 (26,755 ) 2,350 (46,472 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations $ 79,609 $ (54,022 ) $ 48,693 $ (84,059 ) Adjustments: Distributions paid - preferred shares (9,715 ) (9,714 ) (19,429 ) (18,148 ) Amortization expense - intangibles 22,686 23,117 45,530 46,468 Impairment expense — 31,515 20,500 31,515 Stock compensation 3,280 4,189 5,839 8,201 Integration services fee — — — 875 Change in fair value of receivable due from unconsolidated affiliate 58,000 — 58,000 — Gain on sale of product division (182,342 ) — (182,342 ) — Tax effect of gain on sale of product division 21,348 — 21,348 — Other 264 3,881 (9,473 ) 5,427 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ (6,870 ) $ (1,034 ) $ (11,334 ) $ (9,721 ) Plus (less): Depreciation expense 10,368 11,062 22,270 23,363 Income tax provision 45,379 17,358 52,443 19,896 Tax effect of gain on sale of product division (21,348 ) — (21,348 ) — Interest expense 23,895 34,096 51,390 69,947 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,047 971 4,094 2,096 Loss on debt modification — 2,827 — 2,827 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,265 (26,755 ) 2,350 (46,472 ) Distributions paid - preferred shares 9,715 9,714 19,429 18,148 Other (income) expense 121 (1,713 ) 2,799 11,968 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,572 $ 46,526 $ 122,093 $ 92,052





Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

(Unaudited) Corporate 5.11 BOA PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Rimports (1) Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 53,204 $ 7,607 $ 14,832 $ 2,129 $ 3,478 $ (2,418 ) $ (2,589 ) $ 548 $ 5,083 $ 81,874 Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 35,910 2,058 2,428 1,935 1,087 61 (754 ) 696 1,958 45,379 Interest expense, net 23,857 (2 ) — (9 ) 6 10 — 140 (107 ) 23,895 Intercompany interest (18,374 ) 2,516 2,494 3,594 1,740 1,699 3,884 2,137 310 — Depreciation and amortization 1,198 5,118 5,278 5,319 4,154 1,384 6,577 2,664 3,409 35,101 EBITDA 95,795 17,297 25,032 12,968 10,465 736 7,118 6,185 10,653 186,249 Other (income) expense (2) (124,339 ) (4 ) 101 6 (10 ) (235 ) 506 3 (100 ) (124,072 ) Noncontrolling shareholder compensation — 697 953 864 403 3 226 26 108 3,280 Other — — — — — — — — 115 115 Adjusted EBITDA $ (28,544 ) $ 17,990 $ 26,086 $ 13,838 $ 10,858 $ 504 $ 7,850 $ 6,214 $ 10,776 $ 65,572

(1) Rimports includes the Adjusted EBITDA of the Sterno food service product division from April 1, 2026 through the date of sale, May 1, 2026.

(2) The amount of Other (income) expense at corporate includes the change in the fair value of the receivable due from unconsolidated affiliate ($58.0 million) and the gain on the sale of the Sterno food service product division ($182.3 million).

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) Corporate 5.11 BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (19,259 ) $ 4,858 $ 9,014 $ (68,808 ) $ 261 $ 835 $ (2,564 ) $ 1,434 $ (13,335 ) $ 6,787 $ (80,777 ) Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 1,318 1,057 1 534 351 69 629 11,198 2,201 17,358 Interest expense, net 27,083 (3 ) (1 ) 6,887 (6 ) (5 ) (12 ) — 153 — 34,096 Intercompany interest (41,043 ) 3,747 3,736 16,430 4,014 2,422 1,675 4,699 2,119 2,201 — Loss on debt modification 2,827 — — — — — — — — — 2,827 Depreciation and amortization (106 ) 5,531 5,248 1,475 5,339 4,159 1,368 5,923 2,703 3,510 35,150 EBITDA (30,498 ) 15,451 19,054 (44,015 ) 10,142 7,762 536 12,685 2,838 14,699 8,654 Other (income) expense (2 ) (242 ) 42 (1,786 ) 11 42 (83 ) 375 23 (93 ) (1,713 ) Noncontrolling shareholder compensation — 622 1,368 626 619 419 17 242 4 272 4,189 Impairment expense — — — 31,515 — — — — — 31,515 Other (1) — — — — — — — 2,492 1,295 94 3,881 Adjusted EBITDA $ (30,500 ) $ 15,831 $ 20,464 $ (13,660 ) $ 10,772 $ 8,223 $ 470 $ 15,794 $ 4,160 $ 14,972 $ 46,526

(1) Other represents specified operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the second quarter of 2025, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and severance costs related to chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

(Unaudited) Corporate 5.11 BOA PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Rimports (1) Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 14,235 $ 12,476 $ 26,472 $ (19,279 ) $ 9,306 $ (4,952 ) $ 2,458 $ 553 $ 9,774 $ 51,043 Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 35,910 1,793 3,871 1,980 2,907 125 1,704 708 3,445 52,443 Interest expense, net 51,199 (2 ) — (16 ) 11 16 — 288 (106 ) 51,390 Intercompany interest (38,345 ) 5,517 5,322 7,285 3,653 3,115 7,767 4,254 1,432 — Depreciation and amortization 2,643 11,444 10,545 10,644 8,307 2,779 13,161 5,448 6,923 71,894 EBITDA 65,642 31,228 46,210 614 24,184 1,083 25,090 11,251 21,468 226,770 Other (income) expense (2) (121,538 ) 28 124 11 (66 ) (314 ) 404 2 (194 ) (121,543 ) Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 1,297 1,952 1,182 683 8 350 52 315 5,839 Impairment expense — — — 20,500 — — — — — 20,500 Other (3) — — — — — — (9,698 ) — 225 (9,473 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (55,896 ) $ 32,553 $ 48,286 $ 22,307 $ 24,801 $ 777 $ 16,146 $ 11,305 $ 21,814 $ 122,093

(1) Rimports includes the Adjusted EBITDA of the Sterno food service product division from January 1, 2026 through the date of sale, May 1, 2026.

(2) The amount of Other (income) expense at corporate includes the change in the fair value of the receivable due from unconsolidated affiliate ($58.0 million) and the gain on the sale of the Sterno food service product division ($182.3 million).

(3) Other in the six months ended June 30, 2026 includes the add-back of a gain on sale leaseback at Altor.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) Corporate 5.11 BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (28,023 ) $ 8,764 $ 17,257 $ (120,442 ) $ (176 ) $ 2,589 $ (6,731 ) $ 1,206 $ (14,941 ) $ 9,966 $ (130,531 ) Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 2,462 2,223 (255 ) 928 770 113 642 9,815 3,198 19,896 Interest expense, net 53,926 (2 ) (2 ) 15,762 (13 ) (7 ) (13 ) — 296 — 69,947 Intercompany interest (80,936 ) 7,091 7,720 31,805 8,143 5,024 3,096 9,553 4,034 4,470 — Loss on debt modification 2,827 — — — — — — — — — 2,827 Depreciation and amortization (32 ) 11,303 10,496 3,068 10,654 8,319 2,737 13,115 5,281 6,986 71,927 EBITDA (52,238 ) 29,618 37,694 (70,062 ) 19,536 16,695 (798 ) 24,516 4,485 24,620 34,066 Other (income) expense 12 (137 ) 105 11,729 12 39 (210 ) 590 21 (193 ) 11,968 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 1,167 2,714 1,542 1,168 444 122 487 8 549 8,201 Impairment expense — — — 31,515 — — — — — — 31,515 Integration services fee — — — — — 875 — — — — 875 Other (1) — — — — — — — 3,054 2,210 163 5,427 Adjusted EBITDA $ (52,226 ) $ 30,648 $ 40,513 $ (25,276 ) $ 20,716 $ 18,053 $ (886 ) $ 28,647 $ 6,724 $ 25,139 $ 92,052

(1) Other represents specified operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and severance costs related to the chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 17,990 $ 15,831 $ 32,553 $ 30,648 BOA 26,086 20,464 48,286 40,513 Lugano — (13,660 ) — (25,276 ) PrimaLoft 13,838 10,772 22,307 20,716 The Honey Pot Co. 10,858 8,223 24,801 18,053 Velocity Outdoor 504 470 777 (886 ) Total Branded Consumer $ 69,276 $ 42,100 $ 128,724 $ 83,768 Industrial Altor Solutions 7,850 15,794 16,146 28,647 Arnold Magnetics 6,214 4,160 11,305 6,724 Rimports 10,776 14,972 21,814 25,139 Total Industrial $ 24,840 $ 34,926 $ 49,265 $ 60,510 Total Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA 94,116 77,026 177,989 144,278 Corporate expense (28,544 ) (30,500 ) (55,896 ) (52,226 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,572 $ 46,526 $ 122,093 $ 92,052





Compass Diversified Holdings

Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, Excluding Lugano and Divested Sterno Food Service Business

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total Branded Consumer $ 69,276 $ 42,100 $ 128,724 $ 83,768 Less: Adjusted EBITDA (loss) attributable to Lugano — (13,660 ) — (25,276 ) Total Branded Consumer, excluding Lugano $ 69,276 $ 55,760 $ 128,724 $ 109,044 Total Industrial $ 24,840 $ 34,926 $ 49,265 $ 60,510 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business (1) 2,576 9,407 9,401 16,363 Total Industrial, excluding the divested Sterno Food Service Business $ 22,264 $ 25,519 $ 39,864 $ 44,147 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business $ 91,540 $ 81,279 $ 168,588 $ 153,191

(1) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business is calculated from the reported results of Rimports by identifying the net sales and directly attributable expenses of the Food Service Business and applying CODI’s Adjusted EBITDA methodology. The calculation does not allocate to the Food Service Business shared management or other indirect costs that were not specifically attributable to that business.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Subsidiary Net Sales

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 126,499 $ 131,442 $ 250,470 $ 260,812 BOA 59,068 48,369 111,176 97,246 Lugano — 26,771 — 53,616 PrimaLoft 29,749 24,855 51,666 48,500 The Honey Pot 38,387 32,798 83,546 68,989 Velocity Outdoor 17,109 15,213 30,935 28,414 Total Branded Consumer $ 270,812 $ 279,448 $ 527,793 $ 557,577 Industrial Altor Solutions $ 65,662 83,305 $ 130,304 $ 159,562 Arnold Magnetics 43,222 38,432 83,404 72,440 Rimports (1) 44,346 77,505 109,396 142,886 Total Industrial $ 153,230 $ 199,242 $ 323,104 $ 374,888 Total Subsidiary Net Sales $ 424,042 $ 478,690 $ 850,897 $ 932,465

(1) During the second quarter of 2026, the Company completed the sale of Sterno’s food service business. Prior to the sale, Sterno distributed Rimports, its home fragrance business, to its stockholders, and Rimports remained a majority owned subsidiary of the LLC. Accordingly, the net sales presented above includes the results of Sterno’s food service business through the May 1, 2026 date of sale and the results of Rimports for all periods presented, including the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Net Sales to Non-GAAP Net Sales (excluding Lugano and the Divested Sterno Food Service Business) Reconciliation

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 424,042 $ 478,690 $ 850,897 $ 932,465 Less: net sales attributable to Lugano — (26,771 ) — (53,616 ) Net sales, excluding Lugano $ 424,042 $ 451,919 $ 850,897 $ 878,849 Less: net sales attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business (1) (13,424 ) (41,223 ) (45,125 ) (71,426 ) Net sales, excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business $ 410,618 $ 410,696 $ 805,772 $ 807,423 Total Branded Consumer $ 270,812 $ 279,448 $ 527,793 $ 557,577 Less: net sales attributable to Lugano — (26,771 ) — (53,616 ) Total Branded Consumer, excluding Lugano $ 270,812 $ 252,677 $ 527,793 $ 503,961 Total Industrial $ 153,230 $ 199,242 $ 323,104 $ 374,888 Less: net sales attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business (13,424 ) (41,223 ) (45,125 ) (71,426 ) Total Industrial, excluding the divested Sterno Food Service Business $ 139,806 $ 158,019 $ 277,979 $ 303,462 Net sales, excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business $ 410,618 $ 410,696 $ 805,772 $ 807,423

(1) Net sales attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business represent the net sales of those operations through the May 1, 2026 date of sale and for all prior periods presented.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 29,702 $ (35,160 ) $ 53,617 $ (64,508 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 282,902 (9,265 ) 289,127 (22,187 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (289,652 ) (29,862 ) (322,464 ) 98,378 Foreign currency impact on cash (689 ) 1,809 (852 ) 2,415 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22,260 (72,478 ) 19,428 14,098 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 65,183 146,235 68,015 59,659 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 87,443 $ 73,757 $ 87,443 $ 73,757





Compass Diversified Holding Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Changes in operating assets and liabilities $ 33,151 $ (38,196 ) $ 40,871 $ (50,767 ) Purchases of property and equipment $ (6,237 ) $ (10,883 ) $ (11,343 ) $ (23,983 ) Distributions paid - common shares $ — $ (18,809 ) $ — $ (37,618 ) Distributions paid - preferred shares $ (9,715 ) $ (9,714 ) $ (19,429 ) $ (18,148 )



