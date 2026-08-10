Landstar Appoints Vallie Dugas as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, today announced that Vallie Dugas has been appointed Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. In this role, Dugas will serve as a member of Landstar's Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Frank Lonegro, Landstar's President and Chief Executive Officer. Dugas joined Landstar in 2025 as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and has served as Interim General Counsel since April 2026.

"Vallie has demonstrated exceptional leadership, sound judgment and a deep understanding of both our business and the transportation industry," said Lonegro. "Since stepping into the interim role, she has provided outstanding counsel to our leadership team and Board of Directors while continuing to build upon the strong foundation of our legal department. We are pleased to appoint her to this role and look forward to her continued contributions to Landstar's success."

Dugas brings more than 20 years of legal experience spanning both private practice and in-house leadership roles. Prior to joining Landstar, she served as Vice President and General Counsel of Melton Truck Lines, Inc., where she oversaw legal, regulatory and risk management matters for the national transportation company. Before her tenure at Melton, Dugas was a partner at a New Orleans-based law firm, representing transportation and logistics companies on a broad range of matters, including cargo transportation, cross-border operations, emergency response, personal injury litigation, catastrophic loss claims and hazardous materials incidents. Her experience also includes corporate governance, labor and employment law, compliance and contract negotiations.

"I am honored to serve as Landstar's General Counsel and Secretary," said Dugas. "Landstar has built a reputation for excellence through its unique business model, strong culture and commitment to safety, security, and service. I am grateful for the trust Frank and the Board of Directors have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to support our agents, BCOs, employees, customers and shareholders as we advance Landstar's strategic priorities."

In her new role, Dugas will lead Landstar's legal department, oversee the Company's legal affairs and corporate governance functions, while serving as a key advisor to the Company's Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors.

Dugas holds a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a Juris Doctor from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers, and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety, and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships and potential or imposed tariffs; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s second largest such agent by revenue in the 2025 fiscal year; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; acquisitions and investments; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2025 fiscal year, described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.