Essential Amino Acid Intake Draws Focus During GLP-1 Therapy as Oh!mino Targets Muscle Loss

Seal Beach, CA, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oh!Nutrition, a California-based nutritional product development company, today announced Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator, an essential amino acid supplement designed for individuals managing reduced appetite while using GLP-1 medications. The product provides all nine essential amino acids in a patented ratio in a single scoop and is insignificant in calories. The announcement comes amid increased clinical attention to muscle preservation, protein intake, and resistance training for individuals on GLP-1 therapy.

Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator

Presenting at the June symposium, cardiovascular specialist Dr. Ian Neeland noted that roughly 25 percent of total weight lost through diet, medication, or surgery typically comes from lean body mass — a proportion that can climb to 40 percent or more with newer, higher-dose GLP-1 compounds. He characterized preserving muscle as central to long-term metabolic health rather than a cosmetic concern, citing evidence that each kilogram of lost muscle reduces resting energy expenditure more than three times as much as an equivalent loss of fat.

The clinical consensus emerging from the sessions points toward a familiar countermeasure: adequate protein and the essential amino acids that support muscle protein synthesis. Presenters cited protein intake targets in the range of 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day as an effective threshold for individuals on GLP-1 therapy, alongside resistance training.

The challenge is that GLP-1 medications sharply reduce appetite, which can make reaching those protein and amino acid targets difficult at the moment the body needs them most. That gap is where essential amino acid supplementation has drawn interest as a practical option.

Essential amino acids are the components the body uses to drive muscle protein synthesis, the process responsible for maintaining and rebuilding muscle tissue. Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator, developed by California-based Oh!Nutrition, delivers all nine essential amino acids in a patented ratio in a single scoop. Because the formula is insignificant in calories, it offers a route to essential amino acid intake that does not depend on consuming a full meal or protein shake — a consideration for those eating significantly less.

“The conversation has shifted from whether people lose muscle on these medications to what they can do about it. The science keeps pointing back to amino acids. When appetite drops, getting complete essential amino acids without forcing down another shake becomes genuinely useful. That is exactly the gap Oh!mino fills, it supports muscle maintenance alongside proper nutrition and training.”

— Michael Maynard, Founder and CEO, Oh!Nutrition

Oh!mino® is vegan, non-GMO, keto-compatible, and contains no added sugar. It is manufactured in an NSF-certified, FDA-licensed facility operating under current Good Manufacturing Practices, and is available in stimulant-free and caffeinated formats. A 30-day, 110 percent money-back guarantee is included with every purchase.

Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator is available at ohmino.com.

About Oh!mino

Oh!Nutrition is a California-based nutritional product development company founded in 2008. With nearly 35 years of experience in dietary supplement formulation, Founder and CEO Michael Maynard established Oh!Nutrition on a commitment to evidence-based product development. Oh!mino® is the company’s flagship brand, built around a patented essential amino acid complex clinically studied for muscle protein synthesis, recovery, and performance support.

Press Inquiries

Michael Maynard

mmaynard [at] oh-nutrition.com

https://ohmino.com/

3020 Old Ranch Parkway, Suite 300, Seal Beach CA 90740