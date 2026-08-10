Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Results; Declares a Third Quarter Base Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today reported net investment income of $0.36 per share and net income of $(0.09) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Net asset value (NAV) per share was $17.82 at June 30, 2026.

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a third quarter 2026 regular cash dividend of $0.34 per share to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2026, payable on October 15, 2026. Additionally, the second of three previously announced $0.03 per share special dividend will be paid on September 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2026.(1)

Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Investments, at fair value $ 1,570.7 $ 1,562.5 $ 1,600.7 Total assets $ 1,618.9 $ 1,617.7 $ 1,654.4 Total net assets $ 656.5 $ 674.0 $ 724.7 Net asset value per share $ 17.82 $ 18.27 $ 19.55 Investment income $ 36.3 $ 37.9 $ 43.0 Net investment income $ 13.1 $ 15.5 $ 16.9 Net realized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (17.7 ) $ (11.6 ) $ (2.9 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ 1.3 $ (19.4 ) $ 1.0 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (3.3 ) $ (15.5 ) $ 15.0 Net investment income per share $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 Net realized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.48 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.08 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ 0.03 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.03 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.42 ) $ 0.41 Regular distributions paid per share $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Special distributions paid per share $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.05 Weighted average yield on income producing securities (at cost)(2) 9.6 % 9.8 % 10.4 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 98.4 % 99.2 % 97.2 %



Portfolio & Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had investments in 192 and 184 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,570.7 and $1,569.4 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:

Portfolio Asset Types:

As of $ in millions June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Investment Type Fair Value Percentage Fair Value Percentage Senior secured first lien $ 373.9 23.8 % $ 350.8 22.4 % Unitranche first lien(3) 1,039.2 66.2 1,047.8 66.7 Unitranche first lien - last out(3) 18.6 1.2 26.2 1.7 Senior secured second lien 14.7 0.9 12.2 0.8 Unsecured debt 25.2 1.6 19.0 1.2 Equity & other 69.2 4.4 77.2 4.9 LLC/LP equity interests 29.9 1.9 36.2 2.3 Total investments $ 1,570.7 100.0 % $ 1,569.4 100.0 %



For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company invested $57.0 million across 3 new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. During this period, the Company had $36.1 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company invested $57.5 million across 3 new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $92.7 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Results of Operations

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, total investment income was $36.3 million, compared to $37.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily driven by lower dividend income from the Company’s Logan JV investment and reduced accelerated amortization and prepayment fee income, reflecting lower repayment and refinancing activity during the quarter. These items were partially offset by higher recurring interest income from investments.

Interest income, which includes the amortization of upfront fees, accelerated amortization of original issue discount (“OID”) and prepayment fees, increased modestly to $34.7 million from $34.5 million in the prior quarter. Included in interest income was $0.2 million and $0.6 million of accelerated OID amortization related to investment repayments for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.

Dividend income decreased to $1.2 million from $3.0 million, primarily reflecting lower distributions from the Company’s Logan JV investment. Other income, which includes consent, waiver, amendment, agency, underwriting and arranger fees, was $0.4 million in both periods.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, total net expenses, including income and excise taxes, were $23.2 million and $22.4 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $35.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $199.6 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average cost of debt on the Company’s debt outstanding as of June 30, 2026 was 6.13%.

The Company’s net debt-to-equity ratio(4) was 1.37x as of June 30, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast/conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Please visit Crescent BDC’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website for a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of Crescent BDC’s website at www.crescentbdc.com . Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing the following number:

Toll Free: (833) 461-5787

Conference ID: 675449280

All callers will need to reference the Conference ID once connected with the operator. An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.

Endnotes

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding. 1) The third special dividend will be paid on December 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2026. 2) Yield includes performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual). 3) Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company’s capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the “first out” portion of such loan and retain the “last out” portion of such loan, in which case, the “first out” portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the “last out” portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the “last out” portion earns a higher interest rate. 4) Net debt-to-equity represents principal debt outstanding, less cash and cash equivalents, divided by equity.





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands except share and per share data)



As of

June 30, 2026

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2025 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (cost of $1,523,372 and $1,504,658, respectively) $ 1,485,083 $ 1,479,473 Non-controlled affiliated investments (cost of $30,445 and $26,826, respectively) 31,053 29,594 Controlled investments (cost of $71,244 and $71,985, respectively) 54,532 60,351 Cash and cash equivalents 15,604 5,043 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 20,137 26,454 Interest and dividend receivable 8,214 9,333 Receivable from unsettled transactions 716 8,019 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 1,255 2,135 Deferred tax assets 229 190 Other assets 2,064 1,543 Total assets $ 1,618,887 $ 1,622,135 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $9,527 and $5,841, respectively) $ 922,945 $ 873,761 Distributions payable 12,528 15,527 Interest and other debt financing costs payable 12,397 12,370 Management fees payable 3,972 5,037 Incentive fees payable 2,279 3,468 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 1,756 2,134 Unrealized depreciation on interest rate swaps 3,040 — Deferred tax liabilities 229 190 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,290 3,610 Total liabilities $ 962,436 $ 916,097 Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized,

zero outstanding, respectively) $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 36,845,952 and 36,969,285 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 37 37 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 955,363 957,030 Accumulated earnings (loss) (298,949 ) (251,029 ) Total net assets $ 656,451 $ 706,038 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,618,887 $ 1,622,135 Net asset value per share $ 17.82 $ 19.10





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025

Investment Income: From non-controlled non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 32,540 $ 36,178 $ 64,744 $ 73,156 Paid-in-kind interest 1,631 2,595 3,115 4,088 Dividend income 183 172 944 172 Other income 387 1,048 767 1,918 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Interest income 79 642 624 1,500 Paid-in-kind interest 250 542 413 806 Dividend income — — — 258 Other income 45 — 45 — From controlled investments: Interest income 96 210 271 415 Paid-in-kind interest 72 — 72 — Dividend income 1,040 1,600 3,240 2,800 Other income — 5 — 8 Total investment income 36,323 42,992 74,235 85,121 Expenses: Interest and other debt financing costs 14,863 15,151 28,605 29,787 Management fees 3,977 5,089 8,899 10,127 Income based incentive fees 2,307 3,579 5,295 7,098 Professional fees 603 898 1,160 1,633 Directors’ fees 163 163 332 327 Other general and administrative expenses 840 861 1,749 1,828 Total expenses 22,753 25,741 46,040 50,800 Management fees waiver (5 ) (13 ) (12 ) (33 ) Income based incentive fees waiver (29 ) (23 ) (1,441 ) (55 ) Net expenses 22,719 25,705 44,587 50,712 Net investment income before taxes 13,604 17,287 29,648 34,409 Provision for income and excise taxes 506 400 1,058 901 Net investment income 13,098 16,887 28,590 33,508 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (10,444 ) (2,445 ) (20,930 ) (5,505 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments — — 1,598 — Controlled investments (7,482 ) — (10,909 ) (3,800 ) Foreign currency transactions 71 (456 ) 783 (99 ) Foreign currency forward contracts 203 — 203 — Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation (4,961 ) 4,236 (17,170 ) (5,923 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments 986 (744 ) (2,160 ) (411 ) Controlled investments 5,909 2,655 1,937 7,124 Foreign currency forward contracts (427 ) (5,120 ) (502 ) (5,977 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (16,145 ) (1,874 ) (47,150 ) (14,591 ) Benefit (provision) for taxes on realized gain on investments (200 ) — (200 ) - Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (3,247 ) $ 15,013 $ (18,760 ) $ 18,917 Per common share data: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted): $ (0.09 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.51 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 0.78 $ 0.90 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 36,854,446 37,061,547 36,888,816 37,061,547



About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent. Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com . However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with approximately $50 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, London and Frankfurt with more than 235 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com . However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Contact:

Dan McMahon

daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com

212-364-0149

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that Crescent BDC may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to Crescent BDC’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

Crescent BDC cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which may change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Crescent BDC assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Crescent BDC’s SEC reports and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) our future operating results; (2) our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; (3) the impact of investments that we expect to make; (4) our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; (5) the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; (6) the financial condition of and ability of our current and prospective portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; (7) our expected financings and investments; (8) the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital, including our ability to obtain continued financing on favorable terms; (9) the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies; (10) the impact of increased competition; (11) the ability of our investment adviser to locate suitable investments for us and to monitor and administer our investments; (12) potential conflicts of interest in the allocation of opportunities between us and other investment funds managed by our investment adviser or its affiliates; (13) the ability of our investment adviser to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) changes in law and policy accompanying the current administration and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) increased geopolitical unrest, terrorist attacks or acts of war, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, or the specific industries of our portfolio companies; (16) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets; (17) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; and (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation and, generally, our tax position.

Crescent BDC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31 and June 30, 2026, each filed with the SEC, identifies additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements.

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