New York State Builders Association Named One of New York’s Top Trade Associations for Second Consecutive Year





ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Builders Association (NYSBA) has once again been named one of New York’s Top Trade Associations by City & State New York, earning the recognition for the second consecutive year.

The annual City & State list recognizes trade associations that stand out for their leadership, advocacy, community engagement, and contributions to their industries and the state’s economy. The organizations recognized represent their members through advocacy, education, networking, industry standards, and economic development.

For NYSBA, the recognition comes as the association continues to play a leading role in the effort to address New York’s housing shortage and improve the regulatory environment for residential construction.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by City & State for the second consecutive year,” said Mike Fazio, Executive Director of the New York State Builders Association. “This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our members, our local affiliates, and our entire organization. We will continue to advocate for practical policies that encourage housing production, improve affordability, and allow New York’s builders to do what they do best—build.”

Joseph Culver, Executive Director of the New York State Mortgage Bankers Association, congratulated NYSBA on the recognition.

“We are proud to congratulate the New York State Builders Association and Executive Director Mike Fazio on this high honor from City & State,” said Culver. “This recognizes and validates the Association’s mission: advocating for practical solutions to New York’s housing crisis, promoting sustainable growth, and supporting quality housing for all New Yorkers.”

NYSBA represents builders, developers, remodelers, suppliers, and other professionals involved in residential construction throughout New York State. NYSBA advocates on issues affecting housing production, affordability, economic development, and the cost of building in New York.

Over the past year, NYSBA has been actively engaged on some of the state’s most significant housing and regulatory issues, including reforms to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), wetlands regulations, energy and electrification policies, building regulations, and other initiatives affecting the ability to construct new housing.

“Our industry is facing enormous challenges, particularly the need to make housing more affordable while dealing with the high cost of land, construction, regulation, and financing,” Fazio said. “That makes our advocacy work more important than ever. We are proud to be a strong and constructive voice for New York’s building industry and for the need to create more housing.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

New York State Builders Association

Email: info@nysba.com | Phone: 518-465-2492

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/260f86c4-f56a-4c82-a965-0d20debbf72c