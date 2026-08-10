Blaize Sets Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI; BZAIW) (“Blaize” or the “Company”), a leader in programmable, energy-efficient AI computing, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provide a business update.

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Live webcast link: website

The conference call will be available for replay here on Blaize’s investor relations website for one year following the live call.

About Blaize

Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for AI inference workloads in real-world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture combines the Blaize GSP (Graph Streaming Processor) with GPU-based infrastructure, enabling AI inference workloads to run across edge, cloud, and data center. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor-driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and mission-critical operations. Blaize is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, with presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn @blaizeinc.

Investors Contact

IR@blaize.com

Media Contact

press@blaize.com