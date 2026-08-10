Ealixir Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Advanced Technology-Driven Strategy with Launch of EALUMINATE Core Engine and Expansion into the Media Sector Through Affaritaliani Partnership

 | Source: Ealixir, Inc. Ealixir, Inc.

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

“The second quarter continued Ealixir’s evolution from a service-based business into a scalable, technology-driven digital reputation and identity platform,” said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. “With the introduction of EALUMINATE, our proprietary core engine, we fundamentally restructured how we operate. EALUMINATE unifies what were once fragmented workflows into a single, intelligent system that analyzes digital identity at scale and powers internal operations as well as external products such as RepuTrust. Additionally, our partnership with Affaritaliani extends our capabilities beyond digital reputation and establishes a position within the media ecosystem. Together, these milestones reflect our deliberate strategy to build a foundation we can replicate at scale across new markets and partnerships, creating opportunities for growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Q2 2026 Operational Highlights

  • Introduced EALUMINATE, the Company’s proprietary core engine for digital identity analysis. EALUMINATE, a unified, intelligent system underpinning Ealixir’s reputation analysis capabilities, consolidates previously fragmented workflows into a single analytical layer, aggregating and classifying large volumes of publicly available data across multiple languages to generate structured, auditable reputation scores that power both internal operations and external-facing products, including the RepuTrust, the Company’s consumer-facing reputation platform.
  • Expanded into the media and communications sector through a strategic partnership with Affaritaliani, one of Italy’s leading digital news platforms, to oversee editorial and advertising activities for its Rome and Lazio section. The 24-month initiative launched in June 2026 and reaches roughly 2.2 million monthly unique users, with expansion into additional markets such as Milan under evaluation.

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2026 (“Q2 2026”):

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (“Q2 2026”) was approximately $0.9 million compared to approximately $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”). Revenue growth was mainly attributable to the continued implementation of the Company’s strengthened sales and client acquisition infrastructure, more effective commercial follow-up procedures, and initial revenue generated from expanded service offerings, including narrative-building and editorial solutions. This growth was partially offset by fluctuations in performance across certain geographic markets and reporting periods, as well as broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty that affected client decision-making timelines.

Gross profit for Q2 2026 was approximately $0.6 million compared to approximately $0.4 million for Q2 2025.

Total operating expenses for Q2 2026 were approximately $0.7 million compared to approximately $0.6 million for Q2 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to ongoing technology development efforts and the expansion of the Company’s product capabilities, together with accounting, audit, advisory, and other professional service costs related to the Company’s public company readiness and capital markets activities.

Net loss for Q2 2026 was approximately $0.1 million, a 50% improvement from a net loss of approximately $0.2 million in the prior year period. This improvement reflects the Company’s continued advancement toward profitability as it executes its growth strategy and begins to benefit from greater operating efficiency supported by its enhanced technology infrastructure and sales capabilities.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company’s proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms. Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

For more information, visit www.ealixir.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company’s business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Ealixir Inc.
info@ealixir.com

IR Contacts
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
212-896-1233
ealixir@kcsa.com

Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condenced Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
 As of June 30,
2026
(Unaudited)		As of December 31,
2025
Assets  
Current assets  
Cash$89,868 $113,641 
Accounts receivable, net$2,334,501 $1,576,075 
Assets in progress$55,790  - 
Prepaind expenses and other current assets$601,494 $346,151 
Total current assets$3,081,653 $2,035,867 
   
Property & equipment, net$11,473 $13,502 
Total assets$3,093,126 $2,049,369 
   
Liabilities  
Current liabilities  
Accounts payable$681,763 $599,546 
Accounts payable - related parties$208,014 $163,486 
Stockholder loans payable - current$640,300 $275,000 
Notes payable$64,476 $76,382 
Accrued expenses$507,209 $501,195 
Deferred revenue$1,351,600 $683,109 
Taxes payable$45,590 $41,873 
Total current liabilities$3,498,952 $2,340,591 
   
Stockholder loans payable - non current$200,000 $200,000 
Total liabilities$3,698,952 $2,540,591 
   
Commitments and contingencies  
   
Stockholders' deficit  
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series Z  
Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares issued$1,000 $1,000 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 60,128,356 shares issued$60,121 $60,121 
Additional paid in capital$57,684,040 $57,684,040 
Accumulated deficit$(58,245,628)$(58,143,688)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss$(105,359)$(92,695)
Total stockholders' deficit$(605,826)$(491,222)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit$3,093,126 $2,049,369 


Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
        
 Three Months Ended
June 30		 Six Months Ended
June 30
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenue       
Removal services$845,492  $554,927  $1,556,014  $1,205,611 
Ancillary services$10,597  $57,062  $176,739  $161,496 
Total revenue$856,089  $611,989  $1,732,753  $1,367,107 
        
Cost of sales$306,463  $210,031  $490,092  $365,913 
Total cost of sales$306,463  $210,031  $490,092  $365,913 
Gross profit$549,626  $401,958  $1,242,661  $1,001,194 
        
Operating expenses       
General and administrative expenses$641,694  $569,380  $1,272,283  $1,104,655 
Advertising and marketing expenses$9,815  $5,972  $16,475  $6,266 
Total operating expenses$651,509  $575,352  $1,288,758  $1,110,921 
Operating loss$(101,883) $(173,394) $(46,097) $(109,727)
        
Other income (expenses)       
Gain (loss) on forgiveness of debt -  $(2,308)  -   - 
Gain on termination of lease -   -   -  $13,190 
Gain (loss) on foreign exchange$(13,351) $(49,390) $(28,937) $(76,057)
Interest expense$(11,976) $(5,816) $(20,804) $(10,223)
Total other expense$(25,327) $(57,514) $(49,741) $(73,090)
        
Loss before income tax$(127,210) $(230,908) $(95,838) $(182,817)
Provision for income taxes$(6,102) $(820) $(6,102) $(820)
Net loss$(133,312) $(231,728) $(101,940) $(183,637)
        
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax       
Foreign exchange gain (loss)$2,042  $(7,257) $(5,311) $2,569 
Comprehensive loss$(131,270) $(238,985) $(107,251) $(181,068)
        
Net loss per common share       
Basic and diluted net loss per common share$-  $-  $-  $- 
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding$60,121,536  $60,121,536  $60,121,536  $60,121,536 



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