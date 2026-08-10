Rocket Lab Establishes Rocket Lab Germany to Deliver Sovereign Space Capabilities to Europe

MUNICH, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has formally announced the establishment of Rocket Lab Germany GmbH. The strategic expansion is a milestone in the company’s international growth and supports potential future scaling of Rocket Lab satellite and component manufacturing in Germany to provide sovereign space capabilities to Europe.

Rocket Lab has already established a foothold in Europe with the strategic acquisition of Mynaric AG, a premier provider of laser optical communications terminals based in Munich. As part of Rocket Lab, Mynaric will continue to produce its industry-leading optical terminals and develop future optical communications technology. Rocket Lab will apply its proven manufacturing and supply chain expertise to increase Mynaric’s scale and efficiency to serve European and global demand. With the establishment of Rocket Lab Germany, the company is also pursuing opportunities that could lead to the establishment of satellite, payload, and components manufacturing in Germany, creating a regional hub for constellation-class manufacturing to serve the evolving needs of European customers.

Europe is increasingly focused on strengthening its strategic autonomy and sovereignty in space, with the next decade poised for an unprecedented boom in European demand that will see thousands of satellites deployed to commercial, defense, and national security needs. Rocket Lab Germany is intended to not only enable scaled domestic production of satellites and their critical components but also deliver launch services on Electron and Neutron, ensuring critical European programs have assured access to space.

“Europe’s space industry is undergoing a profound structural shift toward an era defined by speed, commercial agility, and absolute technical sovereignty,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck. “The demand for sovereign space capability has never been more urgent. Europe faces glaring gaps across both launch and spacecraft manufacturing. Rocket Lab Germany addresses these directly, combining opportunities for high-frequency access to space with high-volume satellite production to deploy resilient constellations on rapid timelines. With this strategic expansion, Rocket Lab is making a clear commitment to Europe that ensures the region has domestic strength to secure, defend, and discover in a rapidly evolving new space era.”

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+ About Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, as well as statements regarding the potential future scaling of Rocket Lab Germany, prospective satellite, payload, and component manufacturing capabilities in Europe, anticipated efficiencies in Mynaric production, and expected European demand for sovereign space systems are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.