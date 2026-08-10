Ealixir Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

“The second quarter continued Ealixir’s evolution from a service-based business into a scalable, technology-driven digital reputation and identity platform,” said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. “With the introduction of EALUMINATE, our proprietary core engine, we fundamentally restructured how we operate. EALUMINATE unifies what were once fragmented workflows into a single, intelligent system that analyzes digital identity at scale and powers internal operations as well as external products such as RepuTrust. Additionally, our partnership with Affaritaliani extends our capabilities beyond digital reputation and establishes a position within the media ecosystem. Together, these milestones reflect our deliberate strategy to build a foundation we can replicate at scale across new markets and partnerships, creating opportunities for growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Q2 2026 Operational Highlights

Introduced EALUMINATE, the Company’s proprietary core engine for digital identity analysis. EALUMINATE, a unified, intelligent system underpinning Ealixir’s reputation analysis capabilities, consolidates previously fragmented workflows into a single analytical layer, aggregating and classifying large volumes of publicly available data across multiple languages to generate structured, auditable reputation scores that power both internal operations and external-facing products, including the RepuTrust, the Company’s consumer-facing reputation platform.

Expanded into the media and communications sector through a strategic partnership with Affaritaliani, one of Italy’s leading digital news platforms, to oversee editorial and advertising activities for its Rome and Lazio section. The 24-month initiative launched in June 2026 and reaches roughly 2.2 million monthly unique users, with expansion into additional markets such as Milan under evaluation.





Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2026 (“Q2 2026”):

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (“Q2 2026”) was approximately $0.9 million compared to approximately $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”). Revenue growth was mainly attributable to the continued implementation of the Company’s strengthened sales and client acquisition infrastructure, more effective commercial follow-up procedures, and initial revenue generated from expanded service offerings, including narrative-building and editorial solutions. This growth was partially offset by fluctuations in performance across certain geographic markets and reporting periods, as well as broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty that affected client decision-making timelines.

Gross profit for Q2 2026 was approximately $0.6 million compared to approximately $0.4 million for Q2 2025.

Total operating expenses for Q2 2026 were approximately $0.7 million compared to approximately $0.6 million for Q2 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to ongoing technology development efforts and the expansion of the Company’s product capabilities, together with accounting, audit, advisory, and other professional service costs related to the Company’s public company readiness and capital markets activities.

Net loss for Q2 2026 was approximately $0.1 million, a 50% improvement from a net loss of approximately $0.2 million in the prior year period. This improvement reflects the Company’s continued advancement toward profitability as it executes its growth strategy and begins to benefit from greater operating efficiency supported by its enhanced technology infrastructure and sales capabilities.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company’s proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms. Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

For more information, visit www.ealixir.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company’s business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Ealixir Inc.

info@ealixir.com

IR Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

212-896-1233

ealixir@kcsa.com

Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condenced Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30,

2026

(Unaudited) As of December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets Cash $ 89,868 $ 113,641 Accounts receivable, net $ 2,334,501 $ 1,576,075 Assets in progress $ 55,790 - Prepaind expenses and other current assets $ 601,494 $ 346,151 Total current assets $ 3,081,653 $ 2,035,867 Property & equipment, net $ 11,473 $ 13,502 Total assets $ 3,093,126 $ 2,049,369 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 681,763 $ 599,546 Accounts payable - related parties $ 208,014 $ 163,486 Stockholder loans payable - current $ 640,300 $ 275,000 Notes payable $ 64,476 $ 76,382 Accrued expenses $ 507,209 $ 501,195 Deferred revenue $ 1,351,600 $ 683,109 Taxes payable $ 45,590 $ 41,873 Total current liabilities $ 3,498,952 $ 2,340,591 Stockholder loans payable - non current $ 200,000 $ 200,000 Total liabilities $ 3,698,952 $ 2,540,591 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series Z Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares issued $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 60,128,356 shares issued $ 60,121 $ 60,121 Additional paid in capital $ 57,684,040 $ 57,684,040 Accumulated deficit $ (58,245,628 ) $ (58,143,688 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (105,359 ) $ (92,695 ) Total stockholders' deficit $ (605,826 ) $ (491,222 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,093,126 $ 2,049,369





Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Removal services $ 845,492 $ 554,927 $ 1,556,014 $ 1,205,611 Ancillary services $ 10,597 $ 57,062 $ 176,739 $ 161,496 Total revenue $ 856,089 $ 611,989 $ 1,732,753 $ 1,367,107 Cost of sales $ 306,463 $ 210,031 $ 490,092 $ 365,913 Total cost of sales $ 306,463 $ 210,031 $ 490,092 $ 365,913 Gross profit $ 549,626 $ 401,958 $ 1,242,661 $ 1,001,194 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses $ 641,694 $ 569,380 $ 1,272,283 $ 1,104,655 Advertising and marketing expenses $ 9,815 $ 5,972 $ 16,475 $ 6,266 Total operating expenses $ 651,509 $ 575,352 $ 1,288,758 $ 1,110,921 Operating loss $ (101,883 ) $ (173,394 ) $ (46,097 ) $ (109,727 ) Other income (expenses) Gain (loss) on forgiveness of debt - $ (2,308 ) - - Gain on termination of lease - - - $ 13,190 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange $ (13,351 ) $ (49,390 ) $ (28,937 ) $ (76,057 ) Interest expense $ (11,976 ) $ (5,816 ) $ (20,804 ) $ (10,223 ) Total other expense $ (25,327 ) $ (57,514 ) $ (49,741 ) $ (73,090 ) Loss before income tax $ (127,210 ) $ (230,908 ) $ (95,838 ) $ (182,817 ) Provision for income taxes $ (6,102 ) $ (820 ) $ (6,102 ) $ (820 ) Net loss $ (133,312 ) $ (231,728 ) $ (101,940 ) $ (183,637 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 2,042 $ (7,257 ) $ (5,311 ) $ 2,569 Comprehensive loss $ (131,270 ) $ (238,985 ) $ (107,251 ) $ (181,068 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ - $ - $ - $ - Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding $ 60,121,536 $ 60,121,536 $ 60,121,536 $ 60,121,536



